6 Tips for Incorporating Research Into a Novel Without It Becoming an Info Dump

Writers beware: Sometimes a book becomes much more research-intensive than you could ever anticipate. The Farther Shore, my debut literary-historical novel, is a case in point.

Twenty years ago, I stumbled upon an article in Harper’s about an entomologist in Louisiana. The article included a passing reference to Eugène Nielen Marais, a South African naturalist who had died 70 years earlier. Marais’s life story was the stuff of fiction, and his research on memory, addiction, and the hive mind was decades ahead of its time. The reference captured my attention—I had a sense it contained the seeds of a much larger story—and I tucked away some notes for the future. Years later, while on a work trip in South Africa for the World Bank Group, I took a couple weeks and traveled north to follow Marais’s tracks through a remote corner of the country and assess whether the novel simmering in my head had legs. Turns out it did. I hadn’t intended to write historical fiction for my debut, but once I started down the research rabbit hole, my obsession grew. There was no turning back.

My novel is chock full of information derived from a decade’s worth of research: the history of Buddhist thought, how to pan for tin, the behavior of Chacma baboons in the wild, how morphine is extracted and refined from opium, the history of British colonialism in southern Africa, and a slew of other topics that I was convinced could make for a fascinating story if woven together purposefully and incorporated in service to a work of literature.

But it was clear I couldn’t simply throw reams of research into a book and expect it to be compelling as a novel. Here are six tips that worked for me for incorporating research without it becoming an information dump.

Use exposition and narration, not dialogue, to convey research-related detail

Here’s an overarching tip: Use exposition (world-building information like historical context), combined with narration (storytelling that guides the reader), when conveying information. Reserve dialogue for developing characters, relationships, and conflict.

The Farther Shore opens with a scene that hews closely to the historical record. In the mid-1930s, in real life, senior Harvard administrators were flirting openly with Nazi ideology. The novel recreates a particular event that took place inside Harvard’s Memorial Church in the center of Harvard Yard. The narration re-enacts the historical event through the eyes of one of the protagonists as he watches the event unfold. He is, indeed, a witness to history. But with the exception of a few bits of dialogue, the details are conveyed almost entirely through a combination of exposition about the political context in Germany and the US, and narration from the character’s third-person point of view. The details shock him, and in doing so, they shock the reader.

Had the novel attempted to convey more of the historical information through dialogue, the scene would quickly have become didactic and stale. Convey this sort of information from characters’ internal vantage points, not through spoken words.

Release key information in chunks over time, not all at once

While one of the timelines in The Farther Shore takes place in the 1930s, a significant portion takes place during—and in the aftermath of—the Boer War in the late 19th century, when the British Empire pioneered concentration camps to contain Boer and Black civilians in southern Africa. The result was disastrous.

Rather than simply narrate an extended historical sequence, the dual-timeline structure of the novel injects rich historical detail in waves, both in real time and through flashback mechanisms. Each subsequent short scene and reference builds on the others until the entire devastating picture becomes apparent. I had to be vigilant to avoid overwhelming readers by delivering too much information all at once.

Research not just to describe events that took place but to add flesh to sensory detail

For historical novels, research can be used to ensure historical events are depicted accurately. But research is equally important for making a scene feel credible experientially. Draw on research to support every sense. What would it have sounded like aboard a ship during a trans-Atlantic voyage from Boston to the UK? What would the bedroom of a home in early 20th century Pretoria have looked like? What sorts of beer would local tin miners have consumed at a bar at the time, and how would it have tasted? How does morphine smell when you heat it? (Like vanilla and pickled meat.) This is the sort of information that makes a novel come alive. Use it to set the scene and to reinforce character development.

Know the tactical differences between writing historical fiction and writing biographical fiction

While historical fiction requires you to gain deep intimacy with your historical settings, biographical fiction, a subset of historical fiction, requires that you gain an equivalent level of intimacy with key historical figures as well. For me, writing biographical fiction was a lesson in learning how to work around the constraints that come from attempting to depict the life of an actual historical figure. There are times when it makes sense to remain true to the details of such a life, times when it makes sense to omit details, and other times when you’ll need to fabricate details in order to develop the characters that you, as the author, envision.

For example, Marais had a real son, Eugène Charles Gerard, but the historical record gives us little more than his name and a few key dates. In the novel, I kept the name—Charles—but invented his character. He becomes the novel’s other protagonist, dressed in the trappings of history but almost wholly a product of the imagination. If writing biographical fiction is about navigating around biographical constraints, the converse—what I’d call fictional biography—is about finding ways to constrain yourself when faced with unlimited possibility. For me, there was a delicate balance between writing Marais and inventing Charles.

Don’t shy away from coincidence, but approach it artfully

One of the challenges when writing historical fiction is that dropping fictional characters into historical events is necessarily going to be coincidental. The central dilemma for a writer of historical fiction is that history actually happened—the story in your novel, and the characters as drawn, however, did not. The beauty is that you, the author, get to craft such coincidences as you wish, and ride them for the purpose of telling your story.

My favorite character in The Farther Shore appears for the first time almost exactly halfway through the book in a scene where fascist South African Greyshirts attempt to turn back a ship carrying 600 Jewish émigrés from Germany to South Africa in the 1930s. The character’s point of view is privileged for just a few pages, and he is the link that binds together the two different timelines, as well as the father and son protagonists who inhabit them. Is it coincidence that he happens to be fishing from a small boat as the conflict unexpectedly occurs? Of course. He’s a fictional character who was not physically present at this historical event. But I’d use this device again in a heartbeat.

Be prepared to exploit a passing historical reference and then make it explode using all the information at your disposal

In the course of researching Marais’s life, I came across a passing reference in his personal notes suggesting he’d performed experiments not just on animals, but also on a human being, likely a boy from the indigenous San ethnic group. No other details were offered. But I couldn’t stop myself from imagining: What might such a horrific act have consisted of?

The novel, armed with an arsenal of research, spins an entire heart-wrenching scene from that single-line reference and uses it as a way of connecting the history of science with the history of European colonialism, while adding layer upon layer to the character himself. Not unlike the way the entire book exploded from a single passing reference.

Check out Seth Fleisher's The Farther Shore here: