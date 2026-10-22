Writer’s Digest 95th Annual Competition Rhyming Poetry First Place Winner: “Azazel and Beelzebub”
First-place winner in the Rhyming Poetry category of the 95th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition, “Azazel and Beelzebub”
Congratulations to Robert Daseler, first-place winner in the Rhyming Poetry category of the 95th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition. Here’s his winning poem, “Azazel and Beelzebub.”
Azazel and Beelzebub
by Robert Daseler
When there were fewer people on this earth
More gods were needed. Azazel in
The desert knew how much a life was worth.
Beelzebub, the lord of flies, could spin
The secrets of mankind into a net
And catch adulterers and liars quick.
Local gods like these, untimely met,
Were often impolite and choleric.
Today our wastelands are suburban green
And lonelier than when they were less crowded.
There is no hidden god in the ravine,
Beyond the fractured mountains, anywhere,
Uncouth or politic, naked or shrouded,
To snatch a wanderer or hear a prayer.