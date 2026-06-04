Ama Ofosua Lieb: Your Words Will Add Value to the World

Ama Ofosua Lieb was born in Ghana, and has lived in Canada, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, Nigeria, and South Africa. She now resides in the San Francisco Bay Area with her husband and their two young children. She holds an MA in Sociology and a BA in Economics, both from Stanford University. Follow her on Instagram.

Ama Ofosua Lieb | Photo by Naoko Kakuta

In this interview, Ama discusses the joy of plot pieces clicking into place with her new YA novel, Goldenborn, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Ama Ofosua Lieb

Book title: Goldenborn

Publisher: Scholastic Press

Release date: June 2, 2026

Genre/category: Young adult

Elevator pitch: In her highly anticipated debut YA novel, Goldenborn author Ama Ofosua Lieb delivers a gripping fantasy inspired by West African mythology and packed with mystery, danger, and slow-burning romance.

Bookshop | Amazon

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What prompted you to write this book?

When my kids were younger, I shared my love of Anansi stories with them in the same way I’d learned about him—through the West African oral tradition of storytelling. They were hooked. One night, my eldest asked a simple question: Were there any books about Anansi or other magical Ghanaian characters written by Ghanaian authors? I couldn’t think of any at that time. Without much thought, I said, “Maybe I’ll write one someday.” My kids were so excited by my declaration that it became a promise I worked hard to keep.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

It took six years to finish the manuscript before landing an agent and publisher. At first, I struggled to find the right direction because I’d convinced myself I had to represent all the 75 Ghanaian ethnic groups on the page. The scope was enormous. That kind of self-imposed pressure can paralyze creativity. I went down several wrong paths and ended up discarding multiple drafts.

Still, I was determined to write this book. Eventually, I stopped trying to write for a

nation and started writing for myself. My mantra became simple: Honor the cultural elements that I love. Once I embraced that, the world of Goldenborn opened up.

From there, it took a few more years to find the right balance between the mythological high fantasy elements and the contemporary, near-future San Francisco setting of the book. When all the pieces finally clicked, the joy was overwhelming.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I was surprised by how many people played a role in bringing Goldenborn to life. From my brilliant editor to the amazing marketing, publicity, and sales teams as well as artists, designers, copy editors and proofreaders. I’ve been so fortunate to work with such a talented group of people who are genuinely passionate about books and who’ve shown so much enthusiasm for Goldenborn. So, it’s been fascinating to learn about the incredible publishing ecosystem around books.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope I’ve given readers a world to get wrapped up in and a relatable protagonist they will continue to root for long after the final page. I also hope they see Goldenborn as a universal story that highlights the questions we all ask today about identity, community, love, grief, and family obligations. Ultimately, I want readers to be entertained by Goldenborn, but I also hope Akoma’s journey of self-discovery reflects the power of each reader’s own story.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?