Writer’s Digest 95th Annual Competition Humor First Place Winner: “The Tides We Seek”

Congratulations to G.M. Malliet, first-place winner in the Humor category of the 95th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition. Here’s their winning story, “The Tides We Seek”

The Tides We Seek

A Project Proposal for the Next Streaming Series Hit

1

Setup

Protagonist: Kit Ashford-Welles, 52, a celebrated Manhattan-based architect who designs other people’s dream homes as her own marriage crumbles around her. Kit is mostly celebrated for her cheekbones and for the slide rule that never leaves her side.

The Setting: Kit owns a sprawling shingle-style compound on Nantucket—seven bedrooms, wraparound porch, cupola with a widow’s walk, sweeping drive—plus a pre-war co-op on the Upper West Side with 11-foot ceilings and a kitchen that was once featured in Architectural Digest. She designed the Nantucket house herself with the help of vision boards and bi-weekly visits to a color therapist. Also a psychic who okayed the location with the use of a divining rod.

The Slightly Younger Husband: Dominic Welles (Alexander Skarsgård, obviously), a private equity partner specializing in morally compromised projects that will bankrupt the city (like he cares). He arrives on the island for the Fourth of July weekend with a suspiciously new wardrobe, a Viking haircut, and an energy Kit can only describe as retro.

The Children:

Miles , 24, in “tech,” which means he has a true-crime podcast and needs money, which his parents refuse to provide, invoking “the juice press start-up.”

, 24, in “tech,” which means he has a true-crime podcast and needs money, which his parents refuse to provide, invoking “the juice press start-up.” Phoebe, 17, who has not looked up from her phone since the first Trump administration. She hides her head behind a curtain of hair in response to every utterance from her mother and flounces out of any room her father happens to enter.

The Disruption: Kit’s younger sister, Roxanne—bronzed, recently divorced (again), always holding a sweating glass of something that makes her talkative. She shows up uninvited with two duffel bags and a secret she has been keeping for nineteen years and is now ready to spill to the highest bidder.

The Inciting Incident: On the first night, after a fundraiser for the Nantucket Land Conservancy (Kit designed their new visitor center and has agreed to remain on the board while litigation is underway), she returns alone after dark in a column of navy cashmere Loro Piana she’s thinking of returning to find a body on her private beach. He is face-down in three inches of tide. She stares at him from several feet away in case she does decide to return the dress. The police will initially praise her for leaving the scene uncontaminated, until they find her slide rule beside the body. She recognizes the man, who may once have done her tummy tuck, but he was wearing a surgical mask and a wig so she’s not sure. She stands. She does not call the police for eleven minutes, and those eleven minutes will be the subject of every subsequent conversation in the show.

2

Escalation

The Detective: Sergeant Rick Amato, a Nantucket lifer who went to high school with Dominic and has never quite forgiven him for something that happened with Tiffany (or whatever her name was) at a bonfire on the beach in 1996. He is grizzled. He finds Kit’s composure and the knife missing from one of her four kitchens suspicious. He is not wrong. He asks her why she waited eleven minutes to call and she tells him she wanted to change clothes. He asks why and she says, “Duh!” which is the only answer he ever gets from her or her daughter Phoebe, which immediately raises the suspicions of this hard-charging cop with a drinking problem.

The Dead Man: Graham Pell, 58—an old family friend, a former Boston DA, and, it will emerge slowly, someone who knew what Kit did the summer she was 24, before she was Kit Ashford-Welles, when she was just Kitty Ashford, making certain arrangements in a room in a fleabag hotel in Providence while she saved up money for architecture school.

The Threatening Texts Start to Appear: You should have told the truth in 2003. Then: Graham wasn’t the only one who kept copies. Kit reads these on her phone while standing at her kitchen island—the one with the waterfall edge and the under-mounted prep sink and the missing knife—and attempts to furrow her brow.

Roxanne’s Role: Roxanne, the bronzed sister, knows more than she lets on, which she signals by smoking on the porch after being explicitly told not to, several times, and by waking everyone at 6 a.m. blurting something about “what really happened at Dad’s funeral” and then passing out in the hydrangeas. She is, however, the only person who makes Kit laugh. She is also sleeping with the caretaker and possibly carrying his love child. This will matter.

Dominic’s Secret: No, he is probably not having an affair. He is having a crisis of conscience of the sort that makes him want to dress like he works in fashion retail. Unlike Kit, he is still able to frown. He was Graham Pell’s silent partner in something—a land deal, a cover-up, a favor that became a felony—and Graham had recently threatened to talk. Kit did not know this before finding the body. She knows it by episode four, guessing the truth in the middle of a mani-pedi, ruining the Azature polish as she clenches her hands and feet into fists, a relaxation technique she learned from her therapist, not the color one, the real one.

Staff Interludes:

Marta , the housekeeper, who has been with Kit for sixteen years and says things like, “You look so beautiful today, Miss Kit. Sardinia must agree with you,” This puzzles Kit, who has never been to Sardinia. Marta sees everything and judges quietly, turning her head to face the camera with a winking smirk that makes her look in the know but unstable.

, the housekeeper, who has been with Kit for sixteen years and says things like, “You look so beautiful today, Miss Kit. Sardinia must agree with you,” This puzzles Kit, who has never been to Sardinia. Marta sees everything and judges quietly, turning her head to face the camera with a winking smirk that makes her look in the know but unstable. Kit’s personal assistant, Brecken, who keeps texting about whether Kit wants to confirm the Sardinia rental.

Kit’s Wardrobe as Emotional Signage: Pantsuits over silk blouses with keyhole necklines, a silk robe with a barely-tied sash, a black one-shoulder gown for the “Save Our Seals” benefit she wishes she’d never agreed to attend because seals are smelly and she’s afraid they’ll ask her to pet one or something, and linen pants in “midnight dune.” The story’s emotional temperature can be read entirely in her clothing. Her sister wears tops with noodle shoulder straps over torn jeans and boho sandals, signaling how far up the ladder Kit has climbed, and in Louboutins.

3

Climax

The Dinner Party That Destroys Everything: Kit hosts a lavish dinner party—because it is unavoidable, because the Hargrove-Grennells are coming and they have given her a commission to build their Montauk house overlooking the Block Island Sound. Over a first course of chilled corn oxtail soup, Roxanne says loudly, “You remember. That hotel in Providence,” pointing her spoon at Kit. She says this in front of the Hargrove-Grennells, Dominic, Detective Amato (who has arrived uninvited, which Kit finds both presumptuous and rather intriguing), and Marta, who is pouring water with a barely concealed smirk.

The Reveals, In Order:

Graham Pell was not murdered or even stabbed. He had a cardiac event. He was, however, helped into the tide by someone who found him unconscious and made a fateful choice. That someone was Dominic, who confesses in front of the Hargrove-Grennells, who fire Kit on the spot and storm off, followed by Miles and Phoebe. Dominic had already confessed this privately to Kit, standing on the hand-knotted rug in their bedroom in front of the hand-tufted headboard at 2 a.m., still in his blazer. The headboard was a wedding gift from Martha Stewart but was not on the registry, which kind of ticked Kit off at the time—I mean, really, who does that? The texts were from Graham’s daughter, who suspected her father had been silenced and is nineteen years old and mad AF and was hiding in the guest cottage until the caretaker “accidentally” shut off the water. Miles had accidentally documented most of this in a podcast he hadn’t edited before uploading it to YouTube. A version of the story appears two days later in the New York Times, making Miles an instant celebrity.

Kit’s Choice: She could protect Dominic. The evidence is circumstantial. She has an architect’s eye for structure—she knows which walls in a marriage are load-bearing and which can come down. But she thinks of Graham’s daughter hiding in the guest cottage, eating crackers from the emergency pantry, and she picks up the phone.

The Final Scene: Morning. Blue sky. The harbor catching light the way it does in summer when the angle is almost unbearably beautiful. Dominic is in the back of a car—not a cruiser, his lawyers arranged a discreet limo. Kit stands on the wraparound porch in a linen shirt, barrel-leg jeans that make her ass look enormous, and oversized sunglasses. Marta serves her coffee with a smirk. Roxanne, hungover, appears beside her and doesn’t say anything. As she explains, to finally shut up for once is its own love language.

Brecken texts: Sardinia still on?

Kit looks at the water with her usual inscrutably frozen look. Her next project is a house in Big Sur for a tech founder who wants it to look like it was built by sixteenth-century Tuscan monks but with better Wi-Fi. Kit knows exactly how to build it.

She removes the sunglasses. She pauses, then types back: Perhaps.

She includes an emoji that, squinting in bright light, she thinks is a smiley face but is in fact the head of a chicken.

She waits for Brecken’s reply, which never comes.