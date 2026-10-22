Writer’s Digest 95th Annual Competition Rhyming Poetry First Place Winner: “Azazel and Beelzebub”

When there were fewer people on this earth

More gods were needed. Azazel in

The desert knew how much a life was worth.

Beelzebub, the lord of flies, could spin

The secrets of mankind into a net

And catch adulterers and liars quick.

Local gods like these, untimely met,

Were often impolite and choleric.

Today our wastelands are suburban green

And lonelier than when they were less crowded.

There is no hidden god in the ravine,

Beyond the fractured mountains, anywhere,

Uncouth or politic, naked or shrouded,

To snatch a wanderer or hear a prayer.