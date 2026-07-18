Anchors and Multiplicity: A Conversation With Poet Saturn Browne

Saturn Browne is a young poet whose work flows freely through the waters she calls home. Inspired by the ecology and everyday life of China and Connecticut, she investigates familial bonds, self-perception, and her own imagined mythos.

I spoke with Browne to learn more about her poetry chapbook and publications, as well her roles as Connecticut State Youth Poet Laureate and poetry workshop mentor. She sheds light on the importance she places on cultivating an active literary community—as a student, peer, and teacher—and how this allows her to pursue visceral, intentional poetry.

Saturn Browne (Photo credit: Nathaniel Whitfield) Photo credit: Nathaniel Whitfield

Your debut poetry chapbook, BLOODPATHS (kith books 2023), depicts womanhood through the expanses of water and time. What was your writing process like for this collection, and where did you draw your rich imagery?

I started writing poetry really seriously in the summer of 2022, and this chapbook kind of pulled itself together in the winter of 2023. I lived in Connecticut at the time, and rivers were a huge part of my high school life, since my boarding school was actually at the mouth of two rivers. Even growing up in rural China, nature was always around me, so it was something I was already deeply familiar with. I also thought that water was a really great anchor back into a lot of the different issues I wanted to explore already, and the poems I had been writing at the time kind of already had that as a throughline, so compiling a collection became easier.

I pulled the whole chapbook together in about three weeks for a school art project, so I was really pushing myself to step outside my comfort zone. I handled the cover, the layout, and the illustrations on top of writing. But I think having a support system with my writing peers and my teachers helped me figure out how to pull all those pieces together into something coherent.

The poem “Silver bodies, golden heart” particularly stood out to me from your book. Written as a constellation of footnotes, it embodies a striking form. Especially given the art you included, I wanted to ask—how do visual elements play a role in your poetry?

I wanted to venture more into prose with this piece, and I had a weird dream about this mythos of sorts. I thought that the story had to be told, but I only remember vignettes of the dream, and so the footnotes felt coherent to me in that sense. They show the visual disjunction between time passing and yet anchoring itself through the numbers on the same page. The footnote form felt like it was doing that visually, creating a kind of negative space on the page. I was also really inspired by Ocean Vuong’s “Seventh Circle of Earth,” which uses the same type of footnote as form.

Formatting my poem from its publication in Cutbow (which had much larger page sizes) to my chapbook was definitely difficult, but I’m glad I was able to retain the visual element in the same two-page spread.

In 2023, you were named the Connecticut State Youth Poet Laureate. (Congratulations!) How would you describe your experiences in this leadership role, especially as a Chinese-Vietnamese immigrant?

It means a lot to hold that title, especially in Connecticut, where so much of my writing actually grew up. I think being an immigrant—learning English at nine, still reading in Chinese now—shaped how I see language as something that isn't neutral. Some of the Chinese works I really admire can say so much in just a few words, and that kind of economy, that reverence for language, feels like something I'm always reaching toward in my poetry. Being a youth poet laureate felt like a way to hold space for that kind of multiplicity—to say that a voice shaped by more than one language belongs here.

I also think my tenure as youth poet laureate pushed me to visit different parts of Connecticut, where I went to boarding school but wasn’t super familiar with the entire state and what it had to offer. When it came time to choose colleges, staying in Connecticut ended up being the biggest priority for me.

Your poem “Trilogy of Metrics” in Stone of Madness Press documents discoveries in a childhood home, such as touching “a prickly pear with the same / tenderness / I would touch / the fat / beneath my underarms.” What brings you to write about bodies in such a visceral way? How do you think they might be rendered alien by familiar environments?

I think a lot about impact—what I want to leave the reader with. And I think bodies are one of the places where that impact is most immediate, because everyone has one and everyone has felt estranged from theirs at some point. A childhood home does something strange to you: It makes you notice yourself in the wrong scale. Writing from that disorientation, touching something cactus-sharp with the same uncertain tenderness you'd touch your own skin, makes it feel more honest to me. I do research before I write a lot of my pieces, but with bodies it's more like excavation.

I also think that after BLOODPATHS, my writing focus shifted from natural imagery to more concrete images of the everyday and mundane. You can see this more in poems like “Bear Brook, New Hampshire,” and “Love Poem,” both of which came out a couple months after BLOODPATHS.

Check out Saturn Browne's BLOODPATHS here:

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You participate in a variety of writing workshops—including Maggie Millner’s class which prompted the previous poem—as well as the Kenyon Young Writers Workshop and Adroit Journal Summer Mentorship Program. What have been your biggest takeaways from these communities?

Kenyon was one of the most enlightening experiences for me, even though I didn't know how to write super technically yet. I think the biggest thing I've taken from any workshop is confidence—learning to trust the individualized process that's yours, not to keep imitating other people until you find your own voice. And genuinely: I learned to make friends. So many of my closest friends I've met through writing and still see today and work with regularly! I also think that a lot of the people in my cohorts at these programs ended up shifting into art history (and I did the same), but it allowed us all to think more visually, which now translates more into my writing.

Maggie's class was significant because it pushed me somewhere more visceral than I'd gone before. Good workshops do that—they give you permission to go further than you thought the poem wanted to go. “Trilogy of Metrics” was born out of that class, but the final form it took was due to her pushing me to think about ways I can further the disjunction between every section and to be more raw with my words. I am also super grateful to my classmates who came from a variety of backgrounds and had different styles for their input. Each reference, edit, and suggestion pushed me to critique myself with a more objective lens.

You’ve also taken on guiding roles, such as poetry mentor for the Sunhouse and Incandescent Studio programs. What would you say are your teaching philosophies, and does this reflect in your personal work?

I think what I'd tell any beginning writer is what I genuinely believe for myself: Just write, and be genuine. And make friends—I’ve met so many of my closest friends through writing, and I wouldn't give them up for the world.

My first experience teaching poetry was actually not through a mentorship program, but I also think that, because I was able to participate in these deeper, more personalized mentorship programs such as Adroit and Ellipsis, I saw firsthand the importance of teaching kids to express themselves. Sunhouse’s programming for financial aid also really stood out to me. Shangyang Fang, who taught me for Ellipsis, and I are still in touch, but his prompts were really challenging (write a love poem without using any cliches, a dialogue poem, a grief poem, etc.) and the amount of different pieces he pulled from across the literary spectrum also made us think more. I taught scholastic writing across America for two years, and now still teach at a local literacy organization in New Haven, so I also got a sense of how kids think.

On an average week in my teaching for these programs, I assign my mentees a large number of readings across poetry and prose, and then give them very “strange” prompts. One such prompt: “Self-portrait as Shinji Ikari,” “Monkey King’s Immortality,” “Self Portrait as My Villager in Animal Crossing,” and “Wolf Princess, to the Ironworks” are all poems that reflect on non-static mediums (films, video games, and ancient mythology). Choose another non-static medium and write an ekphrastic response.