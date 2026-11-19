Of Scottish and Nigerian descent, Adam Oyebanji is an escapee from Birmingham University and Harvard Law School. Having spent many years in Chicago, IL, and Pittsburgh, PA, he currently resides in Edinburgh, Scotland. IRL, Adam works in the field of counter-terrorist financing: helping banks choke off the money supply that builds weapons of mass destruction, narcotics empires, and human trafficking networks.

Adam Oyebanji

In this interview, Adam explains how a secondary character inspired his latest novel, how his publisher worked with him on his cover, and more.

Name: Adam Oyebanji

Book title: Line of Descent

Publisher: DAW

Release date: November 17, 2026

Genre/category: Science Fiction Crime & Mystery

Elevator pitch: When a mysterious kidnapping sparks turmoil on a generation ship, humanity’s bid for the stars faces disaster.

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What prompted you to write this book?

My debut novel, Braking Day, was a space opera set on a generation ship approaching the end of a 134-year voyage. One of the secondary characters in that novel was a security officer called Vasconcelos. Vasconcelos was highly competent but also a massive, massive jerk—at least, that’s how my main character saw him. Despite being a secondary character, I enjoyed writing Vasconcelos so much that I became fascinated with what made him the way he was: his origin story. So, I wrote it!

Line of Descent is a standalone novel that takes place on the same generation ship 24 years earlier, when Vasconcelos is a junior officer. He’s tasked with a routine investigation that plunges him way over his head and into a dark mix of politics, terrorism, and murder. With senior commanders battling for control of the ship, factions agitating to turn the vessel around, and a dead body drowned in an artificial womb, Vasconcelos’s apparently routine case turns into something that could blow the ship apart. Literally.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

Let’s see. Braking Day was published in 2022, and I would have finished it (subject to editing and re-editing etc., etc.) late 2020, so the idea would have been bobbing around since then, which makes it six years. Wow! When you put it like that, it’s a long time.

I don’t think the idea changed much. I knew from the get-go that if I wrote this book, it would be a murder mystery; a fair-play whodunnit that just happens to be set on a spaceship. And that’s what I wrote!

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Yes. The thing that caught me on the hop was the cover. DAW is very good about letting its authors have input into the cover art. Normally, it’s a mostly fun discussion about the details. This time, though, it took a really long time to agree on the type of cover.

DAW bent over backwards to make sure I was happy with the final result, which was awesome for me and a lot of work for them. I am beyond grateful. And if you don’t like the cover, I totally don’t want to hear it!!!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

Absolutely. As a writer, I’m very self-sufficient (not always a good thing, by the way: another word might be “isolated”). I don’t have a community, I don’t receive a lot of input, and I’m not particularly prone to self-doubt.

But.

When I was writing Line of Descent, I was plagued by self-doubt almost from the beginning. Something about the story didn’t feel quite right. I would yo-yo from thinking the drafts weren’t so bad to thinking they were just terrible, which, for me, is not a normal part of the journey. When I sent it out to my agent and editor, I was on tenterhooks about what they would think. It felt like I’d sat a high-stakes exam without any real sense of how well or badly it had gone.

Well, thank goodness for agents and editors! My agent and editor, my editor in particular, both said the same thing. The story wasn’t focused enough. I’d written a really tight sci-fi murder mystery but buried the central whodunnit under too much world-building and too many side quests. The moment they said it, I knew they were right, knew what I had to do, and felt so much better about the end result. Fingers crossed that readers agree!

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

Something worth their time! A fast-moving adventure/mystery in an unusual setting that will leave them with something to think about at the end.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?