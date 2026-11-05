5 Stages of Grief: Killing Your Darlings Edition

My debut novel, Dark Messiah, was published this fall, and the final product—which I am, of course, proud of—looks nothing like what I first turned over to my agent and editor.

And I am okay with that.

I handed in a 166,000-word sprawling epic that combined epistolary elements with the narrative, backstories for everyone, a love story, a coda featuring that love story reigniting … all that was missing was some dinosaurs and a brief history of time and space.

My publisher, editor, and agent loved my book for its voice and the general contours of the storytelling, but everyone’s initial guidance was, “You have to cut. A lot.”

What it became is a 100,000-word first-person narrative focused on the most critical relationships and storytelling elements that (I hope) deliver on the story I wanted to tell in the first place, one of a girl who gets caught up in a cult and struggles to hang on to who she is, and to escape with some aspects of herself intact.

This was a process; like any first-time novelist, I had over-written and I was stricken with fear for my giant, 600-page baby that was perfect exactly as it was, feeling that each extraction was like that final piece of the Jenga game that sends the entire tower collapsing. And as I did this, I found myself experiencing Elisabeth Kübler-Ross’s classic five stages of grief as I said goodbye to characters who I had lovingly crafted and backstories that I had once deemed utterly essential to the story. And it went something like this:

Denial

All I have are raging feelings of denial about my perfect, perfect book. Every word is perfect. None of it needs to go. It is all extremely essential. It is not self-indulgent; didn’t John Steinbeck dedicate 30 pages to various “begats” in East of Eden? (I am not John Steinbeck, and this book is not East of Eden.) Didn’t Hanya Yanagihara write 375,000 words in A Little Life? (Again, this is not A Little Life, and I am not Hanya Yanagihara.)

Anger

I accept that maybe, maybe I have to part with some of these characters and ideas and insights in order to make the book a manageable length because it is not about to become a new American classic (but I do hope that people buy it). But I am not happy about this.

Like many individuals who are a bit too confident about the value they’re offering the world, I am asking, “Do you know who I am?” (No. No one knows who I am.) Do you have any idea how hard I worked on this? (Yes, everyone knows.) Harder than anyone has ever worked on anything? (That cannot possibly be true.)

I won’t. I am taking my ball and going home. You know nothing, editors and agents who have done this millions of times.

Bargaining

Maybe my editor has a point. It’s a bit long. As the book stands, I seem to love semicolons more than my child. I like to reinforce ideas by reinforcing them again and again. But, if I give up this tertiary character, will I be allowed to keep the eight pages of critical backstory on this other tertiary character? Can I introduce a conflict between two tertiary characters in the last 50 pages because I am convinced that point needs to be part of the story?

I do a giant chop of the things that I agree do need to go, but I cling to the idea that everyone will change their minds about the characters that seem too dear. I am unable to convince anyone of this.

Depression

As I continue to make cuts, I feel like I am ruining the book. I am taking everything good about it and putting it on a Word document bench that will sit on my computer and my back-up hard drive for the rest of time, orphaned and alone. I am unconvinced that there’s anything redeeming left in the book. It looks nothing like what I wanted it to.

If I feel like I need to emotionally spiral, I can simply review how many times people shrug in conversations in my writing as I comb through each page. I think over and over, why on earth did I do this in the first place? I shouldn’t have written a book. Who decided I should write a book? I shouldn’t even be allowed to leave the house.

Acceptance

Once I make the edits and take a fresh look, it’s…better?

It's different from what I started with. There's far less shrugging and probably 10,000 fewer semicolons. It reads as though I trust the reader to pick up what I am putting down. New themes and characters don’t pop up in the final parts of the book. Events hit harder and interior thoughts feel less repetitive. Along the way I asked myself with each set piece, “Do all of these people need to be here? Can one character simply take on more work and become more interesting, instead of introducing an entirely new character?”

And I literally killed darlings: My main character had a younger sister throughout the first draft who was very much alive, and she is dead from the beginning of Dark Messiah, which enabled me to strengthen the tension and sorrow within her splintering family. By removing an improbable love story, I was able to home in on relationships that were higher-stakes and needed more dimension.

Kübler-Ross never claimed grief goes away, only that you learn to carry it. I still miss some of those 66,000 words and wonder if the book would be better with more of them. But the book on shelves now is the one I was trying to write all along; I just had to bury a few people to find it. (That semicolon stays. I earned it. Shrugs.)

Check out Sara Z. Carson's Dark Messiah here: