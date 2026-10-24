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Writer’s Digest 95th Annual Competition Non-Rhyming Poetry First Place Winner: “blue light”

First-place winner in the Non-Rhyming Poetry category of the 95th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition, “blue light.”

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard

Congratulations to Alice de Hubp, first-place winner in the Non-Rhyming Poetry category of the 95th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition. Here’s her winning poem, “blue light.”

blue light

by Alice de Hubp

I think the walls are spying
on me. They whisper when I
walk, voices scattering, sounds like rain
pitter-pattering. The fire crackles and I
think it’s a message. From beyond. My grandmother, God
rest her, can’t have left this world
so easily as she did, one ragged breath
on this corporeal plane, the next exhale
gone. Maybe the flickering blue light
next to her name on Facebook Messenger,
the cruel memorial profile, isn’t a scammer, but
her. Her, trying to
communicate. The internet works
in mysterious ways. She died in two-thousand
eighteen and I was shame-shocked. The phone
calling. My unflappable mother crying. Last time
I’d seen my grandmother I was graduating
from my stupid high school, a continent away.
I didn’t cry myself until a week later, back at
university, even further away. Over my patterned
covers. We bought them at Bed, Bath, and Beyond,
the banal ritual of middle-class college shopping.
I want to answer the whispers, the fire, the incessant notifications.
I think I should answer the walls, the flames,
the words, the flickers, the blue light.

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Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
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