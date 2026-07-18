7 Habits of Successful Writers

[This article originally appeared in the January/February 2026 issue of Writer's Digest magazine.]

For as much as I love the process of writing (and I do), I also adore learning how other writers handle their business—from the creative process itself to how they promote themselves and their writing. After all, who better to study than other writers who are finding success, right? And so, I sifted through scores of author interviews I’ve conducted over the years and assembled the following habit list of successful writers.

Read Voraciously

All writers write, but most truly successful writers read. A lot. “Read as much as you can and read the very best books you can find,” advises Philippa Gregory, award-winning author of Boleyn Traitor. “I re-read the classics constantly. Austen, E. M. Forster, Henry James—it’s a long list—but they are all masterclasses in storytelling and language, and they’ve all shaped my writing career.”

Some writers read deep in their specific genre or field to understand what has or hasn’t been done before, but many successful writers also advocate reading a variety of subjects and in different formats. “Read vastly from everywhere and be curious, because there are thousands of stories around you,” says Amber McBride, award-winning author of The Leaving Room.

Follow Your Passions

Newer writers often ask editors and agents to share what the emerging trends are in publishing, with the hopes of finding success by trend surfing. However, the safer bet for most writers is to follow their passions. “Write about whatever speaks to your heart,” says Aurora Palit, author of Honey and Heat. “Especially now, it can be tempting to follow trends that might get you published, but writing a book is hard enough as it is! The only thing that will get you through that draft is to write about what excites you and makes you want to write your heart out.”

Writers who love to read horror novels will likely understand that spooky genre better than writers who prefer romance or self-help books, but there’s another reason: enjoyment. “Write for pleasure,” says Gregory. “It’s a skill that takes a lot of practice, and the more you write, the better you’ll get. Don’t worry about who will like it or read it, and don’t chase the popular market, which will probably have shifted by the time your book is complete anyway. Create the best thing you can, in your own style, and whatever the outcome commercially, you will have that to keep.”

“Remember why you love books, how you became a reader in the first place,” reminds Jaquira Díaz, award-winning author of This Is the Only Kingdom. “Write what you love, not what you think the market is looking for. Remember that you’re making art, not a product. What would you write if there was absolutely no money in it?”

Stay Open to Opportunities

Successful writers are surrounded by opportunities—sometimes so many that it can become overwhelming—and most are good at staying open to opportunities, whether that’s agreeing to do a bookstore appearance, answering questions for an online book club, or hopping on a podcast. “The marketing/promotion for this book was much more intense than it had been for my previous works,” says Auralee Wallace, author of The Late-Night Witches, “and to be honest, I was nervous about the podcasts and interviews that had been lined up for me. Much to my surprise, though, I had a lot of fun talking about books with fellow book lovers. Who knew?”

Some writers learn that staying open to opportunities means trusting others in the publishing process—like their editors. “I found it most compelling to set ego aside and trust the editing process,” says Allison Cundiff, author of Hey Pickpocket. “At first, Erik Noonan, the editor with whom I worked, would make a suggestion, and I’d agonize over the proposed changes. But then I leaned into it … That abandon felt a little like learning to jump off a diving board during swimming lessons. After you jump, you’re like—yeah! Let’s do more of that!”

Take Chances

Related to staying open to opportunities is the successful habit of taking chances. “Don’t get caught up in the small details when it comes to your first draft,” says Scarlett Dunmore, author of How to Survive a Horror Movie. “Let the story flow, follow your instincts, and worry about editing later. Your first draft will be your messiest, but it will also be the truest and bravest version of your story.”

For many writers, the biggest chance they can take is that first step—and then, the next. “Write the book, submit the poem, apply for the membership,” says Cassandra Ramos-Gomez, author of Lost on Doll Island. “Five years from now, you could be five years into your writing journey, but you have to decide to start it.”

Switch Gears

A common refrain in publishing is that everyone—from writers to agents to editors—wears many hats, which means most successful writers do more than just write. “The biggest surprise for me is the difference between being a ‘writer’ and being an ‘author,’” says Laura Venita Green, award-winning short story writer and author of Sister Creatures. “A writer sits alone for years, engaging in a regular, largely solitary practice of shaping words into something good and hopefully even breathtaking. But then, once you have a book deal and turn into an author, you need to switch gears and put yourself out there to advocate for your book. For me this includes posting on social media, writing companion essays, listicles, pursuing media training so that I can talk engagingly during podcasts and interviews, event planning, pitching my book to reading series, bookstores, libraries, reaching out to everyone in my contacts list to gin up support in advance of publication date, and attending as many author events as possible to expand my community.”

Take Time and Care

If all this gear switching seems a bit much, remember that some successful writers find success by taking their time to work through projects. “We are in a world that is filled with content,” explains Jennifer Fawcett, award-winning playwright and author of Keep This for Me. “There’s a continual churn of it and the expectation of more, more, more. In television, we’ve grown used to binging. And in genre writing, there’s an emphasis on a high output from writers. I have great admiration for authors who write a book (or more) a year, so this isn’t a slag on them, but I am not one of them. I live with ideas for a long time. And I think there’s something valuable that happens with time. Layers are created.”

Keep Going

Whether writers move fast or slow, there’s one overriding habit that appears to rule them all: perseverance. “Feelings of imposter syndrome are inevitable, but try not to waste too much time on them,” says Wallace. “Every minute spent ruminating on your fears would be better spent writing. We all feel like frauds sometimes, but I believe getting published has far more to do with perseverance and having a growth mindset than talent and innate confidence.”