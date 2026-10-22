Writer’s Digest 95th Annual Competition Mainstream/Literary Short Story First Place Winner: “Rise, River, Rise”

Congratulations to Taylor Brown, first-place winner in the Mainstream/Literary Short Story category of the 95th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition. Here’s her winning story, “Rise, River, Rise.”

Rise, River, Rise

by Taylor Brown

Pettit woke in the shantyboat with dusk rifling red through the blinds. He hustled onto the porch, unbuttoned his cutoffs, and waited for his plumbing to work. He’d had nothing for lunch but a six-pack kept cold on his trotline.

“Come on, now.”

The St. Marys River, cola-dark beneath the surface, burned like red metal beneath the descending sun. Pettit looked up. A single swallow-tailed kite swung and darted over the river, catching insects on the wing. He extended his forefinger, trying to lead the aerobatic bird for a shot. He couldn’t.

Neon beamed from his fly. He grunted, greatly relieved until the sound of engines came rumbling across the water. The stealth-black pontoon boat of Big Cypress Minerals rounded the bend, triple outboards growling like chained dogs.

“Man can’t get no privacy.”

Big Cypress was trying to secure the permits to mine titanium dioxide upstream from here—a mineral used to whiten toothpaste and sunscreen and smoke grenades. Apparently a boon of the stuff lay buried on the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp, the pumping heart of this river. The mining company kept taking guests out on the water, corporate bigwigs or local officials. Six or eight today: a pilot, two security men, and a batch of pink-faced passengers in polos and summer dresses, drinking from napkin-wrapped cups. Why they needed a trio of supercharged engines for cocktail hour, Pettit had no idea.

He began rotating in relation to the passing boat, trying to aim askance of the passengers without urinating on the doorstep of his own shanty—an ancient floathouse winched out of the water and set on stilts. He aimed between a pair of gapped planks but his stream wobbled, splattering the deck.

“Hailfire!”

He glanced over his shoulder. A line of faces hovered behind him—white, well-aligned teeth shining over the black panels of recording cellphones.

“If y’all like to watch, I can go all night!”

That did it. The big engines roared. The boat cut a wide loop in the river, carving up a thick white wake that slammed so hard into the shanty stilts Pettit sprayed his own bare feet.

“Got-dammit!”

#

Dusk. Pettit sat chain-smoking on the porch, waving at the gnats and mosquitoes. Sorrel came puttering upriver in his johnboat, headed home from the pulp mill. He looked shattered. Shoulders slumped, dark face etched with sharp jags and creases. He pulled up to Pettit’s place, threw a line, and took his chair beside him, handing over a plastic half-pint of bourbon.

“You welcome,” said Sorrel, like always.

“Thank you,” said Pettit, like always.

Sorrel pulled out his own nightly bottle of spiced rum and cracked off the top, sucking down three swallows before the first breath.

Pettit eyed him. “That kinda day?”

Sorrel smacked his lips. “Got fired.”

“You’re shitting me, Sore, you? For what?”

“Man, they can say whatever they want. Layoffs, economy.”

“You been at the mill twenty damn years.”

“Twenty-two,” said Sorrel. “Since before Virgie.”

Pettit swallowed. Virginia, Sorrel’s only daughter. Born with a hole in her heart, she didn’t make it past her first year. Sore and his wife had split after that, and Pettit never knew the man to have another woman in his life but the St. Marys.

“Dammit, Sore. I’m sorry.”

“Ain’t your fault.”

Pettit looked down at his own hands, scarred with the rope burns and knife nicks and busted knuckles of a life working oyster and shrimp boats. Hauling line and sorting bycatch, bringing up lighter and lighter loads until that container ship keeled over in the channel and pissed oil all across the coast. Big globules of sludge floating in the water and nobody wanting to eat the seafood. Now his shrimp boat was in hock, up on blocks, and—

“The hell’s that?” Sorrel was staring up past the moth-specked lightbulb over the shanty door to the flag flapping against the night sky.

“Oh.” Pettit scratched his neck. “I just put that up earlier to ward off them Big Cypress sumbitches. They come up on me pissing today like the got-damn peter paparazzi.”

“You worried bout offending them more than me?”

“Hell, you know I ain’t like that, Sore.”

“You something, you put that up.” Sorrel rose from his chair. “I ain’t got to sit here under that shit.”

Pettit reached out a hand to touch his friend’s elbow but stopped short. They’d known each other since they were boys running the river in battered skiffs. “Hold on, Sore. Don’t go. I’m taking it down.”

Sorrel crossed his arms and tapped the dented steel toe of his boot. Pettit stood on his chair, balanced on one bare foot, and reached up to lift the flagpole from its mount. “I ain’t meant nothing by it.”

“Fact you think it don’t mean nothing, Pet, that’s a kind of blindness you got.”

The wind rose as Pettit lifted the pole, catching the flag like a sail. It twisted from his grip. Sorrel stepped aside as the star-crossed banner fell fluttering past him and landed smack on the blackwater. Pettit stepped down and tugged the bottle from his pocket. “Blindness?”

Sorrel sat back down and sighed. “We come up about the same, right?

“Since we weren’t but tenderfoots.”

“Truck ever broke down and you had to walk to the store?”

“Plenty. Same as you.”

“When you were walking to town, you ever worry bout somebody chunking a beer can at your head and calling you a n—?”

Pettit flinched. “I reckon not. I’m sorry, Sore. I just found that flag folded up in the rafters and thought I might could back off them Big Cypress squares. I wasn’t thinking.”

“I know.”

The pair of them sat watching the flag skate slowly downriver. Two fifty-year-old men fresh out of work.

“What we going to do, Sore?”

Sorrel sniffed and eyed his boat. “What we always do.”

#

Dawn. Mist lay heavy on the water as Sorrel motored them out to the old dive spot. On this river, one of the great blackwater serpents that slithered from the swamp to the coast, legend told of the vanished trading hamlet of King’s Ferry, where a flatboat of Spanish treasure wagons capsized. Gold reales from the 1770s, bearing a Mexico City mint mark, had turned up along the banks and bluffs, even in the bellies of caught catfish.

Sorrel pulled on his lead-soled dive boots and strapped the battery pack to his leg. Pettit helped him with his copper diving helmet—a WWII-era U.S. Navy Divinhood with a double-barred faceplate that looked downright medieval, like something Don Quixote might wear for jousting windmills. Pettit cranked the compressor that supplied Sorrel’s oxygen via a hundred-foot airhose and patted his friend’s shoulder. “You see Altie down there, tell her hello for me.”

Altie was short for the Altamaha-ha, the storied sea monster of Georgia’s blackwater rivers, sighted since colonial times. A creature Pettit claimed to have witnessed on multiple occasions, though Sorrel reckoned a man tended to see what he wanted to see when his eyeballs were floating in a bath of high-test bourbon whiskey.

He gave his friend a thumb’s-up and went over the side feet first, slowly sinking into the murk of the tea-dark waters, floating down like a man on the dark side of the moon. Sorrel didn’t believe in sea monsters. Didn’t have to. These waters were home to gators the size of cypress dugouts, hundred-pound catfish, and armored sturgeon that cruised the darkness like prehistoric submarines. But he felt no fear here in the depths where such leviathans roamed, never had. He felt weightless, held in the womblike hold of the current. His surface concerns held at bay, suspended in the upper world.

His boots touched the soft sand of the bottom and he switched on his spotlamp, a modified Boeing 747 landing light that burned so hot he could only use it underwater. A three-foot halo of illumination in the murk. He began to walk slowly along the bottom in his weighted boots, swinging the light back and forth.

Plantation and sawmill landings once lined these banks. He’d found a Civil War belt buckle in the river and the frame of an old revolver—the wooden grips rotted away, the cylinder gone. He’d found old bedframes and broken televisions and once a whole dining room table sitting upright in the long night of the riverbed, as if awaiting guests. He’d found the kingbolt of a sunken wagon and the flat metal “tire” of a carriage wheel. Most often he found the teeth of megalodon, the fifty-ton prehistoric shark that ruled the seas when half the state lay underwater—teeth that sold for good money to the tourist shops.

He’d found no golden reales or doubloons, not yet.

Still, Sorrel had faith he’d find something of great value in this river. He didn’t know what. But he’d had faith in the St. Marys since he was a boy. With enough time and effort, she might unbury her secrets to him, a spirit who wanted her story told. He thought his conviction might come from some unremembered dream—one he could only remember the feeling of it, the sweet taste of faith realized, the long search that bore golden fruit.

Most people were afraid of this world where even the most powerful manmade suns could barely penetrate, dark as the deep rifts of the sea. Waters tannin-rich from the vegetation of the Okefenokee Swamp. They were suspicious, distrustful of the murk. His mama, on oxygen but still sucking down Marlboros and gin, she called it “Fool’s Work.” This, divin’. This, divinin’. Sorrel never pointed out the rubble of lottery tickets in her kitchen trash, nor the fact she was getting her own air through an oxygen hose.

His light froze. A shape along the bottom, long and winding, like the carcass of a river serpent, a creature of the old tales. Sorrel stepped closer, squinting through the porthole glass. His heart beat hard against the copper breastplate. He knelt to touch the object, swiping back and forth, as if revealing the name on an old gravestone. A chain. The rusty links ancient, hand-hammered into irregular rectangles. He began to lift it from the bottom, link by link, as if pulling a suture from the riverbed. The pale sand bleeding away into the current, in torrents, like ghost’s blood. Then he saw it. A shackle. An iron hoop meant for a human wrist or ankle. Then another, another.

A story flashed in his mind, rising up from the dim riverbed of boyhood memory. Legend told of a West African tribe who’d overthrown their slave boat just off the landing of a cotton plantation near the mouth of this river and marched singing into the blackwater, still in chains, turning into buzzards that flew away home. Some said the same thing had happened more than once, at other landings along these shores. Perhaps at this very spot.

Sorrel followed the chain, but it ran on and on, out of sight, too heavy to raise without lift bags or a hoist. His light began to dim. The rechargeable batteries were wearing out, decreasing the burn time with each dive. He cursed. The pool of illumination shrunk before him, drying up. Soon he’d be in utter darkness. He couldn’t let go of the chain—he might not find it again.

He unclipped his dive line and attached the carabiner to one of the links, tugging to make sure it held fast. Then he began to haul himself toward the surface, hand over hand, pulling against the weight of his dive boots and helmet. He surfaced beneath a sky dark as the face of a hammer. The helmet suddenly heavier, pressing down on his shoulders and chest. A heartbreak every time, the burdens of the upper world coming back in a rush.

Pettit reached over the gunwale for him. His eyes wild, yellowy at the edges. Lightning slashed through the heavens and the skiff thumped on the chop. Three of Pettit’s ancestors had died by lightning strike and he was deathly afraid of following suit.

“We got to git.” He hauled Sorrel into the boat. “Where’s the end of your dive line at?”

“I found something.”

“Gold?”

Sorrel was already digging beneath the bench seats, searching for a styrofoam float used to mark crab-pots. He’d just found one, shaped and sized like a dirty crystal ball, when the black river flashed sudden-white, as if charged, and the sky cracked like a rifle over their heads.

“Shittin’ Christ!” Pettit dove for cover in the bottom of the boat.

Sorrel kept working, his shoulders hunched tight enough to fuse. He ran his dive line through the styrofoam ball, knotted it, and tossed the float overboard to mark the line. Then he reached out to touch the trembling shoulder of his friend. Only then, as Sorrel turned to pull the starter cord of the little outboard motor, did he see the cypress tree burning torch-white on the riverbank, roaring like a spear of fire.

#

“It come down like a finger a God,” said Pettit. “Lit up that cypress like a damn Christmas tree.”

Sorrel sipped his rum beneath the porch light. “You think it means something?”

“Like a sign?”

Neither man had stepped foot in a church for ages, but you couldn’t grow up in the Christ-haunted land of their birth without some faith in signs and wonders.

“Maybe God don’t like what I found down there. Don’t want it . . . brought up.”

Pettit scrunched his nose. “If God ain’t want it found, he shouldn’t of let you onto it. What’s the chances of somebody finding that down there? In the black ink of this whole river?” He swept his hand across the water. The sun a red rumor in the west, falling fast.

“Might not be what I think.”

“The hell it ain’t. You’re just misdoubting yourself, like anybody would.” He leaned closer. “You was born to find something like this, Sore.”

Sorrel hung his head and nodded, as if Pettit had draped something over his shoulders. Pettit leaned back, lifting his whiskey to his lips when he caught movement on the water. The black boat of Big Cypress came gliding out of the darkness like a ghost ship.

Pettit kicked his friend’s foot, but Sorrel had seen. His body gone taut, his chin pointed into the night. The deckboat slid broadside before them, holding three men who looked like brothers. Square chins and bull necks.

“Evenin’,” said the pilot.

Pettit rounded his tongue around his mouth and spat.

The boatman’s face didn’t change. “We’re with Big Cypress—”

“We know.”

The man’s face remained fixed, but Pettit could almost sense the tremors beneath the surface, what a seismograph might detect if they had one for the human face.

“Good,” said the boatman. “Then you know our employers are heavily invested in the history, and future, of this river.”

Now Sorrel spat. A hard smack on the water.

The boatman continued. “We seen you two out diving the river, looking for . . . treasure. And our bosses, they’re real history buffs, see. They love all that, artifacts and such. And they want to give you some real treasure.” The man held up an overstuffed envelope. Bills sprouted from the top. “Enough to look somewhere else.”

Pettit and Sorrel weighed the envelope with their eyes.

“Them all hundreds?” asked Pettit.

“We don’t deal in nothing smaller.”

Pettit squeezed his hands. Enough to get his boat back on the water, surely. The Blackwater Queen. He wanted nothing more than to feel her battered decks rocking beneath his feet. But he looked to his friend. He knew what Sorrel must be thinking. Here was enough cash for a new boat motor and spotlamp batteries and that wetsuit he wanted so he could dive year-round without coming up blue and shivering. Enough to keep him afloat until he could find another job—at the Big Cypress mine when it opened, most likely. All it would cost was the biggest find of his life.

Sorrel looked at him and cocked his head the slightest degree, so slight only Pettit could detect it. Pettit nodded, then turned to the boatmen. “Y’all ain’t seen the sign, huh?”

“The sign?”

“Aw, shit,” whispered Sorrel.

Pettit rose rickety on his knobby knees and turned slowly in place. His cutoffs hung ragged from his bare hips and a great tattoo of the Altamaha-ha sea monster swam upon the cancerous bronze of his back. A creature finned and prehistoric, shifting beneath the waters of muscle and scar, her tail curling down toward his tailbone. He bent slightly forward and tugged his shorts, dropping the hem to reveal the words tattooed across the blinding white hillocks of his upper backside, flanking the tip of the creature’s tail: BACK OFF!

#

Sorrel set his rum to his teeth. The wake of the vanished boat was still slapping the shanty stilts. “They know something’s down there. Don’t want it found, else it might keep them getting that last permit they need.”

Pettit hiked his shorts back to their rightful level. “Be enough to get the Queen back on the water. We could work it together.” He paused. “I could give you half shares.”

Sorrel looke at him. “I know what that means, Pet, you offering that. And I appreciate it. Make a good story, too, it really would. Except for one thing.”

“What?”

“We’d know what we done, taking that money. Know we betrayed this place, the people before us and them still to come.”

Pettit sighed and looked out across the blackwater. “Likely I’d thrown your ass overboard the first week anyhow.”

Sorrel grinned. “Not if I cut your throat first.”

Pettit scratched his chin. “Only thing, they might figure which float is ours.”

“Yeah, I know.”

“They do, ain’t nothing to keep them cutting the line.”

“Or hoisting it up themselves, so it disappears.”

“Then you know what we gotta do, Sore.”

Sorrel grimaced, thinking how the world seemed fixed at times, a fight you couldn’t win. Still you had to keep swinging, else you’d go down a victim, not a fighter.

He nodded. “What we always do.”

#

Midnight when they reached the float. The moon bright as a spotlamp over the water, the ball of styrofoam glowing in shoddy miniature. Pettit watched his friend descend back into the river. He had a bag of dive gear hooked to his belt and held an underwater flare burning beside his head like a torch. The reddish flame, blinding at first, vanished into the murk.

Pettit imagined him floating down through the current like a man descending onto another planet, waiting to touch down on the alien surface. A world that might harbor Altie the sea monster and who knew what other creatures of the depths, living fossils or underwater spirits. Sore had told him the story of Ebos Landing, where some seventy captives overthrew their slave boat at a plantation landing just up the coast and chose the blackwater over bondage, singing as they went under, The Sea brought me and the Sea will bring me home.

And some said they weren’t the only ones.

A century later, when the WPA folks came through with their notebooks to talk to the old folks of the sea islands and river deltas, to capture their stories in the white sea and black ink of the written word, the old people told again and again of the Flying Africans who grew wings and feathers, rose from bondage, and flew away home. People to this day still spoke of chants and chains heard rattling across the blackwater, keeping the story alive.

Pettit didn’t misdoubt the tales. The way he saw it, they’d grown wings true enough, flying into story and myth, living for centuries in the mouths and minds of those who came after them. Even now, the evidence of such an act might have the power to stop the bulldozers and excavators perched at the headwaters of this very river.

Pettit was bent over the side of the boat, watching where the amber orb of Sorrel’s torch had winked out, when the black boat came sliding from the moon-shadows along the bank. He turned to see the same three men staring down at him from the deck, jaws wide and square. They were wearing gloves and kevlar now, armed with stubby black shotguns.

He raised his eyebrows. “Ask the same question, you’re like to get the same answer.”

“We ain’t asking this time.”

“What are you doing?”

“Telling.”

“And if I’m hard of hearing?”

The boatman’s tapped his trigger guard. “You boys really should’ve took the money.”

Pettit sighed, slowly thumbing off the safety cap of the thing held in the well of darkness between his knees. “Yeah?”

“Yeah,” said the boatman.

“Well, you boys really should’ve read the sign.”

Pettit turned his head and struck the flare. The boatmen shielded their eyes before the sudden light, night-blinded as Pettit raised the shotgun from beneath his seat.

#

Sorrel was nearly finished rigging the lift bags when the blackwater began to flicker and pulse. He looked up to see a star falling as from the heavens, bubbling and smoldering as it descended, bright as a burning angel. His heart raged. He knew what the flare meant—what war was being fought in the world above.

He didn’t have much time. He began inflating the lift bags with a small scuba cylinder, moving as fast as he could. Then came a sudden silence—his air supply had been cut. Soon water was bubbling up beneath his collar, rising to his throat, his chin, his mouth. He took a last breath and ducked the helmet, kneeling in his weighted boots to fill the last bag before he set the regulator between his teeth for a breath. He swung his dimming spotlight down the chain and saw the lift bags hovering in the darkness like hot-air balloons, straining to raise the chain.

Sorrel cut his dive line and knotted it through the last link, anchoring himself to the chain. Then he took a breath from the tank, unbuckled his lead-soled boots, and leapt for the surface.

He hit the end of the line in darkness, a hard tug. He swept out his arms and thrust himself toward the upper world, kicking his feet, feeling the chain break from the muck of the riverbed. But it was taking too long. Rising by inches, not feet. He stroked and stroked, panic welling with each breath, the regulator clenched between his teeth. The cylinder grew light, almost empty. He hit the end of the tank in darkness, no idea how far he was from the surface.

The pressure screamed in his lungs, begging him to suck blackwater for his last breath. Sorrel saw ghosts spawning on every side of him, starry as spirits, rising like saints around him. He was sorry he’d failed them. This was how he would die. Beating his arms in darkness, like wings.

#

Air flooded his lungs, a blast of oxygen. He splashed about the surface, unable to see. His vision starry, his ribs heaving like they’d bust blood-bright from his body. Slowly his vision cleared and he saw, upstream, a fire burning on the water, as if his boat had been lightning-struck. He began calling out for his friend, wailing.