My sister and I grew up with the same house, parents, relatives, holidays, stories, and inside jokes. I always assumed that meant we’d experienced our childhoods the same way, and that we shared the same memories, interpretations, and grief.

I was well into adulthood before I discovered, comparing notes with her, that my sister and I had entirely different perspectives on our family and our places in it. The facts might have lined up, but our takes on them didn’t.

The gap fascinated me enough to build a novel around it. My debut novel, The Pearl Farmers, is the story of three nearly estranged sisters who inherit their parents’ freshwater pearl farm in rural Tennessee.

Because the story dwells so much on how family heritage shapes us, I knew the only honest way to tell it was to manage three different points of view—revealing how each sister’s memories, connections, and resentments complement but never entirely mirror one another’s. Only by fitting their disparate puzzle pieces back together can the protagonists begin to heal and begin to move forward.

Piecing together a story with shifting POV

The women’s parents, Kate and James Lockshire, pursued an eccentric and impossible dream: culturing pearls in a Tennessee lake. Realizing the dream launched a successful business, but also a legacy, one that spun a sticky web of obligations for Kate and James’s daughters.

As the novel opens, we see each sister’s different relationship to those duties. Eldest sister Helen sacrifices her personal life and career to shoulder the burden and keep the business afloat. Middle sister Anna blends into small-town life as a wife and mother, keeping the family business at arm’s length and convincing herself she has no role in the business. Youngest sister Penny runs from the family legacy altogether, resentful of her childhood role as her father’s “good-luck charm” and shutting the door against family expectations.

The novel unfolds over a single summer, with flashbacks illustrating the moments that fed into each sister’s interpretation of her past. I wanted the sisters to carry the story equally, piecing together their own experiences as they begin to arrive at the truth of their history and paths for the future. Rotating among the sisters chapter by chapter as their separate lives converge provided tools a single narrator couldn't give me.

The reader sees what the sisters can’t.

Helen and Anna believe Penny is selfish and ungrateful. In her own chapters, readers learn Penny is actually deeply wounded and struggling with her mental health. Helen and Penny treat Anna's divorce as good riddance to a terrible man, while from Anna’s perspective, we see how it’s flattened her sense of self. Anna and Penny resent Helen as controlling, when Helen is drowning in a life she believes she's required to lead.

Reminiscent of Claire Lombardo's The Most Fun We Ever Had, in which sibling alliances form, shift, and turn against one another, I wrote each sister as the others' blind spot. Only the reader holds all three. As they reconcile with each other, these missing pieces begin to fall into place and the Lockshire sisters start to understand each other.

The sisters reveal one another.

Much of the family's dynamic surfaces in how they talk about whichever sister isn't in the room. Early on, Helen and Anna gossip about Penny, their hurt dressed up as judgment. Later, Penny and Anna criticize Helen but also worry about how much she carries alone.

By summer's end, they're defending one another to outsiders and holding each other up. As Ann Napolitano does in Hello Beautiful, I wanted to show how the sisters could only heal by coming back together, becoming stronger together than any of them is alone.

One day, three truths.

The family legend begins at a Lockshire reunion in 1981, the day six-year-old Penny found a record-breaking pearl in the lake. In my early drafts, that flashback belonged to Penny alone: the defiant girl who ignored her parents' warnings, sneaked off to swim, and accidentally found the pearl that started her parents’ visionary quest. The myth of that day becomes the farm’s origin story and the center of the Lockshires’ legacy—and the burden Penny runs from.

But over time I came to see that day as belonging to all three sisters, and showing the flashback from three different perspectives became essential to showing the fault lines that would run through their relationships for decades. Similar to Ann Patchett’s Commonwealth, which carries a single childhood event across decades and viewpoints, I wanted to show how the other two sisters experienced that day while Penny was living her own version of it.

Throughout the family reunion at the Lockshire homestead, Helen glimpses her family’s complicated dynamics and her mother’s hidden artistry, while Anna finds an ally in the black-sheep aunt she's never met. Twenty-five years later, the reader still glimpses the leftover beliefs and grudges that stem from that day.

The missing voice matters too.

Kate and James never narrate. Their legend, upheld by the town and their industry, reaches the reader only through their daughters, so the parents seem as infallible to us as they do to the girls.

Inspired by Julia Glass's Three Junes, which tells a family's story largely through one son even when its center is the mother who never gets her own voice in the book, I wanted to show how the myth and imperfect memory of the patriarch and matriarch shape the women’s identities and understanding of themselves and each other. When the sisters discover a long-held family secret and the myth of their visionary father starts to crack, their own perspectives shift—and so do their beliefs about themselves.

Telling a family story in multiple voices

Design the misreadings first. Decide what each narrator gets wrong about the others. Architect the gap between perception and truth as the story’s engine and build that evolution into the structure.

Decide what each narrator gets wrong about the others. Architect the gap between perception and truth as the story’s engine and build that evolution into the structure. Give each narrator a different lens. I did this in part through dialogue: Helen sounds certain even when she's full of doubt, Anna cracks folksy jokes, and Penny cuts with cynicism. I also used details about what each sister notices: Penny zooms in on aesthetics (art on a wall, the swirls on a fence post, the color of the journal her lover is reading), Anna reads feelings (the way her children move when they’re fighting and the worry in her boss’s eyes), and Helen focuses on the big picture and what she can fix rather than what she personally needs.

I did this in part through dialogue: Helen sounds certain even when she's full of doubt, Anna cracks folksy jokes, and Penny cuts with cynicism. I also used details about what each sister notices: Penny zooms in on aesthetics (art on a wall, the swirls on a fence post, the color of the journal her lover is reading), Anna reads feelings (the way her children move when they’re fighting and the worry in her boss’s eyes), and Helen focuses on the big picture and what she can fix rather than what she personally needs. Switch perspectives, but never stop the clock. As a reader, I lose the thread when parallel stories stay separate too long or when each narrator repeats events. I kept my sisters apart for the first third of the book, then brought them together. Every handoff moves the plot forward.

As a reader, I lose the thread when parallel stories stay separate too long or when each narrator repeats events. I kept my sisters apart for the first third of the book, then brought them together. Every handoff moves the plot forward. Track the heart, not just the plot. I drafted in order, then mapped everything in a spreadsheet: not only events, but the emotional beats, and how each interaction moved the relationships forward.

Just like a pearl—which begins with an irritant that a mollusk defends itself against, wrapping it in layers of nacre until something luminous takes shape—a family lays down its own version of history. No single layer is the truth. Only by weaving the layers together does the truth begin to shine.

Check out Stacey Gordon's The Pearl Farmers here: