Advice From a Librarian on Finding Book Comps

Identifying comparable titles (or comps) for a new manuscript is an unavoidable step on the path to publication. It’s common advice to seek help with this process from your local librarian, as librarians spend a good deal of time matching readers with books. This service is sometimes called readers’ advisory and it can also work well for finding comps.

To advise readers effectively, librarians often start with a brief reference interview, including questions like:

Are you interested in a particular genre?

What books have you recently enjoyed?

Who is your favorite author?

Based on the answers to these questions, a librarian might be able to make reading recommendations based on her knowledge of the collection and popular authors.

But if the library patron is looking for recommendations in a less familiar genre, a librarian might engage with research tools, such as:

NoveList from EBSCO. This is a useful database that lets you enter the name of a book or author to find suggestions of similar books and authors. You can filter results by all sorts of sub-genres, moods, publication dates, and other factors. In many towns, NoveList is available to anyone with a library card, even if you’re not in the library. It’s worth checking to see if you have access to this resource.

This is a useful database that lets you enter the name of a book or author to find suggestions of similar books and authors. You can filter results by all sorts of sub-genres, moods, publication dates, and other factors. In many towns, NoveList is available to anyone with a library card, even if you’re not in the library. It’s worth checking to see if you have access to this resource. Goodreads and StoryGraph can also be used like NoveList to find “Similar Books” or “Readers Also Enjoyed” recommendations, though their filtering mechanisms aren’t as fine-tuned. It’s more difficult with these tools, for example, to “find similar” and then filter within those results by, say, publication date.

can also be used like NoveList to find “Similar Books” or “Readers Also Enjoyed” recommendations, though their filtering mechanisms aren’t as fine-tuned. It’s more difficult with these tools, for example, to “find similar” and then filter within those results by, say, publication date. Trade & review databases, such as Ingram iPage, Edelweiss, and NetGalley, can all also be useful in pulling more books in a certain genre or category.

such as Ingram iPage, Edelweiss, and NetGalley, can all also be useful in pulling more books in a certain genre or category. Internet searches also turn up decent third-party lists from mainstream media and other sources, if you’re searching for something specific like “Best Crime Novels from British Authors.”

NoveList search elements

Applying This Process to Book Comps

The above approach can be used to find comps for your manuscript, but the goals of these processes are different. Borrowing a library book is low stakes. You can take several (or more!) at once to see which you like. If they’re not a fit for you, you simply return the books to the library.

With comps, you’re looking to position your manuscript, whether it is for potential agents via a query letter or to sell your book to an acquisitions editor, and it’s important to get this positioning right. In addition to your pitch, the comps help illuminate your work, to assist that evaluator in placing it in the market.

Julia Park Tracey, Acquisitions Editor and Founding Editor of Sibylline Press says she looks for comps that help her “feel the vibe” of a prospective manuscript. “Your MC is like Mr. Darcy, even though he's a skater dude or a mild-mannered reporter? Cool! The book *feels like* a Nancy Drew mystery for grownups? I'm in!”

But Tracey also cautions that the comps can only do so much. “The story has to stand on its own merit. The comps are for marketing.” She says comps help answer the question: “Can we sell this?”

To help agents or editors answer this question, you’re looking for comp titles that are:

In the same genre as your work-in-progress.

Popular and well known enough to pique agent or editor interest but not so big they’re an unrealistic comp.

Published in the last few years.

If you’re writing in a particular genre, you’re no doubt also reading in that genre and probably have at least one or two potential comps already. But maybe you need a couple more. Or maybe your most ideal comp is too old, so you need to find a few that have been published more recently.

In any case, an existing comp title is a great place to start your search. Examine its meta data. How does the publisher tag this title on its website? Genres provided by publishers are often pretty high level, but it’s good to start there to make sure you have your high-level genre right.

Then look at the categories Amazon is using for this book.

As a librarian, I’d also look at the BISAC codes in a tool like Ingram iPage, but the Amazon categories are actually more granular than BISAC. So if your favorite comp is listed as a Gaslamp Fantasy on Amazon, you can easily view the other books in this category.

You can also do this on Goodreads and StoryGraph, either via their "Similar Books” tools or their genres or tags.

StoryGraph recommendations for readers of Engineering a Love Story

As you gather potential comp titles from NoveList, Amazon, Goodreads, or StoryGraph, you have to filter by publication date where you can or simply keep checking to make sure you’re gathering comps published in the past several years.

Sales data is another important factor, as you want to comp books that have sold well (but not exorbitantly well). If you don’t have access to sales data, you can still look at Amazon category ratings to gauge a book’s success. Is your favorite Gaslamp Fantasy #1 in that category? Or #745? You can also try to measure traction on Goodreads based on the number of ratings and reviews.

What About AI?

No matter how you (or I) feel about AI, you can’t avoid generic internet searches, especially because this is how readers might find your book. You want to be aware of what books Google (and other engines) are pulling for your keywords.

If you have a title you think is a good comp, ask Google to recommend similar books. If it recommends any that seem useful, check them on Goodreads and/or Amazon. Find their publishers. See how popular the books are. Check their publication dates.

This internet search can be helpful, but it is only one step in your process. It might even be an early step, even though I’m including it at the end, because you can’t trust that books listed by AI are even real books, unless they’re titles you already know. You have to verify and validate with other sources.

And you won’t know if suggested titles are truly good comps unless you read them.

Even Librarians Struggle

We all hold our own writing close, so it can be difficult to think there’s anything else out there quite like it. It’s helpful to remember that your goal with comps isn’t to find books exactly like yours. You want titles that are similar enough and popular enough to engage interest, if you’re querying or submitting, and also to help readers find your book when the time comes.

Still, even knowing this, I had a tough time identifying comps for my own debut novel, Engineering a Love Story, which will be out in October. I went back and forth a few times on my winding path to publication, comping different titles at different times, including books in romance, upmarket, and women’s fiction genres.

The submission package that landed me a publisher included the following:

…will appeal to fans of Jennifer Weiner and Linda Holmes, and also to those who enjoyed the quirky, turn-of-the-century tech subculture in Gabrielle Zevin’s TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW.

Gabrielle Zevin’s book is a good comp for Engineering a Love Story as it shares a setting (Cambridge, MA), a time period (early 2000s), and an industry (tech). But it’s also a little too aspirational (sold very well) and not a romance. I also frequently used The Startup Wife, by Tahmima Anam, as a comp, as it’s a tech-world love story featuring a strong, female software engineer. Evvie Drake Starts Over, by Linda Holmes, is a good comp, but it was a little too old even then, which is probably why I didn’t name it here.

Finding comps is not an exact science. You might find different comps fit in different scenarios. Starting early, reading widely, and building a list that’s longer than you think you’ll need will all be helpful strategies.

And go chat with your local librarians!

Check out Kathleen Reidy's Engineering a Love Story here: