Amisha Padnani: Sharing Overlooked Stories for a Younger Audience

Amisha Padnani is an award-winning senior ​​staff editor at The New York Times and a keynote speaker who often highlights people who are underrepresented in society. She is the author of the 2023 book Overlooked: A Celebration of Remarkable, Underappreciated People Who Broke the Rules and Changed the World. Porter Magazine named her an Incredible Woman of the Year in 2018.

Amisha Padnani (Photo credit: Eileen Costa) Photo credit: Eileen Costa

In this interview, Amisha discusses the challenges of writing for a younger audience, revealing overlooked stories, and more.

Name: Amisha Padnani

Literary agent: Allison Devereux

Book title: Hidden Heroes: Ten Overlooked Trailblazers

Publisher: Random House Children’s Books

Release date: 10/6/26

Genre/category: Nonfiction picture book

Previous titles: Overlooked: A Celebration of Remarkable, Underappreciated People Who Broke the Rules and Changed Everything; The Woman Who Heard the Sun and Other True Stories Overlooked by History

Elevator pitch: What if some of history’s most remarkable people are the ones we’ve never heard of? HIDDEN HEROES: Ten Overlooked Trailblazers introduces young readers to extraordinary lives and invites them to think about how history gets made, whose stories get told, and who gets left out.

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What prompted you to write this book?

For years, I’ve worked on The New York Times’s Overlooked project, which tells the stories of remarkable people whose deaths were not noted in the paper. Again and again, I’ve been struck by how much history we miss when we keep telling the same stories about the same people. I wanted to bring some of these lives to a younger audience—not just to introduce children to people they might not encounter in their textbooks, but also to question the stories history tells and question who might be left out.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I was introduced to the book’s editor in November 2023 and spent the better part of a year working on a draft. The core idea stayed the same, but the format and structure evolved. We experimented with longer profiles and shorter ones before finding the sweet spot: enough detail to make each person’s story vivid and meaningful, without overwhelming readers aged 6 to 10. We wanted to respect children’s intelligence and curiosity while recognizing that some of the historical context might be new to them.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

One of the biggest lessons was how much work it takes to make an extraordinary achievement feel extraordinary to a child. For instance, Miki Gorman broke records in the New York City and Boston marathons, but does a 6-year-old know how far 26.2 miles is or what it feels like to run it? I included a sidebar explaining the history of the marathon and I wrote that, for some people, running 26.2 miles is like running from morning until dinnertime.

Annie Edson Taylor went over Niagara Falls in a barrel, but how do you help a young reader picture the height of a waterfall? I compared it to 20 grizzly bears standing on each other’s’ heads.

And when writing about Usha Mehta, I had to explain British colonial rule in India without assuming readers already understood what colonization meant. So I provided historical context in addition to telling an exciting individual story. I learned that writing for children isn’t simply a matter of using shorter sentences. It requires finding fresh, tangible ways to help readers grasp ideas they may be encountering for the first time.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Something that often surprises me is the perseverance that resonates throughout these pages. When you really sit with it and understand what each person had to go through, it hits you on a different level. Alison Hargreaves, for example, was the first woman to climb Mount Everest alone and without bottled oxygen. You would think her achievement would speak for itself. Instead, she faced criticism from people who thought a mother of two should be at home with her children, even though her husband supported her ambitions—as did her children.

I kept coming back to the unfairness of having to prove yourself against expectations that others never had to contend with. Alison put it plainly: “I think that women in general have to work harder in a man’s world to achieve recognition.”

Her story reminded me that these people weren’t simply overcoming difficult physical or intellectual challenges. They were also confronting other people’s ideas about what they could or should do.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope young readers come away curious about the stories they haven’t been told. Who decides which people make it into the history books? Whose accomplishments are treated as important, while others are overlooked? When children encounter a familiar story in a textbook, I hope they’ll wonder who else was there—and whose perspective might be missing.

More than anything, I want them to understand that history isn’t a complete inventory of everyone who mattered. It’s a story people have assembled, and there are always more stories to discover.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?

Writing a book can feel daunting, but it helps to break it into smaller, more manageable pieces. When I first started conceptualizing “Hidden Heroes,” my editor and I mapped out all the people we were considering, then narrowed the list to 10 who offered a range of experiences across subject areas, gender, and race. From there, I focused on one story at a time.