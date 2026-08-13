6 Tips for Writing Dark Academia

One of my favorite things about dark academia as a subgenre is how malleable it is. Aside from the academics of it all, there aren’t a ton of hard and fast rules, creating a perfect playing field for interpretation, unique style, and storytelling.

In writing She Haunts Me Still, my upcoming dark academia novel about a trio of university theatre students linked by a vampiric curse, there were several strategies that helped me build this story, along with plenty of things I learned along the way. With that, here are some of my personal tips for writing dark academia.

1. Imagine the setting like a character.

While there’s certainly a range of dark academia stories out there, one thing they often have in common is that the setting is immersive, atmospheric, and so tactile that it feels like a character all on its own. When I was creating the world of Shore College, the fictional Rhode Island university where She Haunts Me Still takes place, I paid special attention to the setting and relied heavily on a sensory approach.

I wanted readers to be able to smell the crisp autumn air, see the dense fog hanging over the campus gardens, and smell the dust that clings to the prop loft in the theatre. My hope is that readers will feel like they’re right there with the characters, and that the setting is lived-in and as real as the protagonist.

2. Read diversely throughout the genre.

Like any other writing, I think it’s crucial to read within your genre (or micro-genre, as this case may be). Reading other books can spark ideas, help sharpen your craft, and create an awareness of comp titles when the time comes for pitching your own book.

Some of my favorite dark academia titles include: Bunny by Mona Awad; Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma; An Arcane Inheritance by Kamilah Cole; The Whispering Dark by Kelly Andrew; If We Were Villains by M.L. Rio; Immortal Consequences by I.V. Marie; Katabasis by R.F. Kuang; Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo; The Atlas Six by Olivie Blake; A Lesson in Vengeance by Victoria Lee; and Legendborn by Tracy Deonn.

3. Immerse yourself in the moodiness of it all.

All writers are different of course, but I personally love to surround myself with things that invoke the mood of what I’m writing. Think: candles, music, moodboards.

When I was drafting and editing She Haunts Me Still, I could usually be found with my Pinterest moodboard on one screen and my manuscript on the other, along with an autumnal candle burning on my desk. I always listen to instrumental music while writing, and a couple of my go-tos for this book wereThe Queen’s Gambit soundtrack and the score to The Haunting of Bly Manor.

4. Think about the message you want to convey.

There’s much to love about the aesthetics of dark academia, and as a person very much drawn to vibes, it’s one of my favorite things about writing in this space. But beyond aesthetics, dark academia stories often have a deeper message or motif throughout the pages. Those messages vary from book to book, and dark academia can be an excellent vehicle for a vast range of themes, which speaks to the power of the subgenre itself.

In She Haunts Me Still, for example, you’ll find themes of generational female rage, autonomy, and identity, all within the framework of dark academia.

5. Relish in the excuse to geek out.

One of the best things about dark academia is that it often requires the author to go down many rabbit holes of research. Maybe your characters are studying complex physics, or perhaps your school’s setting is inspired by Greek mythology. Whatever niche you find yourself writing about, it can be endlessly exciting to nerd out on lore, and wrap yourself in the knowledge your characters carry with them.

In She Haunts Me Still, the protagonist Mallory unravels the strings of a curse that dates back to the New England vampire panic, which is a slice of history that’s not very well known. Learning about this topic was incredibly fascinating. As part of my research, I visited a Rhode Island cemetery that houses a grave that had been exhumed when this hysteria was at its peak. She Haunts Me Still is also set against the backdrop of a university theatre production of Romeo and Juliet, which allowed me to dive back into my favorite Shakespearean play while writing.

6. Have fun!

Despite often being haunting, ominous, and macabre, dark academia can also be a lot of fun. And it’s not just fun for readers, but for us writers too. My biggest piece of advice is to have a blast with the story you’re telling, and enjoy the time you get to spend with these characters in their dark academic world.

Check out De Elizabeth's She Haunts Me Still here: