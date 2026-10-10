Addressing Big Emotions for Little Ones in Picture Books

Worry. Fear. Nervousness. Dread. Our brains are hardwired to experience these feelings to alert us of danger and help keep us safe. Hundreds of thousands of years ago, for example, they’re what propelled us into flight, fight, or freeze mode when spotting a hungry saber-toothed cat prowling nearby. Today, our fears and worries still serve as our internal alarm system, ready to turbo-boost our brains and bodies into survival mode when faced with the scary, threatening, and unfamiliar.

While everyone experiences anxiety to some degree in their lives, educators and school counselors have shared with me that it has become increasingly difficult for children as young as preschoolers to understand, let alone manage, such big feelings. In fact, they consider anxiety to be one of their top concerns—right up there with friendship and bullying issues!

As a children’s author whose work focuses on promoting empathy and emotional resilience in young readers, I tasked myself with writing a story that wouldn’t pathologize anxiety. Instead, I wanted to approach it from the perspective that everyone has fears and worries; they’re normal and natural emotions. However, there are times in everyone’s life when our anxieties can overwhelm us. And, when left unchecked, they can negatively affect our relationships and the wonderful, yet-to-be-revealed opportunities and experiences heading our way.

Before writing Brave Every Day, I went into research mode—reading books and articles on the topic of anxiety while taking copious notes. One expert’s particular description of anxious youth as “children in hiding” resonated with me to such an extent that it became my creative springboard for introducing my protagonist Camila and the story’s premise:

“Most kids love hide-and-seek. Not Camila.

She just wants to hide.

Hiding is what Camila does best when she worries.

And she worries a lot.”

In addition to my research, I took time to sit with and sift through my own worries. I realized they fell into one of three categories: What if, I can’t, and I’m scared. That later helped me to come up with Camila’s specific worries including a few playful, unrealistic ones for illustrator Patrice Barton to work her magic. I then thought about what would help refrain my own hamster-wheel brain from repeatedly circling around my worries. (You’ll have to read Brave Every Day to find out what worked for me.)

Check out Trudy Ludwig's Brave Every Day here:

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With A Not So Perfect Start, the first of my Caring Classroom picture book series, I got to revisit the subject of anxiety—this time, from the perspective of a student who is new to school and scared of making mistakes. (Perfectionism, according to the social-emotional learning experts and educators I queried, was cited as one of the more common issues / concerns in their pre K-grade 2 classrooms.)

I wanted this story to model growth mindset, so I had my protagonist Thea think of her mistakes as learning opportunities—thanks to the kind and caring support of her teacher and fellow classmates. Imagine learning from adults and peers that you’re perfect just being . . . YOU—mistakes and all! What a relief such a message can be for children who, like Thea, struggle with perfectionism!

A seasoned educator wisely shared with me that a child can’t have emotional insight if they don’t have emotional vocabulary. I couldn’t agree more! That’s why I focus my efforts on writing stories that help young kids explore big feelings like anxiety and how they can play out in themselves and also in others.

I read somewhere that growth is not born from comfort. I hope my work shows that we worriers are true warriors because we go beyond our comfort zones every single day to do what needs to be done—despite our fears. When it comes right down to it, only when we are afraid can we truly learn to be brave.

Check out Trudy Ludwig's A Not So Perfect Start here: