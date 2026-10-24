Writer’s Digest 95th Annual Competition Non-Rhyming Poetry First Place Winner: “blue light”

I think the walls are spying

on me. They whisper when I

walk, voices scattering, sounds like rain

pitter-pattering. The fire crackles and I

think it’s a message. From beyond. My grandmother, God

rest her, can’t have left this world

so easily as she did, one ragged breath

on this corporeal plane, the next exhale

gone. Maybe the flickering blue light

next to her name on Facebook Messenger,

the cruel memorial profile, isn’t a scammer, but

her. Her, trying to

communicate. The internet works

in mysterious ways. She died in two-thousand

eighteen and I was shame-shocked. The phone

calling. My unflappable mother crying. Last time

I’d seen my grandmother I was graduating

from my stupid high school, a continent away.

I didn’t cry myself until a week later, back at

university, even further away. Over my patterned

covers. We bought them at Bed, Bath, and Beyond,

the banal ritual of middle-class college shopping.

I want to answer the whispers, the fire, the incessant notifications.

I think I should answer the walls, the flames,

the words, the flickers, the blue light.