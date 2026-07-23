7 Ways to Make an Impression at In-Person Events

Love it or hate it, networking is an important part of the writer life!

In-person events provide access: a way to make writer friends, meet the conference organizers for future speaking opportunities, and connect with agents and publishers. However, with so many other attendees hoping to do the same, you need to find a way to stand out from the crowd.

Here are 7 out-of-the-box(ish) ways to make an impression at conferences and other in-person events.

1. Take Photos and Video of Speakers

Want to turn a presenter into your new best friend? Take photos of them while they’re on stage. You can even do some video clips.

" If you're at a conference or an event and you know somebody up on that stage, the best thing that you can do for them is take a whole bunch of pictures," suggests Bobbie Carlton, founder of Innovation Women.

Speakers need video and photos of themselves on these stages, whether for speaker sizzle reels, social media, one-sheets, or on their websites.

"By the way, I have made friends with some very cool people just because I happened to sidle up to them at an event and go, ‘Hey, I got a really nice picture of you on stage,’" Bobbie shares. "They immediately connect with you on LinkedIn, and they give you their card and everything; so, take pictures!"

2. Be Thoughtful

Volunteering at an event is one of the best ways to meet people and make an impression. But even if you're not an official volunteer, there are still opportunities to lend a hand.

If you notice a long line at registration, ask if you can help check people in. If a session room needs to be reset between presentations, pitch in. If someone looks like they need directions, offer to help.

Cait Donovan, culture and leadership keynote speaker, likes to kick things up a notch.

" I always also buy coffee for my event planner, because she's running around, he's running around," she explains. "And I buy coffee for the AV team too because I just think that's a nice thing to do."

This can also be applied to other attendees. If you see someone overwhelmed, offer them a snack or some other treat. You’ll likely make their day... and make a friend for life.

3. Wear Your Brand Colors

Did you ever notice how event attendees tend to wear company t-shirts or novelty hats? It’s a not so subtle way to stand out in a crowd.

While that is an option, a more effective strategy is to lean into the colors of your brand; the ones in your logo, on your business card, and on your website and social media banners.

“When you wear your brand colors, it makes you more recognizable, when people follow up with you after an event,” explains Liz H Kelly, founder of Goody PR and author of Award-Winning Publicity: 8 Media Boosters to Magnify Your Story. “They are more likely to associate you with your topic, specialty, or genre.”

This “visual thread” makes you much more memorable.

Bonus points if you, your brand colors, and your book cover match.

4. Don’t Keep Score

Writers events are designed to be win-win situations. You get educated, you meet people, you seek opportunities … and there is plenty of all of it to go around.

“When meeting fellow writers at events, be as friendly and helpful as possible,” suggests Kat Neff, senior publicist at Llewellyn. “Be someone’s wing-person; make introductions, highlighting their accomplishments.”

In all social settings, writers who lift each other up tend to reap their own benefits. Someone else’s opportunity doesn’t take away from your own.

“Cooperation and collaboration are what make for great books,” she continues. “Show that you are a team player. People will notice you.”

5. Help the Vendors

One of the best ways to make an impression is to help someone else.

LinkedIn strategist Brynne Tillman, CEO of Social Sales Link, suggests approaching conference vendors and making sure they are benefiting from the event.

She says to ask them, “Are you connecting with all of your prospects here on LinkedIn? I’m happy to show you how to do it really quickly with a QR code.”

Then show them how attendees can quickly access their LinkedIn QR code in the app: Open LinkedIn, tap the search bar, and select the QR code icon.

“It’s a simple gesture that provides immediate value,” Brynne says.

Rather than asking for something, you’re offering a solution. People remember those who take the time to make things easier for them.

6. Remember That Less Is More

When you want to make a lasting impression at an in-person event, remember the important thing is not how many people you talk to, it’s about having genuine, quality conversations.

“Instead of just shoving business cards at people, engage with them: Ask thoughtful questions, and listen more than you talk,” suggests Stacia Crawford, Media Strategist, Stay Ready Media. “The people who stand out and get remembered aren't always the loudest, they're the ones who make you feel like you're the most important person in the room.”

She adds, “As Maya Angelou said, at the end of the day, ‘People will forget what you said, but they'll always remember how you made them feel.’”

7. Be in a Good Mood

Events take a lot of energy … from you, the speakers, staff, and other attendees. Before entering a room, make sure you are in the right frame of mind.

You don’t have to be “on” every second, but it’s helpful if you love what you do: your genre, your books, your works in progress.

When you love what you do, it shows. When you don’t love what you do, it really shows. Want to make an impression? Be passionate about your work and the best version of yourself as much as possible.