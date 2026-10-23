Writer’s Digest 95th Annual Competition Genre Short Story First Place Winner: “Lost & Found”

Congratulations to Sydne Scivally, first-place winner in the Genre Short Story category of the 95th Annual Writer’s Digest Writing Competition. Here’s her winning story, “Lost & Found.”

Lost & Found

by Sydne Scivally

The only real heirloom my family has is the story of how my grandparents met.

Grandma died long before I was born, so I’ve only ever heard this story from her kids, my mom and her two sisters. Depending on who’s doing the telling, most family stories change radically every time we hear them; this story, however, falls from all three mouths exactly the same, down to the smallest of minute details.

It goes like this: on a sunny Tuesday my grandmother Elizabeth was at her part-time job waitressing at her family’s pizzaria. The restaurant was like the air outside, hot and dead, and Elizabeth, bored, was sitting at the counter doodling a face on the back of the order slips on the pad she kept in her apron pocket. It was an old pastime of hers. She liked taking her favorite pieces of the faces she saw during work and compiling them into new people. She had sketchbooks full of them. The face she drew was that of a dour man with Shirley Temple curls that fell into his eyes; a squashed nose like it had been broken and set in wrong; his mouth a straight stiff line. She looked it over and decided he was cute; set in his ways, like he needed a good shaking up.

The bell over the door started making noise. Elizabeth glanced up from the counter without raising her head and saw shoes, shiny brown leather Oxfords; men’s shoes. He was by himself. “Sit wherever you like, I’ll be right to you,” Elizabeth said to him, shoving the napkin into her apron pocket. Something to do, at last.

The man ambled away from the counter and sat in a low booth that was close to the door. She brought him a bowl of salad and whipped out her order pad with the skill of a gunslinger ready for action. “Can I get you started with something to drink?”

The man didn’t answer. He tapped his finger across the sticky plastic of the laminated table menu. She waited, lightly tapping her pen in the air in time with the man’s finger. When three Mississippi’s had passed and he still hadn’t said anything, she looked up and noticed his head was gone.

“Oh,” she said.

The top of his neck was completely smooth, a flat plane of skin over the space where a head should have gone. It was so perfectly smooth that it looked like nothing had ever been there in the first place. The upper part of his torso was turned toward her, waiting. If he had a head he would’ve been staring right at her.

“Sorry,” she told him. She flipped the order book over and tore out the last sheet. She put it on the table and held her pen out to him. “Can you write? Actually, can you even hear me?”

He made a so-so motion with this hand and slowly took the pen from her. He ghosted his fingertips over it like he was trying to see it with his hands instead of his eyes. He held it in his left hand, ballpoint down, and fumbled for the order slip. He wrote with painstaking care, each letter precise and big so she could see the message that encompassed the whole napkin. SORRY, it said. NO MOUTH.

“I see,” she said. “Where did you come from?”

After a moment of floundering, he moved further down the order slip with the pen. He spelled out the word slowly, POUGHKEEPSIE. Elizabeth nodded.

“Well,” she said slowly. “I’m not real sure what we can offer you. We only sell food and you don’t have a way to eat it.”

He shrugged his shoulders, one hand coming up to rub the top of his neck stump as one would run a hand over their hair in chagrin. Elizabeth grinned at him coyly, certain that his cheeks, wherever they were, were on fire. She decided there that he was sweet, for a headless guy.

He slowly wrote her another message on the order slip below the first two.

LOST. WHERE?

“This is Savannah,” she told him. “Georgia, the coast.”

He went to write something else, but the pen hit the paper with too much force and an inky blot exploded from the tip, covering the paper and some of the table in small black dots of ink. He dropped the pen and let it clatter to the tabletop.

“I’ve got it,” Elizabeth said, taking the slip off the table and pulling out the rag she kept in her apron pocket for emergencies. She quickly wiped the ink away and replaced the order slip in front of him.

“I think we went about this backwards,” Elizabeth said, flustered.“Can you write your name?”

She tried to hand him the pen, but he wasn’t facing her anymore. He was bent down over the order slip she’d put on the table, grasping it with two fingers so tightly the edges of the paper were curling. It was the order slip she had been doodling on before he walked in. She must have flipped it over when she put it back on the table.

“Can you see that?” she asked slowly.

His hand vibrated on the table and he curled it into a fist. She reached inside the order pad and handed him a fresh order slip.

It took 15 minutes and a few crumpled order slips for him to write it down; he was so agitated that he kept tearing the pen through the paper and dragging shaky black marks across the table’s surface. When he was finally done, Elizabeth leaned forward to read out his desperate message.

THAT IS MY HEAD.

His name was Liam.

For the next two days, he would slip into the corner booth by the door and tap his fingers on the table until Elizabeth was free to sit with him for a moment. He would pen out questions, and she would try to ask some of her own, but the yelling and dim atmosphere in the restaurant around them made it difficult to concentrate. After the third day of squinting to read and straining to hear, they agreed to meet somewhere else the day after. Elizabeth suggested the beach at Tybee Island, and asked if he needed a ride. I’LL FIND, he penned.

They met on a stretch of beach that was mostly devoid of shingle bits and other, more pointy shards of seashell. Elizabeth showed up a full hour early, towing a large blanket for them to share, her sketchbook to show him more faces, and a notebook for him to write on. The translucent froth of the Atlantic stretched before her, and she contemplated it with her knees hugged to her chest.

What would she do, she wondered, if her head popped out of her neck like a wine stopper and rolled away? What would she do if she lost that part of herself that was herself, arguably?

Elizabeth had graduated unremarkably from high school, a check in a box on her way to eventual adulthood. She didn’t have a career; she still worked at her family’s restaurant at 24 years old, the same job she’d had since she was 16 and would likely have until she was 60. Her few friends had moved across the country to study literature and philosophy, to grow out of their hometown and their families into fully fleshed out individuals, and neither of them wrote to her anymore. She was already lost. Losing a head would actually be the next logical step.

She saw him coming up on her right side, and she turned her head to watch him. It was hot that day, even near the ocean, and he came toward her through a fog of heat waves like a mirage. Elizabeth imagined there was someone further down the stretch of beach convinced they were imagining this tall man’s headless body stagger forward across the sand.

He stopped at the edge of the blanket and stood awkwardly, slightly shaking his hands in the air at his sides like he had just washed them and there wasn’t a paper towel. The movement was so little boyish that Elizabeth realized Liam was much younger than she’d first thought him to be, maybe twentyone or twenty two; a boy, suddenly transplanted into this body of a man and not quite sure what to do with it all.

“Hi,” she said. “Please, sit.”

Liam came a step closer to the edge of the blanket and, with a ballerina’s grace, sank down into an uncomfortable squat over the sand. He put one hand out in front of him and slowly brought it to the ground, feeling for the solidity. It wasn’t until his hand touched down on the sand that he sat fully on the blanket, crossing his legs underneath him.

He seemed delighted with the notebook, opening it with a practiced hand and quickly penning out his first full sentence. Thank you, he wrote. I needed this.

“So you can see,” she said. “How is that possible?”

He handed her the notebook to look over his answer. I perceive the world like I’m two rooms away, listening through the wall and seeing through the blinds. I can see you, vaguely, but it’s like I have to squint to make sense of it. Your hair is very curly, I think.

Unbidden her hand went to her curls to twirl one between her fingers. “That’s incredible.”

He wrote something else. I want to ask you about the face on the order slip.

She had known he would, but hoped he wouldn’t. “I wish I had something more to say about it. I draw the faces at random; I’d never seen that face before I drew it.”

He pressed her further. And you don’t get any feelings from it? It doesn’t inspire any associations?

“Like?”

A place? Do you have any feelings about where it could be?

“I don’t know, Liam. I-I’m sorry.” Even as she said it, her mouth twitched. She was struck with the strangeness of having to apologize for not having magical powers.

He couldn’t emote, but the slump of his shoulders told her he was badly disappointed. She touched his hand lightly. “Let’s not give up so easily,” she told him. “I may not know anything now, but we may be able to figure something out. How did it happen?”

After a moment of feeling sorry for himself, he kept writing. It didn’t happen all at once. I moved away from home pretty soon after graduating; I wanted to find factory work and my parents were kind of scandalized by that. I left everything back home; my friends, the town I’d grown up in, the setting to every memory I ever had. I just started to feel … looser. Like there was nothing connecting me to anything anymore. I felt one step out of sync with the rest of my body. I would feel myself having conversations but not be a part of them, or I would walk for hours around town and not see a single face along the way. To be honest, I didn’t really notice that anything was missing until I noticed my vision starting to get foggy.

He put the pen down and cracked his knuckles. She waited for him to pick his pen back up, but for a long moment he didn’t. He dug his fingers into the sand underneath him and let it spill out of his fingers. Elizabeth let her head cant from one side to the other before it settled on her knees. She watched him as he drummed his fingers across the paper. They sat together quietly, listening to the ambient beach noise of water and families having much more fun than them.

“I want to go to college,” she told him, without knowing why she did it. “My dad wants me to stay home and keep working at the restaurant, but Mom wants me to start thinking about marriage. We argue about it all the time. I’ve been squirreling money away for months, trying to earn enough to pay for one semester anywhere. When I have it, I’m just going to leave. I’ve had a bag packed forever, underneath my bed. I’ll figure out how to survive once I get wherever I’m going.”

Suddenly feeling awkward after laying such a huge secret on him, and so spontaneously, she chucked him on the shoulder with her fist. “All of that to say, I know what you mean, Liam.”

Nobody said anything more. They stayed on the beach that day until high tide started to creep in, and they knew the road would flood if they didn’t leave.

Many people in my family liked to throw their two cents in about this first love when Grandma was still alive; Mom told me they would call her “young and foolish”, at first taking care to be clear it was teasing, then not bothering to hide their judgement later. They were young, sure, but in my mind the Liam and Elizabeth from the story inevitably end up together. It just makes sense to me. He was a man just as lost as she was, trying to find himself. Of course she fell in love with him. It was almost like she didn’t have a choice.

Once they reach the part with Elizabeth’s day at the beach with Liam, whoever’s telling the story knocks back the rest of her drink and laughs. “And so, Elizabeth and Liam loved each other so very much, they decided to have your Aunt Maggie,” she says in a storyteller’s voice, laying a playful hand on the sister in question. Aunt Maggie smiles open-mouthed manically and wiggles her fingers at us, making us giggle and titter from the floor where we sit and listen as children. All three women stand and stretch and move away, absently rubbing at our heads and talking to each other as they step into the kitchen for more drinks. We roll over on the carpet and start to poke at each other, going bored the moment the grown ups leave us to our own devices.

This is the end of the story. We’re never told anything else.

It doesn’t occur to me for years to ask any follow-up questions, even though there’s pieces of it I know I’m missing. I want to know when Elizabeth and Liam got together and had Maggie, whose only abnormality was her towering height over the rest of the family. I want to know what Elizabeth’s parents did when she came up missing four months later, or if Liam ever found what he was looking for.

One afternoon I’m wading through an old photo album reading the captions on the back of the pictures when I find one with Mom’s handwriting on it. In the picture, a couple is cutting a cake together, smiling at each other. The woman is wearing a demure white dress with long sleeves, and the comb holding the veil in her bun of hair is starting to come undone. The man is in a standard penguin tux, virtually identical to the row of men standing at his elbow. The caption reads, Mom and Dad’s wedding, 1941.

The man is grinning, his eyes going crinkly at the edges. He has brown eyes and a small ringlet of black hair around the edge of his head, but no hair in the middle, like Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek." The man is not Liam.

Mom and her sisters don’t know anything else about Liam, save what they’ve been told. The rest of the story, it seems, died with Grandma. Without anybody to tell the rest of it, I’m stuck imagining the answers to my questions.

I imagine that Elizabeth and Liam got away scot-free, fleeing from Savannah back to Poughkeepsie to try retracting Liam’s steps. In my mind, Elizabeth picks up a job waitressing at any number of small coffee diners, and Liam wanders the streets feeling with hands and fingers for anything familiar. They spend Elizabeth’s off time wandering around, writing and occasionally signing to each other. I give her my sense of humor when I imagine her grabbing his arm and shaking it, asking, “Oh, Liam, where’s your head at?” when she doesn’t think she has his attention. When they haven’t found themselves in one town, they move on.

I imagine the two of them starting to fracture over money, the hardest test in any relationship, and eventually living in Elizabeth’s dad’s car, the one they stole to get out of Georgia. I guess that at some point Elizabeth stops caring about the part of Liam that’s lost and demands they settle down and marry, which stuns Liam so bad he can’t even write anything in reply. Liam takes to long solitary walks where he’s not looking for anything, just trying to get away from the mess of their relationship.

Elizabeth starts taking on extra shifts, working late into the night, slogging her way through silent graveyard shifts at one in the morning. She brings home as much money as she can, hoping to keep him with her open wallet in one hand and her heart in the other. She still draws on order slips. She carries the one with his face on it in her apron pocket like it will save them. The picture I paint is grim, but Liam’s leaving is easier to stomach if I pretend he wasn’t good to my grandmother.

I try really really really hard not to, but I end up imagining the night Elizabeth and Liam slept together and made my Aunt Maggie. Everybody else slides right past the undeniable fact of this detail, but my brain hooks into it and refuses to let go. Did she close her eyes? Could Elizabeth possibly have dared to keep them open, to watch a chest heave with breath and arms wrap around her and hips thrust in her without a head to conduct it all? Sometimes my brain punishes me and I dream about this; I’m in the corner, and it’s all happening in front of me. Liam is a dark shadow against a blue darkness cut off sharply at the neck, grinding to a steady rhythm but remaining completely silent. He pulls grunts and gasps out of Elizabeth, but he doesn’t participate. It’s like he’s not even there. That’s the part that gets me, when I wake up. All the noise, all the passion, all the love in all things came from Elizabeth.

I help Mom clean out Grandma’s attic when she gets ready to sell the house, and I find a box of crumbling photo albums with yellow, useless remnants of adhesive on the pages. In one I find a picture of a woman in her late twenties, standing on a sidewalk in shorts and a denim jacket, letting the wind blow pieces of her curly black hair and the smoke from the cigarette in her hand up into the air.

She’s staring at the camera, eyes daring you to judge. Three feet away a little girl is grasping the sand, a worried expression her face as she tries to make sense of something solid enough to touch but not to hold. Grandma’s note on the back says they’re on Tybee Island again.

Mom and Aunt Olivia are doing that thing they do where they start making passive aggressive comments that eventually explode, so I take the album and disappear into the spare room off the kitchen. I settle myself between the bed and the wall and look through the pictures of Maggie growing up. Maggie in a dress, Maggie running in the rain, Maggie at a school recital. Eventually the man I recognize as my grandfather starts showing up, holding Maggie and dancing in the living room. Three pictures later and my Grandma’s belly is big and round again.

The infamous drawing is here too. I study the yellowing order slip and trace my finger lightly over the navy blue ink of Liam’s face, his brooding eyes, his big nose. I prop the order slip on my dresser and continue rummaging through the box.

I find the old picture in a different photo album I’m trying to put in chronological order. It’s sandwiched between a picture of Maggie on the same stretch of Tybee beach Elizabeth grew up on and the paper of the album. It falls out and lands on my foot.

The man in the photo is scratching his head, looking off to the side and seeming properly ashamed of having been caught on film. His hair is black, soft and wavy like he braided it the night before, and he has a tiny pug nose that curls up at the end. Despite his obvious discomfort, he smiles wide at the camera.

On the back it says only, My Liam.

I hold the photograph in my hands and look up, slowly, at the order slip. It’s not even close.

I wish I could have known Elizabeth at that age. I would have taken her by the shoulders and pulled her away, sat her down, maybe given her a strong cup of coffee or something. I would have taken her by the hand and told her, “Don’t trust people who keep a big piece of themselves from you. It’s a bit of a red flag.”

I hold the picture in my hands and consider Elizabeth, so willing to believe she was more than the steady boredom that was crushing her as surely as a vice. Surely she must have known it wouldn’t look anything like him, in the end. Elizabeth was no psychic. She was heartbreakingly regular, trying to keep up with the mystery of a man as lost as she was. Liam had been confused, squinting up at a world that had become foreign to him and trying to find his way. They had both been confused. I wonder when they figured it out.