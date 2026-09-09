Ally Zetterberg: Don’t Worry About Being a Great Writer

Ally Zetterberg is a British-Swedish writer who grew up in rural Sweden before stumbling on a modeling career that took her all over the world. She somehow ended up in the South of France, where she now lives with three children, a dog, and a cat. She has a degree in psychology and is passionate about writing characters who feel real and who bring a complicated human experience to the page. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Ally Zetterberg | Photo By Estelle Amiaud

In this interview, Ally discusses how where she was living inspired her setting in her new thriller, The Dating Game, her advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Ally Zetterberg

Literary agent: Greenstone Literary

Book title: The Dating Game

Publisher: Berkley

Release date: September 8, 2026

Genre/category: Thriller

Previous titles: The Happiness Blueprint, The Second Chance Bus Stop

Elevator pitch: A socially awkward board games designer starts eliminating bad dates—until she realizes someone else is playing a game too, and she’s no longer the only player.

Bookshop | Amazon

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What prompted you to write this book?

The very first idea I had for this book was a board-games-obsessed character who only swiped right on dates if they had a name that would score high in Scrabble. So, a “Ben,” would not get a swipe. This character and idea grew into what became The Dating Game, a story about someone who doesn’t quite get the world and its people, and who comes up with their own rulebook. I’d lived in the Monaco area for four years when I started writing the first draft, and I knew I wanted to use it as a location. It’s such a mysterious and misunderstood place, and one that fits Tilda perfectly.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

This book has taken about three years from first draft to publication! It’s the longest I’ve ever spent on a novel—most of this time was spent in the editing stages. I wrote the first draft in about six months, which is my usual timeline. I love editing and I love seeing the story evolve and fall into place. Getting to work as a team with an editor is also something I enjoy.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

I think something that stood out and surprised me was seeing the cover designs for the first time and realizing that everyone had just gotten it. Tilda was understood. Very few changes were needed, which is rare when you work with a team where people often have different visions. For this book, out visions aligned.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I’d say the lengthy editing process took me by surprise. I just hadn’t experienced it before! The number of times I made tweaks to the plot because something just didn’t feel right was new to me. There were moments where I worried it meant the book wasn’t good enough. But I’ve learnt that the length of time writing a story isn’t a testament to its quality or success.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I hope Tilda and her moral rulebook fascinates them. I hope they learn something new about Monaco, that I challenge their perception of it. Most of all I hope they enjoy the book and that I can make them smile!

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?