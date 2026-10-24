Writer’s Digest 95th Annual Competition Non-Rhyming Poetry First Place Winner: “blue light”
First-place winner in the Non-Rhyming Poetry category of the 95th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition, “blue light.”
Congratulations to Alice de Hubp, first-place winner in the Non-Rhyming Poetry category of the 95th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition. Here’s her winning poem, “blue light.”
blue light
by Alice de Hubp
I think the walls are spying
on me. They whisper when I
walk, voices scattering, sounds like rain
pitter-pattering. The fire crackles and I
think it’s a message. From beyond. My grandmother, God
rest her, can’t have left this world
so easily as she did, one ragged breath
on this corporeal plane, the next exhale
gone. Maybe the flickering blue light
next to her name on Facebook Messenger,
the cruel memorial profile, isn’t a scammer, but
her. Her, trying to
communicate. The internet works
in mysterious ways. She died in two-thousand
eighteen and I was shame-shocked. The phone
calling. My unflappable mother crying. Last time
I’d seen my grandmother I was graduating
from my stupid high school, a continent away.
I didn’t cry myself until a week later, back at
university, even further away. Over my patterned
covers. We bought them at Bed, Bath, and Beyond,
the banal ritual of middle-class college shopping.
I want to answer the whispers, the fire, the incessant notifications.
I think I should answer the walls, the flames,
the words, the flickers, the blue light.