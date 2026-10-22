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Writer’s Digest 95th Annual Competition Rhyming Poetry First Place Winner: “Azazel and Beelzebub”

First-place winner in the Rhyming Poetry category of the 95th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition, “Azazel and Beelzebub”

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard

Congratulations to Robert Daseler, first-place winner in the Rhyming Poetry category of the 95th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition. Here’s his winning poem, “Azazel and Beelzebub.”

Azazel and Beelzebub 

by Robert Daseler

When there were fewer people on this earth 
More gods were needed. Azazel in 
The desert knew how much a life was worth. 
Beelzebub, the lord of flies, could spin 
The secrets of mankind into a net 
And catch adulterers and liars quick. 
Local gods like these, untimely met, 
Were often impolite and choleric. 
Today our wastelands are suburban green 
And lonelier than when they were less crowded. 
There is no hidden god in the ravine, 
Beyond the fractured mountains, anywhere, 
Uncouth or politic, naked or shrouded, 
To snatch a wanderer or hear a prayer. 

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Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
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