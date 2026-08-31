Amy Lewis Bear: On Connecting With Readers Through Self-Help

Amy Lewis Bear is a psychotherapist and author who specializes in helping individuals recover from difficult relationships, emotional abuse, and the profound loss of self that can result. Her work is shaped not only by nearly two decades of clinical experience but also by her own lived journey through psychological abuse, giving her a rare dual perspective as both therapist and survivor.

Known for translating complex psychological dynamics into clear, accessible insight, Amy reaches a wide audience through her widely viewed educational YouTube content. She has also been featured as a guest expert on television talk shows, radio networks, and other media, where she speaks about identity, relational trauma, and healing.

She lives in the foothills outside Atlanta with her husband.

Amy Lewis Bear

In this interview, Amy discusses how her therapy practice continually inspired her new book, When Loving You Means Losing Me, her hope for readers, and more.

Author Name: Amy Lewis Bear

Literary agent: Margaret Danko, High Line Literary Collective

Book title: When Loving You Means Losing Me: How to Escape the Echo Complex and Reclaim Your Sense of Self

Publisher: Broadleaf Books

Release date: September 1, 2026

Genre/category: Self-help

Previous titles by the author: From Charm to Harm: The Guide to Spotting, Naming, and Stopping Emotional Abuse in Intimate Relationships

Elevator pitch: When Loving You Means Losing Me reveals a hidden relationship pattern, the Echo complex, in which one partner’s fear of intimacy and emotional distancing behavior leads the other to slowly abandon themselves in an attempt to stay connected. Drawing on clinical insight and lived experience, Amy Lewis Bear uncovers why people lose their sense of self in love, the paradoxes that keep them stuck, and the unseen dynamics that block true intimacy. This book offers a clear, compassionate path back to authenticity, emotional safety, and relationships that don’t require you to be anyone but who you are.

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What prompted you to write this book?

Over nearly two decades as a psychotherapist, and through personal experience, I kept seeing the same painful pattern: people in difficult relationships weren’t just losing confidence in themselves. They were losing their sense of self.

What I witnessed went far beyond diminished confidence and self-esteem. It was a deeper psychological process, one in which a person’s identity slowly erodes within the relationship itself.

In healthy relationships, emotional transparency, support, and validation from loved ones help us stay connected to who we truly are. However, in relationships where one partner defends against emotional intimacy through distancing behaviors such as criticism, exerting control, manipulation, gaslighting, or isolation, this can damage the other partner’s self-perception over time.

I realized this life-changing condition needed a name. When we can name a problem, we can more easily identify a solution.

I call this pattern the Echo complex, the development of thoughts, feelings, and behaviors in response to a chronic problem in a relationship. In this case, the partner who desires an emotional connection gradually becomes an “echo” of the other.

The Echo complex draws from established psychological frameworks such as attachment theory, trauma responses, self-psychology, and schema therapy, but it focuses on the progressive loss of identity within a power-imbalanced relationship.

I wrote this book to name that experience clearly, to help people understand how and why they lose themselves in relationships, and, most importantly, to show them how to reclaim who they are.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

It took about three years from the idea to the pre-order stage for my book, which will be released on September 1, 2026. As I continued my therapy practice, I gained more and more inspiration and ideas for the book. I wrote the draft in about a year, then set it aside and returned to it after I got a book deal. My agent, Margaret Danko of High Line Literary Collective, helped enhance my book proposal and secured interest from several publishers. After I chose Broadleaf Books, editor Shari McDonald Strong was a tremendous help in shaping the book and preparing it for publication.

Once I realized that people were losing themselves in their relationships, my core idea and theory remained unchanged. However, through research and a review of client files, I gained new insights that helped me expand the book. An extensive review of peer-reviewed journals revealed strong evidence for the loss-of-self condition and the importance of recognizing it. As I delved deeper into my writing, I identified 12 core truths and seven paradoxes related to self-loss in relationships. I also decided to include real-life stories to better illustrate these concepts and enhance readers’ understanding.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I had no experience with traditional publishing because I self-published my first book, From Charm to Harm: The Guide to Spotting, Naming, and Stopping Emotional Abuse in Intimate Relationships, in 2014. However, through the Atlanta Writers Club, led by author George Weinstein, I was able to sign with the right literary agent, Margaret Danko, who has been a wonderful guide through the publishing process. I also read books and blogs on the publishing process to get informed. Shari at Broadleaf Books was also helpful in explaining each stage of publishing and what was required, so I knew what to expect.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

My surprise came after I finished the book and had to reach out to others to help me promote it. I’m more of an introvert and don’t feel comfortable asking people for favors. But I knew I would have to step out of my comfort zone to ask friends for feedback on my writing and to get endorsements from fellow authors and professionals in my field. I was surprised and quite delighted by how people came through for me.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I wrote this book to give language to an experience so many people feel but cannot articulate, to validate that what they’re going through is real, and to bridge the gap between insight and recovery. Most of all, I wrote this book to offer people a path back to themselves—not just to feel better, but to become whole again.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?