5 Tips for Writing With Limited Time

When I started writing my novel in 2018, I quickly realized that I had limited resources. As a parent to two children under five, time was one of them. Time is precious when you’re a parent, so carving out time to write was something nobody was offering me. This realization hit me painfully. For months, I chastised myself into thinking that real writers are those who sit at their desks for hours together.

I dreamed of being given at least two hours every day in order to finish my novel in a realistic timeline. Nothing about my goal was realistic, I’d soon realize. Between raising children, battling a pandemic, taking care of the household, making time to read [which is necessary fuel], I had no time left to write my novel. I complained for a long time that people with no jobs and no responsibilities were entitled to write because they had uninterrupted writing hours.

I did find a way to finish Have You Seen Romit?, which comes out this Fall. I am excited to share things that helped me write when time was a scrunch.

Aim for short bursts.

I am a big fan of writing sprints. For the drafting stage, I begin by setting a timer for five minutes because that’s all I could afford as a parent. I’d set a timer when the kids were just waking up or were napping or watching TV (I am guilty of this one). Nowadays, I do 20-minute sprints. The kitchen timer is my best friend. Writing in short sprints takes the pressure off my mind to generate a huge word count. Instead, aiming for small goals can help finish writing a book.

Write in a new place.

This one works like magic. On days when I am low on motivation, I shift to the kitchen table to write scenes. Coffee shops are surprisingly fun places to write. I also write in cars and playgrounds. I always carry a notebook and multiple pens. If you’re a screen person, carry your laptop and charger around. A change of place tricks your mind and can get you excited about writing. I generally change places when I am writing the first draft because that’s when there is a huge possibility of getting stuck.

Get an accountability partner.

If you don’t have a huge circle, don’t fret. Honestly, you only need one or two friends who can be your accountability partner. During revision, there were many days when I wanted to give up writing and move to the next book. Talking with my accountability partner helped me remove obstacles from my head. When you set a writing goal, it’s a good idea to share the goal with your accountability partner. That way, you know you’re accountable, which will help you get going towards the finish line.

Switch between projects.

I always work on two projects. I juggle between the first draft of a novel and the revision of a short story. I know writers who work on many projects at once. Pick what works best for you. Switching between projects gives you space from the long-form project. Working on a short piece can give you a sense of accomplishment so you can return to the long-form project.

Embrace living alongside your book.

A book takes years to write. Most people steal time in the midst of everything that’s happening in their lives. You won’t be the same person by the time you finish writing the book. As you write the book, embrace other areas of your life so they speak to your writing in some way. Not all days will be good. Not all people will get five or six hours of writing time. At times, you’ll have to say no to things that are fun in order to do some writing.

The best way to manage your time is by breaking your day into bite sized blocks. One of the blocks must be devoted to writing. Also, don’t underestimate the power of writing five minutes a day. Small writing sprints help strengthen your writing muscle.

Check out Chital Mehta's Have You Seen Romit? here: