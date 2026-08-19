5 Things to Do While Your Book Proposal Is Out for Submission

Submissions: The most exciting and angst-riddled part of the publishing process.

You’re exhausted because you just put all of this effort into a book proposal you love, you’re excited for the possibilities, and you’re frustrated you are on the decision-makers timeline, not your own.

Whether you are reaching out to query agents or your book proposal is in the inboxes of potential publishers—submitted by you or your agent—there is literally nothing you can do but wait. … Or is there?

A Quick Refresher

When you are seeking a traditional publisher:

Typically, you query agents first. Most of the major trade publishers do not accept direct, unsolicited proposals, so having an agent gives you access to editors you would not otherwise reach.

Most of the major trade publishers do not accept direct, unsolicited proposals, so having an agent gives you access to editors you would not otherwise reach. Then, your agent sends your proposal to targeted acquisition editors at publishing houses. This could include the Big 5—Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, Macmillan, and Hachette, and their many imprints. There are also thousands of independent publishers, including university and niche presses.

This could include the Big 5—Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Simon & Schuster, Macmillan, and Hachette, and their many imprints. There are also thousands of independent publishers, including university and niche presses. Typically agents submit your proposal in small batches; roughly 5 to 10 at a time, before deciding when and where to send the next round.

roughly 5 to 10 at a time, before deciding when and where to send the next round. If an acquisition editor likes your proposal, they still need to champion it internally. They'll usually present it to an editorial or acquisitions board for approval before making an offer.

All this takes time. It may take several months to hear back … and sometimes you won't receive a response at all.

This isn't meant to discourage you. It's simply the reality of traditional publishing.

Your book may be your top priority, but it isn't the only project on an agent's or editor's desk. The publishing process moves at its own pace.

Remember, agents and publishers are looking for good, marketable books. If yours is one of them—and you've done the work to create a strong proposal—it will be worth the wait.

Here Are a Few Things You Can Do in the Meantime

1. Take a Break. You just finished a major project. Celebrate that. Take a vacation… or a staycation. Read a book for fun. Spend time with family. Sleep in. Give yourself permission to step away from thinking about your book for a little while—like that’s possible, but try. You've earned it.

2. Keep Building Your Author Platform. Your proposal may be out for submission, but your author platform is always a work in progress. Refresh your website and LinkedIn profile. Pitch articles and media. Book speaking engagements. Get more podcast interviews … or start a podcast … or a video series … or a Substack. When you increase your visibility, potential publishers notice. Remember, they are also investing in you.

3. Take Projects off the Backburner. Remember that list of things you kept saying you'd do after the proposal was finished? Now's your chance. Organize your office. Clean out that closet. Update your files. Finish the projects around your home that have been patiently waiting while you’ve been focusing on your book. Clearing physical clutter can also clear mental clutter.

4. Write Something Else. Most writers have more than one idea. That also makes you more attractive to a publisher, by the way. They want to invest in authors who have multiple books in them. Maybe it's another book in the same space or a passion project in another genre. Writing something different keeps your creativity flowing, while reminding you that your career doesn't hinge on a single book.

5. In Some Cases, Start Working on the Book. This one comes with an asterisk … a big one! Sometimes it makes sense to begin the manuscript while you're waiting for a “Yes.” Most of the time, it's better to hold off because the proposal—or even the direction of the book—may change during the acquisitions process. That's one of the reasons nonfiction books are sold with a proposal, rather than a completed manuscript. (Memoirs are the exception.) Your editor may have ideas to strengthen the title, positioning, structure, or content. And, if the feedback makes sense to you, it’s worth considering.

For example, Your Goal Guide was submitted as The DEB Method for Goal-Setting Simplified. The title changed, and my editor asked me to give it a theme, so the proposal was reworked with a roadtrip theme. Once we were both satisfied with it, and she was confident it would get the green light, she presented it to the editorial board.

Jumping the gun is not the right move for every project, but if you're confident the book is unlikely to change significantly, getting started can put you ahead of schedule.

Final Thoughts

Your proposal is working for you behind the scenes. So you should be, too.

Spend this time celebrating what you've accomplished—it’s a big deal, keep building your platform, tackle projects you've been putting off, and explore new ideas. And try not to obsess over your inbox. Although that’s easier said than done.