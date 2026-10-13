7 Tips to Ratchet Up the Tension in Your Low-Spice Romance

Recently low-spice romances have seen a surge in the market. If you’re tempted to try your hand at a “clean” romance, gear up! This niche genre comes with some unique craft challenges. First and foremost is: If you can’t use sexual intimacy as the primary method of escalating tension, all the other tools in the romance-writers’ toolchest have to work even harder. Here are seven tips for fueling tension in a low-spice romance.

Know the End Game

In a typical romance the couple generally spends the whole book heading toward physical intimacy and true love. In a low-spice romance, only the latter goal is in play. Instead, we’re building up to that first kiss. So every glance, every touch, is not just mentioned, it is drawn out and savored. When their eyes catch across a room, when their arms brush in passing, when he dashes away a tear, slow it down on the page. Let the reader feel what the hero and heroine are feeling, both physically and emotionally. Physical engagement should start small and build as their emotional intimacy evolves. For instance, start with a meaningful glance, then build to a touch on the hand, then the face, etc.

Focus on Emotional Intimacy

With less page time devoted to physical intimacy, you’ll want to power up the emotional connection between your couple. We’re building toward love, but our couple can’t fall in love unless they know one another. And they can’t know one another until they’re vulnerable with each other. Again, slow it down by showing these encounters on the page. Show us how the hero and heroine feel about the other as they expose their innermost selves. Let the reader feel her vulnerability and relief as he responds in a thoughtful way. This mutual trust creates the kind of intimacy that will bond them together, allowing their journey to love to feel organic.

Low Spice Does Not Mean No Chemistry

Just because we’re keeping things clean doesn’t mean the hero and heroine don’t notice each other’s physical characteristics—or that they don’t desire the other’s touch. But again—we’re building toward a kiss. We don’t need to be explicit in their thoughts or actions. As they grow closer to one another, let him notice the curve of her cheek. Let her notice the bow of his lip, the warmth of his breath on her cheek. Use all the senses. This should escalate in a natural way. And delay tactics are fair play. An almost-kiss can be interrupted by internal doubts, emotional baggage, or an untimely phone call. Wanting, but not having, can be very compelling. Make the characters—and the reader—anticipate that payoff when they finally share their first kiss.

Have a Strong Crucible

Make sure your hero and heroine have a compelling reason to spend time together. Whether they’re forced together through work, a cause, a snowstorm, or a marriage of convenience, a crucible allows them the time to connect and fall in love. Tension will ramp up as their feelings for one another grow impossibly strong, but they can’t have what they ultimately want. Which leads to . . .

Create a Convincing Obstacle

In every romance there’s something keeping the hero and heroine apart: forbidden love, opposing goals, a debilitating fear. In a low-spice romance this obstacle needs to come with high stakes. Falling in love should create a major problem for our hero and heroine. Because after you force them together, you must then deny them the possibility of a romantic relationship, and there better be a good reason. Make them hurt. Make them yearn. Restraint in a clean romance can be one of your most powerful tools.

Make Sure Every Romantic Encounter Changes Something

The relationship between your hero and heroine should never feel stagnant. Early scenes generally focus on awareness, curiosity, and attraction. Middle scenes might show connection, trust, fear, dependence, or jealousy. Later scenes typically ramp up the yearning, expose a fear of loss, or reveal the emotional baggage our hero or heroine is carrying. This steady escalation will prevent a slow-burn romance from feeling repetitive.

Deliver on the Payoff

While the writer of a low-spice romance builds toward that first kiss, remember it’s just the symbol of the real payoff: true love. The hero and heroine have grown to know each other and fallen in love. They’ve worked hard to conquer the inner wounds and external obstacles that have kept them apart. Now they’re finally ready to choose each other. The reader has been anticipating this moment throughout the entire book, so make sure you spend time here and let them savor the moment. Most readers also welcome an epilogue, showing your couple together in the future. We’re invested now and want to see what their happily-ever-after will look like.

Less physical intimacy doesn’t have to mean less romantic tension. When you can’t rely on physical intimacy to ramp up the tension, you have the opportunity to intensify the other aspects of the romance novel—and that will only help hone your craft. The yearning, restraint, and emotional intimacy will give the reader the reward she craves and make the happily-ever-after all the sweeter.

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