5 Reasons to Dedicate Writing Time to Yourself This Summer at Writer’s Digest Annual Conference 2026

With everything that tries to draw a writer’s attention away from the act of writing, whether that’s taking care of a loved one, keeping up with world events, building your author website, or even just the mundanities of everyday life, it’s important to dedicate time to your craft, to the writing that fulfills you. Taking the time to connect with other writers or work on a skill that you know you need to practice is critical to moving forward toward your writing goals.

This is what I love about attending the Writer’s Digest Annual Conference and why I can’t wait for this year’s event in New Brunswick, NJ, July 23–25. Here are 5 things I’m looking forward to—and why you should register today!

1. Keynote Speaker Riley Sager: I had the privilege of interviewing suspense novelist Riley Sager for our July/August 2025 issue, and I was fascinated by how this mega-bestseller completely reinvented his writing career. His persistence paid off, and you’re sure to be inspired by his story.

2. Pre-Conference Workshop: If you can’t wait for your Writer's Digest Annual Conference experience to start, sign up for the day-long Pre-Conference Workshop on Thursday, July 23. Join Literary Agent Jessica Berg and Media Coach Paula Rizzo for an in-depth masterclass about building an audience that sells books. You’ll hear what agents and publishers are looking for in a writer’s platform and learn how to build yours in a way that’s authentic to you.

3. Agents, Agents, Agents! For the third year, you can sign up for a 15–minute 1-1 consultation with an agent (or agents) of your choice. Pitch your project, workshop your query letter, or get advice specific to you and your career. The time is yours to use as you wish!

4. The Main Conference Lineup: As always, we have a stellar lineup of instructors ready to share their collective decades of publishing knowledge and writing know-how.

5. More Food, and Coffee, and Tea: One of the big hits from 2025 was the addition of more snacks plus lunch included in the basic conference registration, so it’s back! Grab coffee or tea throughout the day, and enjoy lunch with other conference attendees.

Hope to see you at the conference this summer—I’ll be the one taking copious notes!