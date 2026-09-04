5 Reasons to Journal About Current Events

I am not the first, nor will I be the last to say, we’re living in extraordinary times. Breaking news happens all the time (though whether some of it is worthy of the title is debatable), so it can be challenging to keep track of what happens from week to week or month to month. Even more, it’s so easy to become overwhelmed by the events of the day, and surely, I’m not the only one who has let details behind upsetting headlines distract me from writing or induce a feeling of general malaise about whether my writing matters at all in the grand scheme of things.

But recently I’ve found that journaling about current events and my feelings about what happened has helped get all of those things out of my head so I can keep going. Here are 5 reasons why you might try journaling about current events (in no particular order).

1. The internet is not forever. And not only is it not forever, information provided isn’t even stable from day to day or place to place. After all, the other day I went to sleep and my map said Lake Ontario was North of New York state, and then I woke up and suddenly it says Lake America. If I left the U.S., the same app would probably still say Lake Ontario. There are entities more powerful than us deciding what we view on the internet, so you can’t rely on news outlets or search engines to provide you with accurate information now, let alone exist or have accurate information years from now. But, because I journaled about it, I’ll know that body of water North of New York is still Lake Ontario.

2. Which is kind of connected to reason two: to remember what happened last week, month, or year. When so many unprecedented events happen in a day, and then the next day another set of extraordinary events occur, it gets to be overwhelming. And, next to impossible to remember it all. Maybe you don’t want to remember it all! But, it’s important that you do. Events that we live through shape who we are and how we look at the world, so being able to look back at your notes and remember those events and how you felt when they happened is important.

3. Likewise, it’s important for future generations to know what happened. Sure, there will likely be some way for them to research events of the past, but as we discussed in number 1, that information isn’t always reliable (history is written by the victors/oppressors). So, it’s important for records to exist detailing how real people experienced and were affected by what governments, corporations, natural disasters, etc., did to them. In England during World War II, everyday citizens were asked to document what life was like in wartime. It’s because we have journals like Nella Last’s War or England’s Hour by Vera Brittain (who also documented her time serving during WWI in Testament of Youth) that historians, novelists, filmmakers, and others are able to tell their stories accurately today.

4. One day, when these current events are a distant memory (hopefully), you might want to use something you lived through as the basis for a story, or the background for a story, or even just use seemingly minor details about life at this time in something you’re working on. Memories are fickle things and having your journal to look back on or refer to could be incredibly helpful.

5. Until that time comes, getting all of this chaos out of your head and onto paper is just as important. As I wrote about in my last blog about journaling, sometimes it’s impossible to concentrate on the work you need to be doing now (no matter what form that work might take) until you are able to clear your mind. For me, sometimes I can’t do that until I’ve processed it to some extent by documenting it and getting my feelings out on paper.

Of course, not all current events are negative or traumatic. There is still plenty to celebrate. So, I’m saying this as a reminder to myself as well as all of you: Don’t forget to journal about the good stuff, too. Find the moments of joy and love and people being in community with each other. Those moments will be just as important for you and future generations to look back on.