Agent in Your Pocket: We’re Mislabeling Burnout

It’s not laziness. We’re just calling it that.

It’s unclear to me when we started equating burnout with having a discipline problem. As if you’re burned out on a project because you suddenly became lazy, stopped caring, or somehow lost your work ethic. When identity is wired to output, there’s no room to rest without it feeling like a moral failure. So you keep pushing far beyond your point of actual capacity because stopping doesn’t feel like you’re taking a break. It feels like you’re losing your value.

For creatives, burnout is likely stemming from over-identifying what you produce. Your sense of self-worth becomes fused with your output. So the days you hit your word count goal or write through a sticky passage means you’re a worthy and good person. But on the days you don’t hit those goals or you leave a sentence unfinished on the page, you’re somehow less worthy.

I know this all too well, both as an author and as a literary agent. In the early days of the founding of my agency, my worth and value were synonymous with how many hours I could put in to growing the business. In our first year, I attended something like 50 conferences (virtual and in person) to help spread the word about Rosecliff Literary and what we were doing differently.

Last fall, after literally crossing the world a few times over, I started to crash but told no one, not even my closest friends. I kept showing up, saying yes to the next thing, and reminding myself that while rest was for people who earned it, I wasn’t yet one of those people.

Even though I was nearing my tipping point, I still chided myself for being lazy. If I didn’t prove my worth, then the world wouldn’t recognize it either.

In retrospect, that’s absolutely nuts but it’s taken me a long time to sort that out.

Worth isn’t tied to output, even though we’re trained to believe it is. No one ever sat me down to explain what burnout might look like for a chronic overachiever like myself.

So maybe you’re reaching your tipping point too, but don’t know the signs. Here’s what it might look like in practice.

Do you finish a writing session and immediately check your word count to make sure you met your goal before you sit with the afterglow of having completed a session?

Do you feel shame (and not just disappointment) when you miss a planned writing day?

Or maybe you keep saying yes to one more thing because you’re worried saying no means you’re not committed enough.

Measuring your worth by your output alone is never going to offer you the grace to rest. Instead, I invite you to measure it in ways that aren’t quantifiable. This isn’t an overly complicated fix, but it’s incredibly uncomfortable because it means dismissing a metric you’ve likely relied on for years. Start by first separating your worth-tracking from your output-tracking. They’re not the same system, even though we’ve been taught to treat them as one.

That means you don’t have to push yourself to failure every single day. Your worth isn’t tied to your word count goal or the number of events you attend or how many books you read. If you have even an inkling that you’renearing the point of no return, I encourage you to rest. Let the metrics you’ve been tracking go, at least for a little while.

The words will be there. The work will be there. The online spaces and in person communities and all of the aspects of your creative life vying for your attention will all be there when you return.

If resting feels like you're losing, I want you to hear this from both sides. The version of you who takes a break is no less worthy than the version of you who doesn't. The writers who have long careers are the ones who figure out, early on, that resting doesn’t mean they’re failing. That being a burned-out writer isn’t going to help them produce good work. That sometimes, what they need is a day of quiet without word count goals and career strategy plans. Talent will get you so far in this world but longevity and your ability to rest will carry you through.