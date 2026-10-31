A Conversation With Laura Zigman on Writing Beyond the Promise of Success (Killer Writers)

I’ve known of Laura Zigman’s work for years, but reading her latest novel, The Author Weekend, made me want to sit down and talk with her. A bestselling novelist and former publishing publicist, Laura’s books include Animal Husbandry, Separation Anxiety, and Small World, and she brings both humor and hard-earned experience to her observations about the writing life.

In this conversation, we explore the complicated relationship between writing and publishing, the insecurities that follow even successful authors, and why commercial success doesn’t always bring the satisfaction writers expect. Along the way, Laura reminds us that sometimes the best thing a writer can do is stop trying to predict what will sell and simply write the book they want to write.

“Laura, The Author Weekend was absolutely entertaining, but I found myself thinking that it wasn’t really about a mystery in the traditional sense. So, what do you hope readers discover the novel is actually about once they’ve lived with it for a while?”

“I guess I wanted to explore and also think about, and have other people think about, what is success? What does that mean, and how desperate are we to attain it and hold on to it? What are the costs of it? And what does it feel like to be in the middle of your career or toward the end of your career, heading into that dark, dark place? And how hard it is to be in that place? It’s hard all the way through people’s careers, whether you’re a writer or really in any other realm these days or ever. I know the publishing business and the writing world in particular. I find the world of it fascinating. I’ve seen so many changes, as I’m sure you have, and to me there’s a lot of depth to it, and there’s also a lot of black humor, and that is what I wanted to combine.”

“Even though the novel pokes fun at publishing, what I really liked is that it never loses affection for the people inside it. So, do you think understanding people, maybe, is ultimately more interesting than judging them?”

“That’s exactly true for me, anyway. I’m really curious about people. I always have been. I got into ghostwriting, and that’s a thing you have to be curious about if you’re gonna do that. You have to have empathy; you have to have a sense of empathy. I just love the people. Some of my best friends are the people I met in 1985 and 1986. My earliest friends are Ivan Held and Julie Grau. Julie Grau is running Spiegel and Grau, and Ivan Held has been running Putnam, and we were friends in 1986 as assistants. And so for me, publishing is just filled with the best people. What has been challenging and disappointing is the business of it and the corporatization of it. All of that stuff has really made it hard. Not just for authors, and it’s really hard for us, but the people working in it. My agent and her challenges—I’ve had many agents at this point, so all their challenges—and editors who are buying, their jobs are on the line. If they don’t buy books that work, they’re out. And so I have a sense of compassion for everyone in it. I was a publicist. It was hard in the 80s and 90s. We were overworked and underpaid, and now it’s like you can’t even believe how bare-bones the staffs are. I was Jade, the young assistant, who’s dealing with a difficult person. And obviously, there’s a part of me who is Faye.”

“The book is very, very funny. Humor often lowers our defenses. Do you think people sometimes become more open to the truth because they laugh first?”

“Yeah, I think that is a great point. It does make people more comfortable, especially if you can laugh at yourself in the process. A lot of what I’m pointing out are things that I am guilty of, too. I have a little sequel that I’m working on called The Blurb, and it really shows my smallness. I am included in all of the jokes. I’m not above any of the small behaviors or pettiness. In my writing therapy, once you get someone to laugh—they come to me sometimes and they’re so full of shame and a sense of failure. They think they’re the only ones who have experienced a bad reading from an agent or a bad writing group or a bad MFA. And when you tell them your own story—I have so many, every person I know has—suddenly they feel like they can actually laugh at it a little bit. It just takes the pressure out and it resets everything. So I think humor is really important.”

“Publishing constantly places writers beside other writers: reviews, bestseller lists, awards, sales numbers, social media. What have you found that helps you return your attention to your own work? If success is so unpredictable, how do you keep your attention on the writing itself?”

“After 10 years in publishing, way back when, it was clear that you can have all the best plans, and you can have everything in place, and all the best blurbs, great jacket, and sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. And sometimes what we think is the next big thing isn’t. And so there’s just no way to guess. You cannot guess. And so I think a lot of it is just trying to disengage or decouple the art of writing from the business of publishing. And that is a fight that I think we all have every day.”

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“Your characters all seem to be carrying different versions of the same hope, maybe to be seen, to matter, to belong. Do you think that’s ultimately what drives so many creative people?”

“I do. I think it did for me. I grew up in a family that was a sad family. I had a sister who died, and I didn’t really know that sister. I was too young. My other sister and I grew up in a family where our parents were sad. They had lost a child. And so I became a clown, and I wanted to be seen for sure. First, I wanted to express myself. When you grow up in a family that’s sad or grieving, you often feel like you have no real right to say anything, because these people have been through it enough. So, you need a place to express yourself. Writing became my thing, and also just wanting attention. You know, I’ll admit it, I really wanted that, and I was lucky to get some through the writing.”

“Faye really takes the point on telling the story. She’s already achieved success, yet uncertainty has never disappeared. She still wants to be seen, to be heard, understood. Has your experience taught you that confidence isn’t something we arrive at, so much as something we practice?”

“Confidence is such a delicate thing, and it can disappear overnight. With one email, one bad Goodreads review, one rejection, or 20 rejections, I do think that what’s surprising is that people who are multiple, multiple New York Times bestsellers are as insecure as people with zero bestsellers.”

“Publication brings so many opinions from agents, editors, reviewers, and readers. How do you know which advice to take and which to leave behind? And sometimes, many times, it’s conflicting.”

“I had four novels published, and then I had terrible writer’s block for over a decade, well over a decade. When I finished my fifth novel, Separation Anxiety, in 2018, I needed a new agent, so I started sending it out. I had four novels out and a movie made, and that kind of thing, and I got instantly rejected by five agents right off the bat who knew me, knew my name, etc. And then the fifth one of that first batch of no’s really came at me. She was a big, young agent at one of the big agencies. She said, ‘Wow, I was a huge fan of Animal Husbandry, and blah blah. You know, if you think that this is your comeback novel, because, like I said, there’s been a long stretch of almost 15 years between books,’ she said, ‘you’re absolutely wrong. This book is cringe. I feel like it’s too personal. I feel like you were working out a lot of your personal issues. I beg you not to publish this novel.’ So that was crushing. Literally, I slid down the wall kind of crushing. I was beyond horrified. Two weeks later, I sent to another. Literally, I sent to another agent who’s my agent now, Stephanie Roston. And I got the exact opposite letter. The exact opposite. It was like, remember that in photography, you’d have the negatives, and her letter to me was completely different, and said, ‘This is the book. This is the book that women want to read. I believe in this book.’ The point is, who’s right? I don’t know. They were both a little bit right. They were both a little bit wrong. Like, who knows who’s right? But that’s the kind of conundrum you just described, which is you get completely conflicting input. Sometimes absolutely extreme. Oh, I hate the ending. I love the ending. I love this. You know, go to Goodreads and read anything. Every book has that kind of polar opposite because it’s so subjective. And one of the things that I try to tell people in writing therapy is you can’t expect everyone to love your work.”

“But writers aren’t completely adrift, are they? We do have some autonomy in saying no.”

“You can say no. If they want certain changes that you don’t want to make, you get a say in it. It’s your book. So if you don’t want to make those changes, you don’t have to.”

“At what point does an author simply stop writing stories and begin carrying the expectations of being an author?”

“Most writers, unless you’re at the very, very, very top, can’t really make a living. You can publish. You can publish in whatever way you can find, but you’re probably not going to make a living out of it. You have to work on all the fringes of the gig economy, which is what I do. I do 20 different things, and I also write books, but I’m not going to earn the way I used to earn from those books, and it’s kind of a bummer, but it’s also very freeing. It frees me to just write what I want to write.”

“Do you think the public version of an author eventually influences the private writer sitting alone at the desk?”

“To me, nothing is more boring than being a writer. It’s like watching paint dry. You sit down, and you stare out the window, you get up, and you eat something, then you come back. What really matters is the book or the stories or the work.”

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Laura Zigman