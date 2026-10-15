Agent in Your Pocket: Ready to Level Up Your Writing Career Strategy? Stop Being Nice.

Somewhere along the way, a lot of writers learned that the path to getting published runs through being good. Follow the rules. Don’t make waves. Be grateful and humble and always say thank you.

And yes, while those are all great qualities to have (and ones I look for in a client!), they’re not always the qualities you need when it’s time to start taking an active role in your career.

Being Nice Looks Like This

Being nice means you follow all the rules and take less than an active role in planning out your career. How could you, otherwise? This industry is full of gates and the majority of them are out of control of the author.

The result, all too often, is that the author lets the industry take them where the industry wants them to go. Think about the authors you’ve listened to who said they wanted to write something different but their publisher wanted a sequel. Or the author who took all the advice, followed all the rules, and still somehow can’t seem to get in the door.

These are all examples of a writer being nice. They’re following the path set before them by the publishing powers that be, and in doing so, are unable to strategize and plan for the careers they want.

But This Is How You Get Clear

Being clear about your career means you have plans and goals, and you make choices based on those plans and goals. In other words, you’re no longer being a passive player in your career and instead are in your Main Character Era.

Now, that’s not to say that being clear means being pushy. It also doesn’t mean you’re going to be able to control every gate. (You can’t. No one does.)

But you can control a lot more than you think: how you spend your time, your money, and the company you keep.

Clear writers ask if narratives will help move them toward the kind of writer they want to be. Sometimes the answer is that you need to write the market-friendly book. That’s fine, as long as you’re working on something else that fulfills you.

Classes, conferences, workshops, coaching, retreats, and all the other places money is funneled can be useful for you as you establish your career. But a clear writer knows going to a conference might not get you to the next step, and that your money might be better spent elsewhere.

Choosing the right people to be in your circle is far more of a strategic play than anyone ever talks about. Clear writers look for people who understand where they’re going and want to go there, too.

How to Get Clear

Of course, there’s no one specific way to get clear since every writer is on their own path. But you can begin to strategize so that this time next year, you’re able to measure your growth.

Try answering these questions:

What do I want to be writing five years from now?

What does success look like for me?

What am I doing right now just because I think I’m supposed to?

What would I turn down, even if it meant waiting longer?

Who in my writing life helps me move toward my goals, and who keeps me where I am?

With the answers in mind, look for ways to move forward in your career that align with these responses. Then, check them when it’s time to make a big decision. Update them as your goals change, because they will.

You don’t have to stop being kind or grateful. The writers I love working with absolutely have those qualities, but they’re also strategic. They know exactly what they want, and they’re willing to put in the work to get there.