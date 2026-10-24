Writer’s Digest 95th Annual Competition Memoir/Personal Essay First Place Winner: “Dad’s Desk”

Congratulations to Diane Birnbaumer, first-place winner in the Memoir/Personal Essay category of the 95th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition. Here’s the winning essay, “Dad's Desk.”

Dad’s Desk

by Diane Birnbaumer

Toss

The “paperweight” I made Dad when I was in kindergarten.

I can’t believe he kept this thing. I remember pressing my first-grade photo into the bottom of this clear glass ashtray, facing down, and then filling it with Plaster of Paris. Who is that little girl with brown hair in a pixie cut looking out through the glass? Her closed-lipped smile is so tentative. Did she already sense that she would need to build walls around herself to survive in this world?

Handmade drawings, greeting cards and notes from me and my sister.

Wow. Not what I expected to find when I pulled out the bottom drawer of the desk. There were so many crammed in there the drawer almost jammed. He even kept the ridiculous fake prescription for “rest and relaxation” I wrote for him when I was in medical school.

Why didn’t I know Dad was so sentimental?

The matches and lighters.

Every single damned one. The tobacco industry can just go straight to hell.

Donate

The oak desk—as is.

There are cigarette burns next to where he kept his ashtray, and water rings from when he forgot to use a coaster and set his glass directly on the wood. I used a bit of soapy water followed by lemon oil to try to rub out the stains but they’re there to stay. I can’t say I tried too hard to remove them—they seem to belong there, wisps of him.

Dad’s favorite gray cardigan.

It needs washing—it reeks of cigarettes. He quit smoking, over and over again. Every time he failed he seemed smaller, more shrunk into himself.

One afternoon, near the end, we sat side by side looking out of the front screen door. Dad sat in his wheelchair, wearing this cardigan—at that point he was always cold and too weak to walk. He looked at me sidelong and asked me to light a cigarette for him. It felt like a test.

“Guess that horse is out of the barn,” he said, blowing a column of smoke through the screen.

Shred

Tax returns back to the 1960s.

I earned more my first year out of my medical residency than Dad did the year he retired. He knew. He told me he was proud of me, but I wonder how it made him feel about himself?

The manilla folders of medical stuff.

Dad’s neat, slanted, full caps printing on the tab of each one. “MEDICARE.” “MEDICAL BILLS—TO BE PAID.” “TEST RESULTS.” The printout of the results of one of his CT scans embossed with his underlining. The ridges feel like Braille that I cannot figure out how to read. Question marks and notes fill the margins—“ask Diane.” I suspect what he wanted to hear from his “doctor daughter” was my honest medical opinion, but the daughter filed away the harsh edges, leaving him room for hope.

When I was alone, I wept.

The medical imaging CDs.

I found a bunch in the top drawer of the desk, scattered like a tossed deck of cards. I was with him in his doctor’s office when we looked at these images. I had trouble keeping my face neutral. His first CT showed the mass in his lung, near his heart. The x-ray of his femur showed a chewed-out spot where the cancer grew—its location was distant from the primary tumor, and I knew it was a death sentence. The follow-up chest CT after chemo that “showed some improvement”—at least according to the oncologist—but I couldn’t see it. And that last one, the CT done just days before he died, showing his brain filled with cannonball tumors. The daughter blinded the doctor on that one. There were signs. I just didn’t—or couldn’t - see them.

For Me

Dad’s hospital ID from his first job.

He’s so young in the picture—he lied about his age by six (!) years to get the position. His trademark crooked smile grins through the yellowing lamination. He worked at the same hospital where, 40 years later, I would get my first job as an emergency physician. Sometimes I walk around the hospital and wonder if I’m stepping on the same tiles he did.

The box of Dad’s fishing flies.

Dad swore he was “over the moon” to have two daughters, but I wonder if he felt any loss at not having had a son. If he did, he never acted like it. He would sit on the floor with me as I hosted a tea party and pretend to drink out of the tiny cup. He’d watch my sister practice her tap dancing, grinning the whole time.

My favorite times with him were doing “boy things”—sitting at the dining room table, inhaling the heady fumes from the glue we used to make model cars. Or tinkering under the hoof of my first car, a used 1963 Chevy Belair.

My fondest memories are of fishing with my father. We usually used worms or lures, but every once in a while he’d pull out the fly rods, impossibly light, the reels strung with thick brown line that floated on the water, the end transitioning to the thin, invisible line that led to the flies. Dad tied his own flies and here they sit, clipped in neat rows inside this small rectangular aluminum box I just found in a drawer. There are tiny bits of my dad in there.

Dad’s favorite gray cardigan.