Alice Openshaw has been a fan of mysteries since the age of 10, when she discovered Perry Mason books at her tiny town’s public library. She holds a BA in psychology from Middlebury College in Vermont and an MLS from Vanderbilt University. She lived in rural Maine for 30 years, where she worked as a librarian and adult literacy teacher, and raised three children and an assortment of animals on a small farm. She now lives near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, with her husband and her tuxedo cat, Frankie. Follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Alice Openshaw | Photo by Ali Rosa Photography

In this interview, Alice discusses the “what if” questions that led to her debut mystery novel, On the Killer’s Trail, her hope for readers, and more.

Name: Alice Openshaw

Literary agent: Gina Panettieri, Talcott Notch Literary Agency

Book title: On the Killer’s Trail

Publisher: Crooked Lane Books

Release date: November 17, 2026

Genre/category: Mystery

Elevator pitch: A young police sergeant in rural Maine investigates the murder of a victim whose life seems eerily similar to her own.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I have always been a reader and a fan of mysteries. I was living in Maine where we raised a few animals on a small farm on the edge of the woods. The barn was a very peaceful place, but one had a sense of the wilderness just outside the door, especially at night when it was pitch dark. I felt safe, but the mystery reader in me asked the “what if” question. What if an “ordinary” woman was murdered when she went out to tend to her animals at night? Why would that happen? What was going on in her life? Who did it? That was how the story began.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

I asked that initial “what if” question over 15 years ago. For years, the story existed only as an exercise of my imagination, with no thought of it becoming a book. I cultivated it in my mind the way someone else might plan a dream vacation or imagine a house renovation. I never wrote any of it down. In November 2021, a year after we moved from the farm to our current home, I heard a news story about National Novel Writing Month. The goal was to blast out a first draft in one month. I had never written anything before. I wrote a rough first draft in six weeks. From that point, it was almost exactly four years of learning, revising, querying, more learning, more revising, and more querying until I signed the contract with Crooked Lane Books. And another year until publication. The basic story has remained the same although there have been a lot of minor changes along the way.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

The entire publishing process has been a series of learning moments! As a librarian, an adult education english teacher, and an avid reader, I had a lot of experience with books, but always as a consumer. I had never heard of querying. I didn’t know the difference between a developmental editor and a line editor. I knew some writers had agents, but I didn’t know anything about what the book business entailed. Marketing and promotion does not come naturally to me. I am still learning, and I am so grateful for all of the support I have had.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

My first draft had no arc. There’s a certain freedom in not knowing what you are doing. I just wrote. With each revision, I added detail and depth to the characters and the story. After a few revisions, I still didn’t know if I had anything. I started querying literary agents to get some feedback and because that was what you were “supposed” to do at that stage of the process. I got a full request overnight on my first query. It was exciting and encouraging, but ultimately it wasn’t helpful because the manuscript still needed a lot of work and I didn’t know it. Beta readers, a good critique group, and a developmental editor helped me home in on the parts I needed to work on.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I love fiction. As a reader, even with mysteries, I don’t try to figure out the ending ahead of time. I like to go along for the ride. When I get to the destination, if the solution is too obvious or too contrived or obscure, I’m disappointed. Otherwise, I’m satisfied. I hope readers will go along for the ride with me on On the Killer’s Trail and enjoy both the journey and the destination. If they take away something meaningful from the underlying message of the book, so much the better.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?