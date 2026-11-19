Last month's literary agent advice explained why “niceness” cannot be a career strategy in publishing. This month, we’re applying that concept specifically to query letters.

OK, I have to start with a confession that’s going to sound mean until it doesn’t, so bear with me.

When I finish reading a query and my first thought is that it was “nice,” we immediately have a problem. It’s almost always a pass, because nice means nothing went wrong in a clear and meaningful way for the character. If nothing grabs me, then there’s no reason for me to get excited about the synopsis or the sample pages.

Almost 20 years ago, one of my favorite people told me the word nice was one of her least favorite words. “Not only is it bland,” she said, “but it explains nothing and there are plenty of better words to use.”

I’d never heard it defined that way, but honestly? Fair.

I’ve returned to that definition over the years and have found myself folding it into all sorts of different aspects of work. These days, it’s present in my mind when I read submissions. If I can describe the query as nice, I usually have no idea what the book actually is. Sure, it’s polite and tidy but that’s about it.

Hear me when I say I’m not suggesting unkindness. You can be kind, warm, and welcoming in your query letters. Think about it this way.

Kindness is what you give. Niceness is the armor you wear so no one can reject you. It’s the trap that keeps you safe and keeps you from getting noticed.

So what does all of this have to do with your query letters? Nice query letters are a composite of the book without any specificity. I read it and have no clear understanding of who the MC is, what they want, and literally what happens in the plot.

The writers who decide to lead with their specific plot ideas are the ones that I remember. They’re not sanded down, they’re not shocking or gimmicky. But they commit themselves to the narrative. I get a character, a ticking click, and a question that I need answers.

So please lead with your weird. Give me the collision of your book and not the theme. Keep your comps current and recent. Explain the strange thing about your life that led you to write this book.

The core message my friend was trying to get me to understand all those years ago is that nice smooths over the edges, and the edges are why the right agent will fight for your book. Please stop sanding them down before we ever meet you.

Kind is generous. Nice is invisible.

Be generous. Send me the edges.