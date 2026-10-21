Writer’s Digest 95th Annual Competition Winning Genre Short Story: “The Saddest Funeral”

Congratulations to Luis Reynoso, grand-prize winner of the 95th Annual Writer's Digest Writing Competition.

Read his winning story below, and find his exclusive interview with Senior Editor Michael Woodson in the November/December 2026 issue of Writer's Digest.

The Saddest Funeral

by Luis Reynoso

There were four of us at the cemetery that morning, not counting the driver. Snow had settled into the engraved letters of the headstones, softening the names as if they had been written in chalk. The cemetery was nearly empty, the sky the flat white of unpolished bone. My brother Joaquín’s casket hovered above an open rectangle of earth, its brass handles dulled by cold.

The driver stood a respectful distance away, hat in his hands. He kept shifting his weight from one foot to the other, glancing at us as if waiting for instructions we did not know how to give. My sisters stood shoulder to shoulder, their coats identical in their heaviness, dark wool absorbing the morning. No one touched the casket.

The driver cleared his throat.

“If you’d like,” he said gently, “we can say a few words.”

Neither of my sisters answered. I watched the thin vapor of his breath dissolve into the air and wondered if this was how it would be for me someday—four figures in winter, a hired man to speak on my behalf.

When the driver began to pray, his voice trembled almost immediately. He did not know my brother’s history, the failed marriages, the children scattered across two countries, the years spent arguing with doctors and with himself. He knew only a name on a certificate and a burial plot assigned by the county. Still, halfway through the prayer, his voice broke. He removed one glove and wiped his eyes with the back of his wrist.

He was the only one who cried.

I was forty-five years old that winter and had attended many funerals—uncles, coworkers, neighbors from church—but none had felt as unfinished as this one. There was something provisional about the way we stood there, as if we might gather the casket back up and carry it somewhere else once we decided where he truly belonged.

My family had come to New Jersey believing we would not stay.

My father arrived first, in the early seventies, moving north in increments: from the Dominican Republic to Puerto Rico, from Puerto Rico to Washington Heights, each relocation described as temporary. He sent money home and promises with it. My mother joined him years later, and then the rest of us followed. Paterson was supposed to be a way station. The apartment smelled of bleach and boiled plantains, and the radiators hissed through the winter as if irritated by our presence.

We learned the streets quickly—the bus routes, the corner stores, the factories closing one by one. My parents spoke often of going back. They kept their Dominican passports current, as if return were only a matter of timing.

But time has its own preferences.

Joaquín arrived after we had settled into the American rhythm of shifts and paychecks. He was older than I was by more than a decade and carried himself like someone who had already exhausted several versions of himself. Even in our small kitchen on Broadway, he seemed in motion, as if the floor beneath him were gently vibrating.

Before Paterson, there had been Santo Domingo.

They called the president at that time, El Presidente del Cemento—the Cement President—because he embarked on massive construction project in the country, including roads in the middle of open fields. Wide avenues appeared where dirt paths had once cut through scrub and sugarcane. The asphalt was new, dark, and strangely empty. Some roads led nowhere at all, stopping abruptly at fields or unfinished overpasses, as if the country had begun speaking in mid-sentence and then lost its train of thought.

Joaquín treated those roads as invitations.

I was twelve the summer he took me riding with him. My mother objected; he laughed. He owned a red motorcycle that looked too large for his narrow frame. He had the wiry build of a boxer and eyes so light they startled you—green against skin darkened by Caribbean sun. Women noticed the eyes first. Men noticed the recklessness.

“Hold tight,” he told me, handing me smelling of gasoline and sweat.

We drove out toward one of the new highways at dusk. The city receded quickly; the road opened like a mouth. He leaned forward, lowering his head, and the engine answered. The wind pressed against my chest so hard it felt like resistance made physical. My fingers tightened around his waist.

“Relax,” he shouted over the noise. “It’s the road that’s afraid, not us.”

The asphalt stretched ahead in long, unbroken lines. No traffic. No police. No animals crossing. It was as if the country had been paved solely for him.

He accelerated.

The speed rearranged the world. Trees blurred. The horizon flattened. For a moment I understood the seduction—not of danger, exactly, but of erasure. At that velocity, nothing could catch you. Not expectation. Not responsibility. Not the quiet disappointments that accumulate in small houses.

Then the rear tire slipped.

It happened so quickly that the sensation came before the awareness. The motorcycle wobbled, a brief sideways slide that felt almost graceful. My stomach dropped. Joaquín corrected sharply, overcompensating, and we fishtailed once before the wheels found purchase again. He did not slow down.

I screamed into the air.

He laughed.

When he finally eased off the throttle, we coasted to the shoulder. My legs trembled as I climbed off. He removed his helmet and shook out his hair, grinning.

“You see?” he said. “The road respects confidence.”

I looked back at the faint black streak our tire had left across the asphalt. It resembled a signature.

That was Joaquín’s theology: speed as immunity.

By the time he reached Paterson in the early eighties, that theology had hardened into habit. He found work as a motorcycle mechanic in a garage off Park Avenue, the kind of place that smelled permanently of oil and burnt rubber. Customers liked him. He could disassemble an engine by sound alone. He flirted with the wives who waited in plastic chairs near the entrance, his green eyes performing small miracles of attention.

He married once, then again. Children appeared in photographs and then disappeared from them. When my mother scolded him—“cabeza dura,” she would mutter—he listened with theatrical patience, nodding as if absorbing wisdom he had already decided to discard.

It was the era when whispers began traveling faster than facts.

At first the illness was described as something distant, something happening in cities we already associated with excess. Then the stories arrived in Paterson—men wasting away, hospital rooms sealed behind glass. The news anchors spoke in cautious tones. Doctors offered statistics that sounded abstract enough to ignore.

Joaquín dismissed it all.

“Cuentos,” he said one evening at our kitchen table, as he drank a beer. “They invent stories to scare men who know how to live.”

My mother crossed herself reflexively. I watched his face as he spoke—not bravado exactly, but certainty. He believed in his own velocity. He had survived crashes before. He had outrun shame, poverty, even geography. Why would this be different?

Outside, snow began to fall against the window. He did not notice.

Back at the cemetery, decades later, the driver finished the prayer and stepped aside. A mechanical whir signaled the lowering device engaging. The casket descended slowly, evenly, disappearing into the white-edged earth.

I tried to summon anger—at him, at the women he had hurt, at the children he had not raised—but what surfaced instead was a memory of that black streak on the Dominican highway. A brief mark left by friction. Evidence that for a moment something had resisted and survived.

The ground received him without protest.

My sister touched my elbow. “It’s cold,” she said.

We turned toward the waiting limousine. Snow had begun again, fine and persistent, filling the shallow depressions left by our shoes. By the time we reached the car, the grave already looked less abrupt, as if the earth were adjusting.

In the warmth of the backseat, condensation gathered on the windows. The driver started the engine and did not speak. As we pulled away, I looked back once more. From a distance, the burial site was indistinguishable from the others—a rectangle among rectangles, names waiting beneath stone.

It occurred to me then that this was our family’s first burial in American soil. Weddings had come. Graduations. Military service. Births announced with balloons tied to mailboxes. We had celebrated loudly, as if volume itself were proof of belonging.

But burial was different.

Burial meant permanence.

For more than forty years we had lived in New Jersey with the posture of guests. My parents had kept suitcases in the back of their closet long after it was practical. Even after my mother died and was flown home to be interred near her parents, the idea of return lingered like unfinished business.

Now Joaquín lay beneath snow in North Jersey, claimed by a country he had navigated but never entirely trusted. He had chased movement his whole life—new roads, new women, new stories—and in the end it was stillness that held him.

The driver merged onto the road, the cemetery receding behind us. Snow blurred the windshield into abstraction. For a moment, as the car gathered speed, I felt the old sensation from the motorcycle—world narrowing, edges softening.

But the road ahead was crowded now. Traffic lights. Stop signs. Other drivers signaling their intentions.

No one was alone on it.

Victoria entered Joaquín’s life the way weather changes in late summer—sudden, electric, and briefly convincing.

She had met him in a bar in Santo Domingo. One of those bars that played Bachata. It was the late 70s, when that type of music was considered to be for lower class people and long that musical genre became internationally known. She liked to dance and laughed with her entire body, head thrown back, palms open. When she moved into his apartment above the garage, she rearranged the furniture within a week and replaced the thin curtains with heavy burgundy ones that held the light hostage even at noon.

For a while, she matched him drink for drink.

They hosted small gatherings on Friday nights—music loud enough to irritate the neighbors, bottles sweating on the kitchen counter, merengue pulsing through the floorboards. Joaquín would spin her clumsily in the narrow space between stove and sink, both of them laughing as if balance were a negotiable concept.

I remember one night in particular. I was in my thirties by then, married, already accustomed to speaking to my brother in measured doses. Victoria stood at the stove frying salami, oil snapping against the pan.

“You don’t eat enough,” she told him.

“I eat life,” he replied, tapping his chest.

She rolled her eyes but smiled. At that moment, they seemed almost stable—two people mistaking volume for durability.

The stability did not last.

The drinking, once festive, became procedural. Bottles lined the kitchen counter even on weeknights. Victoria began going to work with a tightness in her jaw that no amount of makeup softened. The laughter shortened, then disappeared.

One afternoon she called me.

“He doesn’t sleep,” she said quietly. “He just sits in the dark and talks to himself. Sometimes he laughs. Sometimes he argues.”

“About what?”

“About nothing. About everything. I don’t know.”

When I confronted him, he dismissed it.

“She exaggerates,” he said. “She worries too much.”

He had begun losing weight. His shirts hung loosely across his shoulders, his collarbones emerging like parentheses. He blamed stress. The garage had fewer customers. The economy was bad. Everyone was tired.

Victoria left on a Tuesday in October.

There was no screaming. No broken plates. I arrived after she had already packed most of her clothes into two large suitcases. They sat by the door like obedient animals.

“She’s overreacting,” Joaquín insisted, though he did not look at her as he spoke.

Victoria stood near the window. “You won’t see a doctor,” she said. “You won’t even admit you’re sick.”

“I’m fine.”

“You are not fine.”

The word lingered in the air between them.

I noticed then that his hands trembled—not dramatically, but with a fine vibration, as if a current passed through him at irregular intervals.

She bent to lift the suitcases. He did not move to help.

“You think you’re outrunning something,” she said, almost gently. “But you’re not moving.”

The door closed with a softness that felt deliberate.

He stood in the kitchen for several minutes after she left, staring at the burgundy curtains she had installed years earlier. Then he reached for a bottle and drank directly from it, as if hydration might replace conversation.

Within months, the apartment was gone.

The landlord had tolerated late rent before, but patience is not renewable. Joaquín moved from couch to couch at first, then to the streets. Pride did not prevent him from asking for help; it only prevented him from keeping it.

I saw him one winter night near the Broadway train tracks in Paterson. Snow had gathered in gray ridges along the rails. He sat on an overturned milk crate beside a barrel fire with two other men whose names I never learned. His beard had grown unevenly; his eyes seemed both brighter and more distant, as if light passed through them without obstruction.

“Temporary,” he said when he saw me. “I just need to reorganize.”

“Reorganize what?”

“Everything.”

He gestured vaguely toward the city—the factories, the boarded storefronts, the small houses leaning slightly into one another for warmth.

The trains passed at irregular intervals, metal shrieking against metal. Each time one approached, conversation halted. The ground trembled. Then silence returned, heavier than before.

I brought him food when I could. Sometimes he accepted it gratefully; other times he waved it away, offended by implication.

The illness announced itself gradually.

First, the cough that would not leave. Then lesions along his arms he insisted were allergic reactions. He lost more weight. His clothes no longer hung; they draped.

One evening he agreed to let me drive him to the hospital. The waiting room smelled of disinfectant and impatience. He sat hunched, arms folded tightly across his chest as if preserving heat.

“Just tests,” I said.

“Tests are for people who believe in outcomes,” he replied.

When the diagnosis came, he received it with an expression bordering on boredom.

“They don’t know everything,” he said afterward, as we walked toward the parking lot. “Doctors make money from fear.”

“You’re sick,” I told him, sharper than I intended.

“I’ve been sick before.”

“This is different.”

He looked at me then—not defiantly, not angrily, but with something closer to confusion. As if I had introduced a rule to a game he had been playing successfully for years.

“You worry too much,” he said finally.

The treatments began inconsistently. He would attend appointments for weeks, then disappear. Medication bottles accumulated unopened. He complained about side effects, about bureaucracy, about forms that asked the same questions in slightly different arrangements.

Eventually there was no couch left to borrow.

The state intervened with the mechanical compassion of systems designed for volume. A social worker located a nursing facility in North Jersey willing to accept him. He resisted at first, calling it exile, calling it surrender.

“It’s temporary,” I told him.

He did not argue.

The room they assigned him contained a narrow bed, a dresser with three drawers, and a window overlooking a parking lot. The television was bolted high in one corner, perpetually tuned to daytime programming no one seemed to watch.

In the early months, he remained himself in fragments. He would tell stories to the nurses—embellished accounts of motorcycles, of women who waited for him in cities he barely remembered. Sometimes they laughed politely. Sometimes they did not.

The dementia crept in quietly.

Names slipped first. Then chronology. Then the ability to distinguish between memory and invention. He accused staff of moving objects he had never owned. He insisted that roads outside the window were new, freshly paved, meant for him.

During one visit, he asked me if the motorcycle was ready.

“There’s no motorcycle,” I said gently.

He studied my face as if assessing reliability.

“You were always afraid,” he murmured.

It was not an insult. It was a statement of taxonomy.

Outside the facility, seasons changed without consulting him. Snow one winter. Humid green summers. Election cycles. New buildings rising where factories had collapsed. Inside, time thickened.

I was approaching forty-five when the call came one night from the nursing home. His breathing had become irregular. They suggested I come.

When I arrived, he appeared smaller than I remembered, reduced not just by illness but by stillness. Tubes traced cautious paths across his body. The television flickered soundlessly above him, captions running beneath images of people arguing about things that no longer concerned him.

My sisters stood on either side of the bed.

For several minutes, he seemed unaware of us.

Then his eyes shifted. Focused. Cleared.

“I am not well,” he said.

The words were deliberate, each one placed carefully, as if testing weight.

No one contradicted him.

He held my gaze longer than he had in years. There was no bravado in it, no dismissal. Only recognition—of condition, of limit, perhaps even of arrival.

Then the focus dissolved.

His eyes drifted back toward the ceiling, toward something beyond it, or toward nothing at all.

Machines continued their soft mechanical vigilance.

He did not speak again after that.

The nurse adjusted the monitors with the calm efficiency of someone who has witnessed many endings and knows that most of them are quieter than expected. My sisters remained on either side of the bed. I stood at the foot, watching the rise and fall of his chest, measuring it against an internal rhythm I could not name.

There is a particular sound a body makes when it begins to release itself from effort. It is not dramatic. It is not cinematic. It is closer to surrender than to struggle. His breathing grew shallower, then paused, then resumed in shorter intervals, as if reconsidering its commitment.

For years I had imagined that if this moment came, I would feel something decisive—anger settling into forgiveness, or grief sharpening into clarity. Instead, I felt administrative. I found myself noting the brand of the monitor, the pattern of discoloration on the ceiling tile above his bed, the way the fluorescent light hummed with indifference.

When the nurse leaned forward and listened with her stethoscope, I already knew.

She nodded once, a small professional confirmation. “Time of death,” she said softly, and read the clock.

My sister began to cry in short, contained bursts. The other remained still, her hands clasped tightly together as if in negotiation. I looked at his face. Without the movement of breath, he appeared unexpectedly young, the angular lines softened, the restlessness temporarily suspended.

For the first time in decades, he was not leaning forward.

The paperwork began almost immediately.

Forms. Signatures. Questions about next of kin. Would the family be handling arrangements? Would the remains be transported?

The social worker spoke gently but efficiently. She handed us brochures with photographs of caskets arranged in ascending order of cost, as if grief could be scaled by wood quality. My sisters looked at me.

“We’ll keep it simple,” I said.

Simple was a word Joaquín would have mocked in life.

The county burial assistance program required additional documentation. Proof of income. Proof of residency. Proof that there were no hidden assets. It felt intrusive and necessary at once. A life reduced to eligibility criteria.

I found myself grateful for the bureaucracy. It offered sequence where emotion did not.

In the days between his death and the funeral, I dreamed of roads.

Not the Dominican highways this time, but North Jersey streets in late winter—salt crusting the edges, potholes opening like small mouths. In the dream, I drove without destination. Traffic lights shifted from red to green to yellow without pattern. I searched for a road that led nowhere and could not find one.

The morning of the funeral arrived with a sky the color of unpolished steel.

The funeral home was modest, its lobby furnished with upholstered chairs arranged in symmetrical rows. A faint scent of carnations lingered, though none were visible. We declined a viewing. My sisters agreed it would be easier that way.

The driver introduced himself in a voice calibrated for solemnity. He shook our hands one by one, his palm warm despite the cold outside. I noticed the careful way he pronounced Joaquín’s name, as if rehearsed.

The hearse moved slowly through Paterson’s streets. We passed the garage where Joaquín had once worked; it had been converted into a discount furniture outlet. The sign above the door had faded unevenly, leaving a ghost of its former lettering. I wondered how many engines he had rebuilt there, how many machines he had restored to motion while his own trajectory frayed.

At the cemetery, the snow had hardened overnight into a brittle crust. Each step produced a sharp crack beneath our shoes. The air carried that peculiar metallic clarity unique to February mornings.

The plot assigned to him was modest but not marginal. Rows extended in every direction; names etched in granite with an authority that suggested permanence even when memory would not.

The driver positioned himself near the head of the grave and asked if we would like music. We declined.

He began the prayer.

His voice wavered midway through the second paragraph. Perhaps he was thinking of his own brother, or his father, or someone whose burial he had attended in similar weather. Perhaps he was simply tired. Whatever the cause, his composure fractured briefly. He removed one glove and wiped at his eye with visible embarrassment.

I felt a strange surge of gratitude toward him—this stranger willing to supply the emotion we could not access cleanly.

When the casket descended, the mechanical hum of the lowering device sounded almost clinical. The straps released, retracting with a small metallic snap. The earth waited.

My sisters stepped forward first, each taking a handful of soil from the small ceremonial pile provided beside the grave. The sound of dirt striking the lid was softer than I expected, a muted percussion.

When my turn came, I hesitated.

In my palm, the soil felt colder than the air. Granular. Definite. I thought of my mother, buried decades earlier in the Dominican Republic, beneath a sky warmer and louder than this one. I thought of the roads Joaquín had ridden as if distance were defense. I thought of the hospital room and the sentence he had managed to assemble at the end.

I am not well.

It had not been an apology. It had not been a confession. It had been recognition.

I released the soil.

It struck the lid and scattered.

The driver signaled discreetly to the groundskeepers waiting at a distance. They approached with shovels once we stepped back. Efficiency resumed. The earth returned in measured arcs, covering wood, then obscuring it, then leveling.

Within minutes, the grave no longer appeared abrupt. Only a slight mound suggested recent disturbance.

We stood there longer than necessary.

My younger sister broke the silence. “He always said he wouldn’t die in a bed,” she murmured.

“He didn’t,” I replied. “Not exactly.”

We walked toward the limousine as the wind gathered strength across the open field. Snow began again, fine and persistent, settling into the shallow impressions left by our shoes.

Inside the car, condensation blurred the windows. The driver started the engine and allowed it to idle before pulling away. None of us spoke.

As we exited the cemetery gates, I looked back one final time. From a distance, the plot was indistinguishable from the others—an assigned coordinate among hundreds.

For decades, my parents had treated our life in New Jersey as provisional. They kept documents in a metal box labeled Return. They spoke of Santo Domingo in the future tense, as if it were a promise rather than a memory. Even after mortgages were signed and grandchildren born, there remained an air of temporary occupancy.

Burial alters grammar.

It replaces future with past perfect.

Joaquín had resisted permanence his entire life. He moved through women, jobs, apartments, even diagnoses with the confidence of someone convinced that motion itself was salvation. Speed had been his answer to every discomfort. If something threatened to anchor him—expectation, illness, intimacy—he accelerated.

But snow falls regardless of velocity.

Now he lay beneath North Jersey soil, claimed by a geography he had never fully embraced and never fully escaped. The country that had once felt borrowed had accepted him without negotiation.

As the limousine merged onto the road, traffic moved in careful, regulated patterns. Turn signals blinked. Brake lights flared. The choreography of order continued without reference to individual stories.

I rested my head against the cold window.

Somewhere beneath us, beneath asphalt and concrete and layers of sediment older than any nation, lay the remains of people who had once believed they were temporary as well. Men who had built roads. Women who had crossed oceans. Children who had spoken two languages and felt entirely fluent in neither.

Belonging, I realized, is sometimes granted only in retrospect.

We drove past the train tracks near Broadway where Joaquín had once warmed his hands over a barrel fire. The rails gleamed faintly through the snow. A freight train moved slowly in the distance, its cars linked in patient succession, carrying goods toward destinations indifferent to individual histories.

For a fleeting moment, I imagined him astride the red motorcycle again, leaning forward, convinced that if he gathered enough speed the horizon would widen indefinitely.

Instead, the horizon held.

The car continued north. Snow thickened, softening edges, erasing minor imperfections in the road.

By the time we reached my house, the world had been rendered briefly uniform—lawns, rooftops, sidewalks covered in the same temporary white. I stepped out and watched as the limousine disappeared around the corner.

The quiet that followed was not empty. It was settled.

Inside, my coat still carried the faint scent of earth. I hung it by the door and stood for a moment in the hallway, listening to the ordinary sounds of the house—heat turning on, refrigerator humming, distant traffic.

Somewhere beneath frozen ground in a cemetery a few miles away, my brother had stopped moving.

And for the first time in his life, he was exactly where he was going to remain.