Alfredo Cáceres: On Creating Something Personal From Scratch

Alfredo Cáceres is an author and illustrator from Santiago, Chile. He has worked in picture books, magazines, newspapers, and video games, including the acclaimed Blight Harbor series and New York Times bestseller The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science. His debut graphic novel Through the Black Gate is based on the city of Valdivia, Chile, where he grew up between rain and moss. Visit him on Instagram and Bluesky.

Alfredo Cáceres

In this interview, Alfredo discusses the personal reasons for writing his new middle-grade graphic novel, Through the Black Gate, his hope for readers, and more.

Name: Alfredo Cáceres

Literary agent: Jennifer Azantian

Book title: Through the Black Gate

Publisher: Atheneum Books

Release date: June 30, 2026

Genre/category: Middle Grade

Elevator pitch: A girl travels to the world of the dead following Moses, a cat she tinks holds the soul of her lost father. In the the company of Francis a boy who plays the guitar, they confront the ferryman of tbe dead, a mysterious creature that wants to live again.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I lost my father 20 years ago and I wanted to homage the process of saying goodbye to someone. A graphic novel seemed like the perfect medium to also pay my respects to every piece of art, media, and literature that has inspired me through my life.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Around six years since I first thought about it. The idea changed a lot, it was first a Lovecraft-inspired story, where an old woman and a man stop a ritual that made every cat in the city of Valdivia disaapear except of one. That non-cat was Moses, Irene’s dad, who had stayed behind to look after her and helped them (her and Francis) rescue the other cats.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

The whole process of creating something personal from scratch is quite something.

I never knew I could make a graphic novel to begin with, but I wanted to tell a story so much that I persisted on the task. Jennifer Azantian, my agent, helped me give it form, and Julia McCarthy, my editor, gave me the trust I needed to make it a real thing. Without them I’m not sure I would be answering this questions.

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Being an illustrator first, I tend to imagine things the other way around. After visualizing a scene with images, I write something down, then the illustration as it is laid on the page tends change the text, which changes the illustration, and so on.

It was an endless process that had to be cut in order to finish. I guess you never know when something is done until you make the decision to move on to the next task.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I think, the real message of the story is to talk, to explain yourself through conversation and be vulnerable. To give advices without seeking control over other people’s lives. Nothing is really absolute in this world, everyone’s point of view changes depending on their stories, so I guess I wanted to portray a variety of characters reflecting on the subject of grieving.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?