7 Things to Love About Libraries and Librarians

As a former librarian I often find my stories returning to my roots. Whether I’m writing a contemporary or magical story, I’ll often have library settings and librarian characters. But if I left libraries for storytelling, why would I want to go back?

Simple: Libraries are amazing. And if you don’t believe me, I have seven pieces of proof.

1. Libraries are everywhere.

According to the American Library Associate there are over 17,000 public libraries in the United States alone. Add in academic and school libraries and there’s over 100,000. Libraries are doing their best to make sure they are spread far and wide, a resource available no matter where you might live.

2. Librarians have magical information seeking powers.

When I was hired for my first full-time librarian position at a university, I admit I was intimidated. They expected me to help professors? Experts with Masters and PhDs in their subject areas would come to me for help? But I didn’t know anything about their subjects!

Then I remembered the strength of being a librarian wasn't in knowing everything. It was being able to say, “I’m not sure what the answer is, but let’s find it.” Librarians don’t have an in-depth knowledge of every single subject area, but they are masters at searching! They know how to navigate databases, reframe research questions, and approach a problem from an unbiased perspective. Their information seeking skills are unmatched!

3. Libraries have cozy seating and Wi-Fi.

This may not seem like a big deal to some, but for those of us working remotely, the Holy Grail is a supportive chair, a spacious desk, and a strong internet connection—all found at your local library.

4. Librarians fight censorship.

To be a librarian is to have a love for knowledge. Part of loving knowledge is making sure that people can access all content—not just the materials deemed ‘acceptable’ by a biased few. The American Library Associate even has a webpage with resources dedicated to assisting librarians fighting book bans and advocating for free speech (https://www.ala.org/advocacy/fight-censorship).

5. Libraries have more than just books.

Think that your library card only gets you access to reading materials? Think again! I’ve worked at institutions where patrons can check out board games, 3D headsets, and state park passes. Some libraries offer tickets to local events, tools and crafting supplies, musical instruments, and a library in Alaska even has a collection of taxidermized animals! Next time you’re in your local library, make sure to ask if there are any special items they loan out.

6. Libraries are friends with each other.

Not every library can have everything their patrons want. Budgets are limited, and the librarians have to be strategic with their purchases. However, a wonderful aspect of librarians is they are often happy to collaborate, which is how library consortiums came about. Most libraries have relationships with other institutions where they exchange materials with each other. Your local branch doesn’t have a book you want? No problem. The librarians simply request it from another and have it shipped. I love swinging by the library in my town to pick up a book I requested and seeing that it was sent from a branch counties away. Knowing that a librarian somewhere else in the state is making sure I have the read I’m so excited for warms my heart.

7. Libraries are for everyone.

Technically library use isn’t free. Their funding comes from the taxes we pay. But they are such a beautiful representation of how contributing to a community can result in positive outcomes. Libraries are publicly funded havens meant to provide safe spaces where the people can expand their knowledge of the world and connect with fellow humans. Libraries are often at the center of the community, providing programming and meeting spaces alongside their physical materials. Visit a library and you’ll encounter people from all walks of life.

Visit a library and discover for yourself just how amazing they are.

Check out Lauren Connolly's The Monster Hunter's Librarian here: