Alev Scott: Investigating the Fertility Industry

Alev Scott is an author and journalist for publications including the Times, Sunday Times, The Guardian, and more. Born to a Turkish Cypriot mother and British father, she moved to Istanbul to teach Latin after studying Classics and worked as a freelance journalist for the British press. She was barred from Turkey in 2017 for her reporting, and since then has lived and worked in Athens, Amsterdam, and London. Her previous books cover Turkish and Greek history and culture, whilst her radio and TV work includes the BBC’s World Service, Today Programme, and Woman’s Hour.

Alev Scott (Photo credit: Chris Lucas) Photo credit: Chris Lucas

In this interview, Alev discusses how the birth of her first child inspired research that led to the publication of medical articles and a book on the fertility industry.

Name: Alev Scott

Literary agent: Antony Topping at Greene & Heaton, London

Book title: Cash Cow

Publisher: HarperCollins

Release date: October 2026

Genre/category: Nonfiction

Previous titles: Turkish Awakening (Faber), Ottoman Odyssey (Quercus), Power and the People (Quercus)

Elevator pitch for the book: A personal investigation into the dark side of the fertility industry, and into the complicated ethics of monetizing the female body—including human milk and eggs, and the global surrogacy market.

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What prompted you to write this book?

After the birth of my first child I donated my breast milk to a local hospital’s neonatal ward, and discovered that there is a busy online commercial market in breast milk. I posed as a seller of breast milk to find out more, and the research went from there.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Four years... It started out as a series of medical articles about the breastmilk market before expanding into a mass market book addressing all areas of the maternal body. It required some international travel for the research, lots of interviews, and I experienced two pregnancies and one pregnancy loss during the writing of the book which made it very personal

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Around the time I handed in my first draft my female editor left her role and the book was handed over to a male editor, which as an author was actually very useful in providing a different lens on the manuscript.

I also gave birth two weeks after the book was published in the UK so it was as a very heavily pregnant woman that I attended publicity events in the run-up—appropriate for the subject of the book!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I found many of my own preconceptions challenged during the course of my interviews and research, especially around surrogacy. I also had to keep track of many changing international laws because reproductive law is still evolving everywhere, as infertility rises globally and IVF markets grow.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

I would also like their preconceptions to be challenged, and I do hope both men and women read it because it covers so many topics—bodily autonomy, reproductive rights, how people choose to have children, empowerment and exploitation—all these things that are tied up in the global fertility industry that are not discussed enough.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?