Abe Moss: The Best and Most Fulfilling Stories Are the Ones That Excite You

Abe Moss has been writing horror stories for as long as he can remember, and hopes to never stop. With each book he writes, he hopes to try something a little different. The possibilities are endless and that's what he really loves about storytelling. He hopes you'll enjoy his stories, too! Follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

Abe Moss

In this interview, Abe discusses experimenting with different tropes in his new horror novel, Morsels, his advice for other writers, and more.

Name: Abe Moss

Book title: Morsels

Publisher: Evil Twin

Release date: October 6, 2026

Genre/category: Horror

Previous titles: 20+ indie/self-published novels.

Elevator pitch: It’s You’re Next meets Invasion of the Body Snatchers in this supernatural “meet-the-family” horror romp about family dysfunction, childhood trauma, and the evil that festers in the basements of our past.

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What prompted you to write this book?

I’ve always loved the “meet the family” trope. It’s already such a vulnerable, nerve-racking experience, the tension and fear of the unknown are inherent, and that glimpse into your partner’s formative origins both provides answers and raises so many more questions. And that’s before you even introduce a supernatural horror twist. Another horror trope I love is the “doppelganger.” The uncanny “something isn’t right behind this façade” nature of meeting one. Not to give too much away, but I saw a really interesting and “fun” opportunity to explore these themes of family dysfunction and childhood trauma under the layers of these combined tropes.

How long did it take to go from idea to publication? And did the idea change during the process?

This story was originally self-published! I had the general idea logged away for a bit (I keep a document full of ideas I know I want to get to eventually) and when the time came, I started outlining.

The story itself did change quite a bit during this process. As events started unfolding, I realized I wanted to take things in an even weirder direction, inspired by my love of the film Hocus Pocus. That probably sounds insane to anyone who hasn’t read the book yet. You’re Next, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and Hocus Pocus? There is a definite, pervasive thread of “pseudo-witchiness” throughout this book. That’s where the title comes from, actually. Imagine a witchy thing in the woods making “meals” out of its victims, with a certain appetite for “morsels” which is another theme all its own in this story.

Were there any surprises or learning moments in the publishing process for this title?

Quite a few. What I’ve learned over the years, especially with this book in particular, is that the weirder a story is, the harder it becomes to market accurately without giving everything away. You want to manage readers’ expectations to the best of your ability without spoiling key twists that make or break the experience of reading the book in the first place. This story proved to be a very challenging balancing act in that regard!

Were there any surprises in the writing process for this book?

I’m a very heavy outliner, which is where most of the “discovery” happens for me. By the time I’m actually writing the story, I’m mostly just translating the outline into prose, and by that point the story is pretty set in stone. I will say, though, that during the outlining phase a previously minor character became much more significant than I first expected, requiring me to change many earlier parts of the story as hers grew. She actually ended up reshaping the story as a whole and, in my opinion, is the heart of the book’s theme.

What do you hope readers will get out of your book?

First and foremost, I hope it creeps them out! I hope they feel the same unease and uncertainty the characters do, and the dreadful inevitability of a roller coaster with busted brakes hurtling into the dark. It’s fun and spooky and bingeable at face value, with some heavier themes and undertones for those who enjoy reading into their reading.

If you could share one piece of advice with other writers, what would it be?