Adapting a Screenplay Into a Novel

My black hair whipped in the wind as I drove my ragtop convertible through Laurel Canyon. At 26, I was a transplanted New Yorker who had fallen in love with Los Angeles, enamored with its movies, its glamour, and especially its hidden history. Beneath the sunshine, palm trees, and Hollywood mythology lay a darker city. This was the Los Angeles of the Black Dahlia, the unanswered deaths of Marilyn Monroe and Thelma Todd, the Manson murders, the Hillside Strangler, and the Night Stalker. In the 1970s and 1980s, more than 20 serial killers were believed to be operating in Southern California at the same time, earning Los Angeles the chilling reputation as America's serial-killer capital.

The darkness wasn't confined to crime. The city's political history was equally compelling: backroom deals, rogue police operations, larger-than-life personalities, and a 15-member City Council that often governed its districts as independent fiefdoms. Behind the celebrity culture lay another Los Angeles, ambitious, flawed, and often corrupt.

Those were the stories and people that captivated me, not the myths people already knew, but the ones buried beneath them.

Flying through the Canyon, I was California dreaming on my way to see my agent, whom I'll call Ms. Woodland, carrying a screenplay titled Living in the City of Angels. She had taken a chance on me before with a script called A Child Is Missing, which was optioned but never made into a film. This new screenplay and its lead character, Joanna Steele, filled me with high hopes.

The feedback I received was practical, likely well-intentioned, and disappointing. A producer who worked closely with my agent suggested that, if I wanted a better chance of selling the script, I should consider making Joanna a man. Male detectives were easier to sell. I was also encouraged to remove some of the story's spiritual elements and to soften Joanna's anger. At the time, those recommendations made sense from a commercial standpoint.

I tried to imagine the changes. Sitting at the tiny desk in my tiny apartment, I experimented with different names and versions of the story. Could Joanna become Michael? Cole? Chance? The more I thought about it, the more I realized something wasn't working. The problem wasn't Joanna. The trouble was that rewriting the script to drop her and the spiritual themes wasn't the story I wanted to tell.

What interested me wasn’t simply the crime. It served as the inciting incident that connected the three women, but beneath the detective story lay something larger. I couldn't quite articulate at 26: the idea of awakening. The idea that a person could reach a point where the life they had been living no longer fit and a deeper truth demanded acknowledgment. I sensed that theme was at the heart of the screenplay, but I lacked the experience to fully grasp or execute it.

So the script sat on my desk.

Weeks became months. Months became years.

On my way out the door to bartending jobs in Hollywood, I passed the manuscript, and thoughts of revising it in those early months clung to me. But it never pulled me back to the desk; instead, it remained untouched. Eventually, it was packed into a box during one of many moves and disappeared. Life moved on. I got married, raised children, pursued other careers, and slowly accepted that a screenwriting career was not in my future.

What surprised me was that the story never completely went away. In the original screenplay, there were three women: Joanna Steele, Desire Diamond, and Lana DeMille. Desire and Lana had smaller roles than they do today, but they stayed with me. Over the years, all three women continued to evolve in the back of my mind. They would appear unexpectedly while driving, walking, or lying awake at night, like ghosts, reminding me they were still there, trying to get my attention. Without my realizing it, they were growing older, changing, and becoming more complex alongside me. But I did nothing. I had given up writing, and certainly screenwriting, a long time ago. Notes to my children and thank-you cards were the extent of it.

Then one afternoon, more than 30 years after I had written the screenplay, I was cleaning out my garage. As I gathered old files for shredding, I came across a grubby box with faded letters labeled simply, "Kevin's Stories." It was falling apart; the cardboard came off in my hands as I slowly opened it. Inside were old writings, some decent, some embarrassingly bad. The shredder didn't want them. In the unorganized pile was one screenplay, Living in the City of Angels. There they were—Joanna Steele, Desire Diamond, Lana DeMille, and Kiddy, the murdered hustler—waiting for me. Or maybe I had been waiting for them.

Surprised it had survived all this time, I found the manuscript for Living in the City of Angels. It could have been an episode of Antiques Roadshow. Hidden in a crowded garage, inside a weathered box, was a forgotten treasure. Its value might have meant little to anyone else, but to me it was priceless. As I lifted the screenplay from the pile, I decided it was finally time to see what had become of Joanna Steele, Desire Diamond, Lana DeMille, and the story I had abandoned so many years earlier.

For a long time, I simply sat there reading. I saw its flaws, the themes I had reached for and missed. What struck me wasn't how much I remembered, but how much I had forgotten. More importantly, I realized I no longer wanted to write the screenplay that 26-year-old Kevin had written. What interested me was the seed and the people buried within it. The story had always been trying to become something larger.

Revisiting the characters inspired me. Desire Diamond gradually became Mia More. Lana stepped out of the background and took center stage in the narrative. Joanna remained exactly who she had always been: a determined woman searching for truth in a city built on illusion.

It made me sit down and write again. I wrote The Book of Souls series and a couple of Christmas books. Then I felt ready…

The screenplay wouldn't work; it had to transform into a novel. That novel became Waking Sleeping Beauty.

On the surface, it is a crime thriller set in Los Angeles, a city that became one of the book's most important characters. It is a story of murder, corruption, power, and the seductive promises of fame. But beneath those elements lies the same question that first drew me to the story decades ago: What happens when we wake up? Not from sleep, but from the stories we tell ourselves about who we are, the stories that lock us in.

As the novel developed, I became increasingly drawn to the Sleeping Beauty metaphor. Traditional fairy tales often rely on rescue from the outside. Someone arrives to save the princess. Real life has taught me otherwise. The women at the center of Waking Sleeping Beauty are not waiting to be rescued. Their journeys are difficult and often painful, yet they ultimately discover that the power to change their lives comes from within. As we all must.

Looking back now, I understand something that never would have occurred to me at 26: sometimes a story arrives before the writer is ready for it. The idea may come first, but the life experience needed to tell it can take decades to acquire.

Over the years, I underwent my own spiritual awakening, learning how easily we mistake illusions for reality. I also became the father of a nonverbal child who struggles to communicate, an experience that taught me to listen beyond words and to see the world differently. Those experiences deepened my understanding of connection, loss, longing, and what it means to be truly seen. Writers are always trying to connect with readers. To do that honestly, we first have to understand something about ourselves. Only then did I realize I had the life experience to tell this story.

Had I written Living in the City of Angels exactly as originally conceived, it might have become a decent screenplay. Instead, it spent 30 years quietly evolving in a box while I evolved alongside it.

A line from T.S. Eliot's "Little Gidding" has always stayed with me: "We shall not cease from exploration, and the end of all our exploring will be to arrive where we started and know the place for the first time."

That perfectly captures what happened when I opened that dusty box in my garage.

I saw Joanna, Mia, Lana, and Kiddy again, but this time it felt as though I were meeting them for the first time.

Check out Kevin Moore's Waking Sleeping Beauty here: