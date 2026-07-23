Amy Chozick: Writing This Novel Felt Like a Vacation for My Mind

Amy Chozick is a bestselling author, screenwriter and award-winning journalist who has covered the biggest stories in politics, business and media for The New York Times. She is the author of the New York Times bestseller Chasing Hillary, which she adapted into the HBO Max series “The Girls on the Bus”. In addition to the Times, Amy’s writing has appeared in Vogue, Vanity Fair, and other publications. Amy is currently adapting With Friends Like You into a major motion picture with Fifth Season and Academy Award-winning producer Brad Weston. She lives in Los Angeles with her husband and son. Follow her on TikTok and Instagram.

Amy Chozick | Photo by Emily Sandifer

In this interview, Amy discusses how balancing two disparate realities helped inspire her new thriller, With Friends Like You, how TV and film writing differs from fiction writing, and more.

Name: Amy Chozick

Literary agent: Suzanne Gluck at WME

Book title: With Friends Like You

Publisher: Dutton

Release date: July 21, 2026

Genre/category: Psychological thriller

Previous titles: Chasing Hillary

Elevator pitch: Desperate for connection after the birth of her son, Emily, a lonely New York mother, sets out to find her charismatic college roommate, Daisy, who vanished years earlier after becoming a high-end escort.

Bookshop | Amazon

[WD uses affiliate links.]

What prompted you to write this book?

The first time I left my baby, it was to go to strip clubs in Milwaukee. Three weeks postpartum, Vogue called: Anna Wintour wanted me to profile Stormy Daniels. So, I said yes, reluctantly kissed my baby goodbye, and headed to the Silk Exotic Men’s Club. When I got back to New York, I snuggled my son and during a late-night feeding, I ordered all of Stormy’s old interviews in adult magazines on eBay. Several weeks later, deep in research and baby toys, I was six-weeks postpartum interviewing nannies over a stack of Penthouse. The incongruity of those two worlds—sex work and new motherhood—stayed with me. Both make you feel exposed, commented on, and vulnerable. That tension felt ripe for a novel. Eventually, that germ of an idea became Emily and Daisy. Once their voices appeared in my head, I couldn't shut them up (in a good way).

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I always have a lot of ideas, but if something stays with me and I can’t stop thinking about it as I lie awake at night or when I’m stuck in traffic, I know that’s the one I need to pursue. I was always so intimidated that you have to write an entire novel before you know if anyone will publish it. It took me about six months to write the first two parts of the book—enough to show it to a literary agent and ask, “Do I have anything here?” Luckily, my agent, Suzanne Gluck at WME, encouraged me to keep going. The whole thing probably took a year to write. The idea didn’t change during the writing process, but new characters emerged. For example, Roman’s mother in Australia was a late edition that came after my editor at Dutton, Maya Ziv, asked about Emily and Roman’s family. I’m grateful she did because I love Grandma Sue.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I was surprised that the manuscript got around Hollywood before we’d even sold it. “Book Scouts” get these things so early these days … as everyone is desperate for “I.P.” (I hate that word almost as much as “content.”) I’d hear from friends who said they read my book, and I’d think, but it’s not ready! It’s not even edited yet!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I mostly write for TV and film, and writing this novel felt like a vacation for my mind. I was surprised at how fun it was! I didn’t have to think about budgets or casting or what a focus group in Burbank would say. I could just let my imagination run wild … and it did. My husband would ask how the writing went, and I’d say, “Shit got dark for Daisy and Emily today!” I’d put on my headphones, drink my cold brew, and go to a magical place where writers live.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope With Friends Like You unsettles readers, makes them laugh, and keeps them turning the pages. I hope that anyone who has searched for belonging sees themselves in Emily. I hope it speaks to how female friendship can save us—and undo us. I hope the twists keep them guessing and the ending leaves their jaw on the floor.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?