A Commissioned Poem Poetry Scam

As the great poet Thomas Lux used to joke, when it comes to having an agent for poetry books, 15% of nothing is nothing. This is to say, there’s no money in this game. Some journals pay $50 or even $100 for a poem, occasionally royalties come in, but the reward in writing poetry is in the writing itself—it’s all about the joy and need to write. As we’ve been told a million times, we write poetry because we have to. Period.

Ah, there’s glory! There are needs fulfilled. We write to be loved. We write to explore, clarify, make sense of our feelings. We write to find the truth. And, by the way, we will never find it but every poem offers us another chance. Often there’s an ecstatic feeling when the perfect word travels through our mind into our hands and onto the page like a pinball machine. Writing poetry, it’s been said, is like dancing while writing prose is like hiking with a 40-pound backpack.

There’s also plenty to be said about the sheer joy of writing a poem, and the intense, often frustrating but deeply rewarding work of revision, the final taste of a good poem in your mouth when you read it aloud—the occasional blissful shiver when you read it to others who respond with pleasure.

Poets do have enormous egos which is part of why we like to do readings. But most of us are also masochists because often the audience is thin enough to drive a truck through the venue and injure no one, but even one person nodding approvingly while we read can make a poet feel life is worth living—at least for the rest of the evening.

So it’s no wonder I was flattered and delighted when an unknown person named Eva messaged me on Instagram asking if I wanted to write a poem for her daughter’s 10th birthday, film myself reading it, say, “Happy Birthday Anna,” at the end, and pay me $500.

Was I game? You bet. I read the message aloud slowly, like reviewing a poem in progress. $500 to write a poem to unknown Anna? I wrote back, asking Eva to call me to discuss. I needed some things clarified. She said, “Can we just have the conversation here instead? She is going to be 10 on Sept 21st. We’ll need the video a day or 2 days before her birthday. Is that okay?”

Is that OK? $500 for a happy birthday poem. Sure it was OK. I wrote her back: “I have some questions about your daughter to help me write a poem that will mean something to her. That’s why I wanted to have a conversation. I’ve never done anything like this before and this is a very unique request. I’m flattered and intrigued but also wonder what it is about my work that would make you want me to write her a poem. Any help here would be appreciated. It’s also easier for me if you email me. Bottom line, yes, it’s doable I just have some important questions before I dive in. Thank you.”

Sure I was fishing “what about my work . . .”—hey, why wouldn’t I want to know—but also, was it a tone she liked? My humor? Certainly not my darker imagery. Not for 10-year-old Anna.

She answered: “I have some details you might use about her. Her name is Anna. (already knew that) Her favorite color is Blue. Her favorite food is Macaroni and Cheese and her favorite show is PJ Masks. Her best friend is Maxxy haha. That’s her puppy. Maxxy is a Chihuahua. She loves to swim and she’s good at it! We call her ‘Aqua Girl’ haha.”

Pretty generic information. A 10-year-old girl whose favorite color is blue and loves macaroni and cheese? But I did like the idea of calling the poem ‘Aqua Girl’—lots of possibilities there, and my mind already started going with a swimming Chihuahua.

I wrote the poem. Spent time revising it. Had a friend film me reading it. 38 seconds. Two versions because I didn’t know if she pronounced her name Uh-nna or An-na.

Started to imagine all the things I might buy with $500. No, put it away in your poetry savings account (used for traveling when on tour). No—take the kids out for a great dinner. No. Get a dress you absolutely don’t need. OK. That awful plumber’s bill. Pay it.

“Hi, Eva. I wrote the poem and recorded it. Where should I send it? And do you use Zelle?" She sent me an email address to send the recorded poems to, and I sent them. Two recordings. Done.

She replies: “I’m paying from my business checking account which doesn’t support 3rd party apps. It’s a check. I do not use Zelle. I’ll need your snail mail address so I can send it over. You can just scan it via the deposit option in your bank app.”

I understand none of this, but I do know what it feels like to have someone pull my leg. I’ll spare you our subsequent correspondence about bank apps and various ways to deposit—some of the finest double-talk I’m sure Eva was capable of, and I’ll cut to the end.

Part of me believed this would work and that I’d get paid $500 for my Happy Birthday Anna poem. I had been commissioned! Still, why me, what’s up with this, the very notion of this. I know when I don’t tell friends or family something a little off it’s possibly because I don’t trust it myself and I don’t want to be shot down. YOU ALREADY SENT IT? Are you stupid? And part of me still believed that Eva was for real, would love the poem I wrote for her fake daughter, and would mail me a check.

I wasn’t done with this so I went to the bank where I have my accounts. Quiet Saturday afternoon, and the nice woman behind the desk spent some time with me listening to the story. I let her read my IG correspondence. She did not laugh at me.

Scam, she said. This is a scam. She wants your bank information and if you do what she’s asking you to do you will open yourself up to all kinds of fraud. Fraud. Poetry Scam. Fraud. Wow. This made me feel worse than anything. Steal my gas credit card and charge $289 worth of potato chips, beef jerky, and Red Bull from the AM PM Mini-Mark (which has been done a couple of times), but steal a poem?

That hurt. The bank associate told me to block Eva which I did. And to report her as operating a fraudulent scheme on Instagram. I did that, too. But I still felt stupid and slightly “off” about all of this. I couldn’t shake the hope there was an Anna who’d get a birthday poem written for her by me. I care about you, Anna!