Writer’s Digest 95th Annual Competition Children’s/Young Adult Fiction First Place Winner: “The Ghost Writer”

Congratulations to Quincy Trochue, first-place winner in the Children’s/Young Adult Fiction category of the 95th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition. Here’s her winning story, “The Ghost Writer.”

The Ghost Writer

by Quincy Trochue

Chapter 1:

The end of Lingering Way looks haunted, and that is for three very good reasons.

Reason one: The end of Lingering Way is a dead end. And as everyone knows, it is dead things that do the haunting.

Reason two: A tall, spooky house towers over this dead end. The walls are covered in ivy. The windows are frosted with dust and cobwebs.

Reason three (and this is the most important reason of all): The end of Lingering Way looks haunted because the end of Lingering Way is haunted.

It is haunted by Clarence.

But before you get the wrong idea, Clarence isn’t the kind of ghost who scares people and makes them cry. Not that he wouldn’t like to. He very much would like to. But the chance to haunt a human comes only once a year.

On the last day of October, a plucky child or two will screw up the courage to tap at Clarence’s dreary door. But every time it happens, Clarence takes too long to choose.

Should he unleash a monstrous, menacing moan? Send chills down their spines with a horrifying howl?

By the time he has decided, the tot has tramped away in search of more treats, leaving Clarence feeling tricked by his own indecision.

But when he gets that chance this year, Clarence will be ready. And this is why he practices.

Sometimes he sticks his head through the wall and tries to spook the mice. But the mice pay him no mind.

He tries wafting through the spider web that stretches across the hall. He hopes to set the spider’s eight tiny knees knocking. Instead, the spider yawns and remarks on the draft.

Once, Clarence thought he made a fly faint with fright. But it turns out the fly on the windowsill was already dead, so the spider ate it with a crispy crunch.

More than anything, Clarence wants to be spine-tingly scary. But if he can’t be terrifying, he would at least like to be something. Maybe surprising. Or, at the very least, mildly inconvenient.

But being ignored is the worst.

Chapter 2

With no one to scare, Clarence begins each day in his paranormally normal way.

He rises from bed with a shudder. He hovers in the shower where the single drip, drip, drip from the faucet runs right through him. He floats over the canister of coffee in the kitchen and takes a rousing sniff of the beans.

Clarence spends the rest of his day finding ways to amuse himself. It is a rather empty, um, life, but it’s his.

Of all the rooms in his tumbled-down home, Clarence is most fond of the library. Amidst the crumbling confusion, this room is trim and tidy. (If you can overlook the dust.)

In the corner sits a desk with an orderly array of pens, paper and pencils alongside a sturdy typewriter.

On one wall there is a fireplace, still scattered with soot. Above it hangs a mantle which holds a marble bust of some long-forgotten figure with cobwebs on its nose. Beside this sits a grim, grimy gong once used to call the family for supper.

Above these hangs the house’s only mirror–an enormous, gilt-framed looking glass. One silvery crack slashes through the center. And it's in front of this mirror that Clarence practices making frightful faces.

Every other wall in the room is lined with shelves. And every shelf is neatly filled with books. Hundreds of colorful, gold-trimmed volumes are still visible under their powdery shroud.

Turn your head in just the right way, and these stacked rows of books look something like board games. (And good news for Clarence, he can turn his head any way he likes. It’s one of the perks of being a ghost.)

When Clarence tires of practicing his petrifying arts, he creates little games to play by himself. He whooshes and whispers along the spines of the books.

“Only step on the green ones.

Skip lightly across every other.

Spin when you come to a stout one.

Dash to the end with a flutter.”

Clarence gives a ghostly giggle as he tiptoes across each shelf in his solo dance.

And most days, that would be that. But this isn’t most days.

Chapter 3:

Today, Clarence hovers in front of the mirror practicing his most ghoulish grimaces. But, oh dear, that one looks more fanciful than frightening. So, he flutters back and forth in front of the glass trying to turn his silly faces scary and barely disturbs a dust swirl in his spirited swoops.

But that barely disturbed dust swirl is enough to create an extra disturbance.

The draft from his swoops swipes the gong from its perch. It clangs to the ground and continues to roll toward the closest bookshelf. With a brassy *ting* it bumps the base of the shelf, which quickly collapses. The echo resounds throughout the empty house. But as soon as silence fills the room once more…

A low grumble growls throughout the library. A roaring crash shakes the room as shelf after shelf caves in with a clatter. Dirt and grime billow through the air (and through Clarence) like storm clouds.

For the very first time, he has done it! Clarence has scared someone!

Himself.

Clarence looks woefully at the now-jumbled room. Every book has toppled, and with them, his mood.

With a sigh, Clarence lands gloomily next to a familiar volume from the highest high shelf. For the first time in a long time, Clarence remembers that books are more than spines. He glimpses the words that make up their guts.

On age-yellowed pages, he sees spooky words like “eerie” and “ghastly” and “groan.”

Curious words like “pry” and “peer” and “snoop.”

Weird words like “uncanny” and “ominous” and “eccentric.”

Mysterious words like “perplexing” and “furtive” and “veiled.”

Clarence reads every word on every open page of every scattered book. Clarence is full of curiosity, and somehow every word he reads just leaves him hungry for more.

Chapter 4:

Determined to read the words on the other pages, Clarence sticks his head into a tome. But he finds that the words are all stuck together. So, he sweeps overhead in great, blustering gusts trying to turn the pages.

At first, he is too windy, pages swooshing swiftly like leaves in a storm.

Then, he’s not quite breezy enough, and a single page shudders before it settles back into place.

Finally, he manages just the right draft, and he continues to read.

There is no more bedtime. No more morning routine. Day and night, he hovers over the books turning page after page of these marvelous, monstrous stories.

This is how Clarence learns there’s another way to be scary–with words. And not just scary, oh no, with words you can be playful or daring or despondent.

As Clarence turns leaves of paper inside, outside a change in the leaves goes unnoticed. They glow orange, red, and gold. They shiver and shake and flutter to the ground. Halloween lurks in the shadows, drawing dangerously near. But instead of frights, this fall, Clarence is full of story ideas to share.

He has slithery, silly story ideas that tickle. Howling, heavy ideas that make it hard to float far from the ground. Some are just the skeletons of ideas clattering about in his head.

Desperate to share his overflowing inspiration, Clarence darts to the desk to scratch out his stories.

He’s forgotten, of course, he cannot lift a pencil. He cannot raise a pen.

He even tries tapping out tales by prancing on the typewriter keys. But he simply sinks through the letters into the machinery beneath and the pages remain maddeningly blank.

Clarence zooms up to the cold, marble bust sitting silently on the mantle. He wails a tale into those ears that can’t hear before bursting into a ghostly “Booooohooooo!”

But what Clarence doesn’t know is someone’s ears did hear. Outside, a shadowy figure peeps through the window and presses its face to the grimy glass pane.

Clarence sulks. His stories are still locked inside. But something that is not locked is Clarence’s front door. It opens with an echoing squeeeeeeeeeeeek.

Chapter 5:

Clarence darts behind the door to hide. He blinks his eyes…once, twice, three times. Could he be looking in the mirror again? For floating before him is an apparition draped in white.

But, no, he is not looking in a mirror. He remembers, ghosts can’t open doors. Just like they can’t write. Just like they can’t type. And ghosts don’t wear flashy sneakers.

But flashy sneakers are exactly what Clarence sees peeking out from the bottom of the figure’s fluttering fabric.

Clarence peers through his door to the sidewalk outside. He sees Lingering Way crawling with costume-clad spirits. With a start he realizes it’s already Halloween. In his excitement he’s forgotten the approaching occasion. It is simply the spookiest day to be spooked by a spook.

The figure now creeping down his dingy house hall is a short human in costume.

This is his chance! Time to take his shot at frightening an actual person. This one is small. It should be quite easy. Clarence assumes what he believes is his creepiest face. He’s going to drop down–allow his scary scowl to be seen.

But before he can spring, he hears something surprising...

“Hello!” cries the not-ghost down the echoing hall. “I was out on the sidewalk when I heard you telling a spooky ghost story.

“You see, I love scary stories. That’s why I cut eye holes in this sheet to be a ghost and haunt the neighborhood for Halloween. Please, won’t you tell me how your story ends?”

Clarence pauses right before he pounces. Perhaps there’s something better than sending this little spirit out screaming.

Slowly and softly, he sinks into view.

Chapter 6:

Both Clarence and the child are silent for a moment. He can’t see the not-ghost’s face under the sheet, but her eyes and her voice smile as she introduces herself

“Oh good, you are here. My name is Marley. What’s yours?”

“My name? My name is Clarence,” he splutters and sputters, his phantomy voice faulty with years of unuse.

Marley stretches her hand out, to grasp the ghost’s in greeting. Her warm little hand passes clean through Clarence’s cold one. She shivers with the chill, lets out a giggle, and repeats her original request.

“Clarence, would you please finish your story for me? An actual ghost story from an actual ghost is ten thousand times better than chocolatey treats.”

With a matching smirk and the wink of an eye, Clarence picks up where he left off. He whispers tale after terrifying tale. Marley gasps and giggles in all the right places. And as she does, Clarence grows lighter.

All too soon Marley must leave–it’s a school night after all. But as she departs, she stops under a streetlamp, turns back, and makes Clarence a promise.

“I’ll be back tomorrow and the day after that,” she says with a smile.

And so, a friendship begins between ghost and live girl. Marley stops by each afternoon after stepping from the bus. Every day Clarence shares his stupendous pile of books. Marley neatly stacks each one after it’s read. And as the stack grows, so do their imaginations.

Soon, Clarence’s new friend is swelling with stories, too! They act out their ideas. They are vampires…no pirates…no pirate vampires! Their ideas become playmates, mixing into something better than Clarence ever imagined alone.

The end of Lingering Way is now home to a new beginning for Clarence. A new chapter. A new friend.

Then one day Clarence has the best idea of all.

Marley sits at the desk, places her fingers on the typewriter keys. Clarence hovers over her shoulder, and together they write…