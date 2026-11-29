For Reed Farrel Coleman, the heart of a crime novel isn’t the crime. It’s about the person who lives with it. The bestselling author of more than 30 novels, including books featuring Gus Murphy, Nick Ryan, and Robert B. Parker’s Jesse Stone, Coleman approaches plot through character: who someone is, where they come from, and what they’re willing to risk.

“Reed, what do you need to know about your main character, and what do you discover only by writing?”

“I have never written any of my novels exactly the same way. When I start out a series, I have to know the character’s name, and I have to know the character’s heart. And I think writers will understand what that means. I have to know what the character is apt to do in any given situation I might put him or her in, and I have to know not only how they’d act, but how they feel. I learn, often, more about them as I write, but I have to start at least with their name and their heart. For me, that’s really important.”

“When you have their name and their heart, do you have a backstory with them already?”

“Yes. Also, setting is really important. And I’ve always said, if you’re writing a novel and you could set it anywhere, it’s probably not a very good novel because, to me, characters are of a place. That doesn’t mean they always have to be in that place, but for me to develop that character at first, at least in the first book in a series, they have to really be of a place.”

“How do you find the right trouble to put them in? What makes a problem right for Jesse Stone, but wrong for Nick Ryan or Gus Murphy?”

“Gus Murphy belongs in Suffolk County on Long Island in New York. He was an ex-cop, but an ex-Suffolk County cop. That’s not like being a big city cop. Jesse Stone, on the other hand, was a Los Angeles cop and detective. So the situations I would put Jesse in would be different than the ones I put Gus in. Gus was a recently retired policeman who thought he understood the world and had everything he wanted until his 20-year-old son died of an undiagnosed heart issue on a basketball court. And then, all of a sudden, boom. Everything vanished. That situation, in some ways, will determine what problems I give him. And Nick Ryan, who is given lots of power and lots of authority, even though he’s only a big city detective, his situations have to be big. They have to be operatic. Three different characters. Three different settings, and so the problems they have are very different from one another.”

Check out Reed Farrel Coleman's Where It Hurts here:

(WD uses affiliate links)

“How does a character’s past affect their first important choice in the story?”

“I’ll use Gus as an example. His son died of an undiagnosed heart condition, leaving him with questions no one can answer. Then a criminal he used to arrest comes to him and says, ‘Gus, someone murdered my son.’ Suddenly, Gus has an opportunity to give another father something he can never have himself: answers. There’s someone to pursue, a reason to uncover, and perhaps even a chance for vengeance.”

“So Gus grasps that. How do you use the consequences of that to build what happens next?”

“Gus conflates his own situation with that of the gentleman who comes to him. He's so desperate to get answers about why and who and how that he takes risks he otherwise wouldn't, risks that even as an ex-cop he knows he shouldn't take. I think that's important in crime novels. His personal circumstances drive him to make choices he knows are dangerous, and that's what makes the book entertaining.”

“How do you make the characters’ choices harder without making the trouble feel forced or staged?”

“If I knew the answer to that, I’d bottle it and sell it. I’m such an organic writer that it comes out as I write. Does it seem realistic to me? The audience I write for is me, and I always say I write for me because if I accept it, if I believe it, if I’m entertained by it, if I accept that this would happen, I hope that the audience will. For Nick, I made it very operatic because I had to. There was such a grand scale. For Gus, it has to be smaller. I don’t ask readers to suspend too much of their disbelief; I will never ask someone to have their disbelief surgically removed.”

“How do you use other characters to challenge your protagonist and push them toward those choices and risks they might otherwise avoid?”

“There’s no such thing as minor characters in my books. There are secondary characters in my books, but not minor characters. Let’s say you’re walking to the supermarket, and you pass someone walking their dog. The person walking that dog is a very minor character in your life, but you’re a very minor character in their life. They have full lives. So even when I think of the most secondary character you can imagine, I think of someone with a full life. They have secrets. They have family. They have tragedy. Even if they’re on the page for one paragraph, I think of them as having full lives. In terms of antagonists, I think new writers think a book should only have one antagonist. That’s not necessarily true. The person who Gus is helping in Where it Hurts is also an antagonist because he’s pushing, pushing. My son, my son needs justice. An antagonist doesn’t have to be your enemy. Sometimes it’s just someone who irritates you, like an itch on the bottom of your foot. So there are all sorts of characters who push and pull at you. Joseph Wambaugh had a great expression. He said, ‘It’s not how the detective works on the case; it’s how the case works on the detective.’ I like to keep that in mind when I’m writing. People have family pressures. I try to make my characters’ lives as rich as a real person’s life would be.”

“As those pressures build, how do you decide when readers need to learn more about a protagonist’s past?”

“That changes from the first book in a series to subsequent books. Jesse Stone is a series I took over for the late Robert B. Parker. Readers of Jesse's books already knew his past, so I only needed to remind them occasionally about his ex-wife, his drinking, and his baseball career. However, there are going to be new readers, so that's an interesting balance. In the first book in a series, I try to let readers discover who the detective is through his actions as he works the case. Then I fill in some background details. What you don’t want to do is just info dump. Biography dump. You have to, here and there where it’s appropriate to the narrative, fill in details of the past. Readers want to go along for the ride with the character. You have to make them either like or relate to the character, and they’ll go anywhere you take them.”

“What happens when the plot you have in mind requires Gus to do something that you don’t believe he would do?”

“I’m an organic writer, and I’m just writing the plot as I’m going along. I don’t often have a full plot in mind, not even in a first book. I put characters in situations, and to me, one situation leads to the next. I try very hard not to put Gus in a situation that I won’t accept because I won’t write towards that. Early on in my career, like my first two books, I would just overplot, frankly. Do you know the Winchester House in California?”

“Yes, I do. It never stopped.”

“The heiress to the Winchester rifle fortune believed that if she ever stopped building her house, as you know, Clay, that she would die. So there are staircases that don’t go anywhere and windows in inappropriate places. I liken that to my first two books, because people say, ‘When you write yourself into a corner, how do you get out?’ And I just say, I built more house. I did what she did, and I learned that that is not a good way to write. If you write yourself into a bad situation where the character is going to do something that you can’t believe, or that you’re pretty sure readers are going to go, ‘Nah, forget it. I’m closing this book,’ back out. Put the car in reverse, and back out and rethink it. Don’t build more house. It’s a real mistake because it gets too confusing, and you lose your readers. Go back to the point where you think, okay, this is where I started going wrong, and rewrite it.”

“So, rather than following a predetermined plot, do your stories grow out of the characters’ choices?”

“As an organic writer, I think that’s how writers should write. It’s always the characters’ choices that determine plot. Plot shouldn’t determine a character’s choices. But not everybody writes the same way. And I have a rule of thumb, which is, if somebody ever tells you there’s one way to do it, that’s the person you don’t listen to. So I would never tell anybody you should write the way I write. I write the way I write, and it works for me. But writers have to find a process that works for them.”

______________________________