8 Tips for Revealing Secrets in a Thriller Novel

1. Know Your Main Secret Before You Start Writing

Before writing the first chapter, determine the central secret at the heart of your novel. You should know what happened, who is concealing it, why they are hiding it, and what will happen if the truth comes out. When you understand the full story behind the secret, you can carefully weave clues throughout the novel without revealing too much too soon.

In my opinion, one of the best parts of writing a thriller is having a dark and twisted secret that will become the foundation of the entire book and being able to sprinkle in clues throughout the novel. Sometimes additional secrets can come up easily for the author to plant in the story just from knowing the primary and biggest secret first. With my thrillers, I usually know the main twist, the most shocking secret, and who the villain is before I even start writing it. This also makes it more exciting for smaller ones to be embedded into the story.

With my dark psychological thriller, The Favorite Girl, I knew before I even started to write what my top three secrets and twists were going to be. This truly helped me build an entire, detailed-oriented world around them and add in aspects that would all tie together to craft a memorable thriller.

2. Plant Clues and Symbols That Seem Innocent at First

The best clues initially appear completely ordinary but later reveal themselves as evidence of something much darker. Whether it is a flower growing in a garden, a piece of jewelry, an antique compass, or a casual comment exchanged between characters, each detail can and should carry a deeper meaning. Once the secret is exposed, readers should be able to look back and recognize that the truth was hiding in plain sight all along. That realization makes the discovery of the secret even more exciting and rewarding.

For example, in The Favorite Girl, peonies serve as a recurring symbol. At first, readers believe they are simply an obsession of the villains, but they eventually discover the dark secrets buried beneath the soil. To add another layer of depth, I also connected the peonies and the secret to a story from Greek mythology, making the symbolism more meaningful and the eventual revelation more impactful for the reader.

3. Make the Secret Personal

The most intense secrets and revelations do more than solve the mystery, they evoke a powerful emotional response. A betrayal committed by someone close to the main character will be far more devastating than one involving a character who has barely appeared. Connect the secret to a spouse, sibling, parent, or best friend so that its exposure threatens both the plot and the main character’s most important relationships. Extra points if the deceptive character is someone the readers have grown attached to as well.

With The Favorite Girl, there are many villains, but there are also characters readers connect with and may even find admirable. However, I made sure each character had secrets of their own, leaving readers unsure of whom they could fully trust whether that be a known villain or someone close to the main character.

4. Use Half-Truths Instead of Complete Lies

When a character lies about everything, readers quickly learn not to trust a word they say, which can weaken the impact of the eventual twist or secret. In The Favorite Girl, I found that half-truths were far more effective. They allowed the characters to appear honest while quietly concealing the one detail that could change everything.

The most convincing deception is often not a complete lie, but a truthful story with its most important piece deliberately left out. By giving readers enough truth to trust what they are being told, while concealing the detail that matters most, the story creates space for the secret to emerge naturally and for readers to realize that the clues were there. This creates that light bulb moment.

5. Let Every Revelation Lead to Another Question

A revelation should answer one question while creating another. Rather than simply closing one mystery, it can expose an additional secret, complicate a character’s motives, or reveal that the protagonist has been asking the wrong question all along. Each answer should pull the reader deeper into the story, gradually revealing new pieces until the final revelations bring everything together like a puzzle.

The Favorite Girl series relies heavily on this technique, using layers of secrets and revelations to craft a world that feels completely unique and one that readers can feel trapped inside alongside the characters. Every discovery leads to another question, while seemingly insignificant details take on greater meaning as the story unfolds. This approach to world-building allows each element to feel symbolic and interconnected, creating an eerie, terror-filled atmosphere that leaves readers feeling as though they are tiptoeing through the story alongside the characters, never quite knowing what they will find next.

6. Choose Misdirection Over Complete Deception

The pleasure of secrets and twists in thrillers comes from making readers wonder how they failed to see the truth. Readers should finish the book thinking, “I should have caught that.” Treat the mystery like a game between the writer and the reader. Present all the necessary clues but guide readers toward a believable and incorrect interpretation of them.

I try to invite readers to question everything but take them on a journey where they are misdirected and can hunt for the truth and secret. The words on the page should constantly tempt readers forward, giving them just enough information to believe they are one step ahead while quietly leading them somewhere they never expected.

7. Reveal the Secret When It Can Cause the Most Damage

Timing can make the difference between a surprising reveal and an unforgettable one. Expose the secret when it poses the greatest threat which is after trust has finally been established, when the protagonist believes they are safe, or just before they must make an irreversible decision. The right secret, revealed at the worst possible moment, can completely dismantle a character’s life which will shock the reader in the best possible way.

I love to save a secret or twist towards the end of a thriller. I find that readers experience immense pleasure in knowing they thought the story had wrapped up with a perfect, pretty bow but suddenly I’ve now hidden one last secret to stun them. That really adds to the entertainment factor of a thriller novel.

With The Favorite Girl, I placed a strong emphasis on emotional impact. I held my biggest secrets and twists close until readers were already reeling, then revealed them at the most damaging moments to create a complete whirlwind of shock and emotion.

8. Make the Final Secret Transform the Entire Story

My readers know that they can always expect a huge twist towards the end of my novels. It’s something they anticipate. I personally believe a thriller should leave our heart pounding towards the end. However, the strongest final reveals do not exist solely for shock value. They change how readers understand the characters, their relationships, and everything that came before. It should go deeper and have the reader putting the book down to stare at a wall and question everything. The truth should force readers to mentally revisit earlier scenes and recognize how every clue and symbol was pointing toward it.

In The Favorite Girl, there is one final secret that leaves the reader questioning many things and characters. It allows readers to think past the ending and a successful final secret does not just end the book it transforms the story the reader thought they were reading into a thriller that they will remember, recommend, or continue on to the next book in the series.

Check out Monica Arya's The Favorite Girl here: