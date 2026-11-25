Ally North is the author of The Wilds & The Weeds, Bloom Town Genesis, and Bloom Town Exodus (coming March 2027). She lives in New England with her wife, three fluffy cats and an accidental rescue mouse who refuses to be wild.

Ally North (Photo credit: Jeffrey Mosier Photography) Photo credit: Jeffrey Mosier Photography

In this interview, Ally shares how self-publishing success came in unexpected ways, the importance of taking chances, and more.

Name: Ally North

Literary agent: Maddy Belton, Madeliene Milburn Literary, TV & Film Agency

Book title: Bloom Town Genesis

Publisher: Dell/Penguin Random House

Release date: November 24, 2026

Genre/category: Romance/Historical Fiction

Previous titles: The Wilds & The Weeds (Self-Published)

Elevator pitch for the book: When a sheltered preacher’s daughter is kidnapped by a notorious female outlaw she’ll have to choose between returning to a life of small-minded safety or embracing a life of dangerous adventure on the run with the captor she’s beginning to fall for.

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What prompted you to write this book?

A dare from a writing friend, actually!

This was pre-COVID, and at the time I was revising a YA Fantasy at the request of a literary agent whose agency had done a group read of my manuscript; I was so sure that I was on the brink of landing an agent and maybe even a publisher—a goal I’d been working toward for nearly a decade at the time. Then COVID hit, the agency shuttered their YA department, and just like that I was back at square one. It was really disheartening and I took a step back for a little while; deep down I knew I needed to write something brand new, but the idea that I could very well sink another 10 years into a project only for the same thing to happen all over again gave me pause.

I mentioned this to an author friend of mine who challenged me to snap myself out of my pity-party-spiral by writing something outside my comfort zone; something I’d never considered trying my hand at before. The first thing that came to mind was romance—spicy romance in particular. It just so happened that I’d recently watched the first season of West World, so the western aesthetic was looming large in my imagination, and slowly the characters began to appear like a mirage, then the plot began to take form.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I think a grand total of four years will have passed from when I began writing Bloom Town to its trad release later this month. And I wouldn’t say that my idea changed during the process because the story has largely remained the same over the years, but its trajectory has definitely changed; Bloom Town has evolved into something I couldn’t have predicted or dreamed of.

I initially wrote both books as a singular epic in 2021 and I released chapters online as I wrote them because I found the accountability to be quite helpful—I’m not great at self-imposed deadlines so knowing that there were readers waiting for the next chapter really lit a fire under me. The story grew really popular amongst those early readers and I was encouraged to self-publish it on Amazon, which I did—under a pseudonym—in 2024. I had to split the book into a duology because it was too long for Amazon to print, which is another reason I really didn’t expect it to be successful; it’s so much longer than other books in its genre and I know that can be a red flag that the author doesn’t understand industry standards.

So I thought maybe four or five people would read it, and meanwhile I got back to work on the fantasy series I’d been writing under my real name. I was truly shocked when Bloom Town started to gain a following, and then of course it took off on BookTok which was crazy, and it ultimately led to my publishing deal which was the biggest shock of all.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

So many! Like I said, Bloom Town’s success has been the biggest surprise thus far—while writing the duology I took a lot of inspiration from my upbringing in a conservative religious community and I had no idea there were so many people out there who could relate and who had also experienced religious trauma. And of course I hate that so many people have gone through such hardships, but it’s honestly been one of the greatest honors of my life to have written something that people who have been “othered” are able to find solace and community in. I’ve been so humbled by that.

And I feel like the takeaway is that the path to publication looks different for every author, so embrace all of the surprises along the way. I had no idea that I’d be tapping into a readership that was hungry for a story like mine, and its thanks to all of them that I landed a publishing deal. You can’t plan for that kind of thing, you just have to ride each wave and trust that one of them is going to carry you to shore.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

First of all, on a personal level, I was surprised that I really enjoyed writing romance. Second, I typically like to plan a story before I write it by creating a structured outline, but with Bloom Town not only did I make it up as I went along, I also published each chapter as I wrote which meant I didn’t have the option to edit earlier chapters to fit within the context of later chapters—I just had to work with what I’d already written. And I was shocked to learn that I really liked the fly-by-the-seat-of-my-pants method because there was a strange sense of freedom in it, but the biggest shock of all was that it worked out beautifully—everything I needed to tie up the story was already there in earlier chapters.

Every now and then something like this happens and I find myself utterly convinced that authors are mere lightning rods and our stories are sent to us from somewhere in the ether. Not every story, but the ones that come to us fully written and end up resonating with readers in a way we couldn’t have predicted—there’s just an inexplicable magic to it.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Hope. A lot of readers of this duology thus far have been people who have been “othered” in some way shape or form. I’ve had readers write to me and tell me their families have cut contact with them because they came out as gay or trans or nonbinary. My dream for this book is that anyone who feels alone finds a little bit of hope and encouragement on its pages.

The books are about people on the fringes building their own version of paradise here on earth, and it’s been incredible to see readers forming communities around these books. It’s humbling, and it’s so much bigger than me or my writing. I hate that we’re still living in a time where people are made to feel wrong for embracing who they are and who they love, and I never want to stop writing stories that celebrate all of the beautifully brave people who are boldly living their truth, oftentimes at great personal expense.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?