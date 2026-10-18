5 No-Fail Ways to Write Anything Funnier

Anything can be funny—essays, memoir, novels, stories, psychiatric intake forms—if you’re brave enough. You don’t need to be born with a sense of humor or have had anything funny happen to you. You can write funny if you can use a dictionary. And if you can say goodbye to clichés, generalities, and purple prose, and rewrite every boring line so readers get a surprise.

Comedy writing isn’t writing joke after joke. It’s a series of syntactical decisions and learning and practicing comedic tools like the ones below.

Upgrade your word choice.

Word choice is about the words you choose, how/where/when you use them, and how you word them (wording). To write funnier, choose funnier words. Words with hard consonants are funny (“duck”), and the three funniest letters are “p,” “k,” and “y.” Funny words don’t have to be English words; essayist R. Eric Thomas writes about being born “avec jazz hands.”

Play with and disrupt regular wording, like in the short humor piece “The Boy from Jurassic Park’s College Application Essay,” where writer Julia Drake recaps the film’s plot through the perspective of a high-schooler applying to college who describes “escaping from a treed car,” rather than the straightforward and unfunny “I escaped from a car stuck in a tree.” How can you make words and sentences a little weird? A little off?

Comedy happens when things get weird. So, use words in ways we don’t use them, like as numbers and as measurement. Michael Arceneaux in his collection I Can't Date Jesus: Love, Sex, Family, Race, and Other Reasons I've Put My Faith in Beyoncé writes, “Before that day, I hadn’t been to church in five Beyoncé albums.”

Comedy is about economy of language and making every word count. Comedy also comes from surprise, from the unexpected—it’s anti-predictive. You can surprise in one word and in a conjunction, like Edward Hoagland in his essay “The Courage of Turtles,” “The river was salty, but it was also bottomless…”

A lot of us use the same 100 words all day, every day, like “circling back on that email” and “cheers.” To get out of your word rut, read and watch things you don't usually read or watch. Read works in translation and out-of-print erotica. See a play. Subscribe to (and read) Poetry magazine and then binge Abbott Elementary and then buy word-of-the-day calendars—and take notes. Start a running list—on your phone/computer or in a notebook—and name it 1,000 Pages, because it should feel that long.

Add funny words, phrases, descriptions, and quotations from the shows you watch, the writing you read, and the conversations you eavesdrop on. What makes you laugh, and why? Note the hyper-specific word choice, the unusual sentence structure, and the bonkers and the wonky, e.g., “She’s like a mix of Goofy and Cher,” from Survivor 44. Add five words/phrases/lines/jokes to a work in progress inspired by your notes.

Don’t worry about using every or any note you take. The point is to upgrade your vocabulary and your sense of what’s possible with language, and to have a long list of funnier words to use in your writing so you can replace all general words like “colorful” with better words like “aqua.”

Be specific.

Is the word “car” funny? No. But “Hyundai Sonata?” Somehow, yes. Never again write “car”; write “refurbished Prius.” “Refurbished Prius” evokes a particular and precise image, place, character, personality, and place to fart in peace. Spice up your word choice with specific details. The more specific you are, the stronger you communicate and the stronger the reader’s reaction.

Memoirist and poet Mary Karr writes in The Art of Memoir, “If I wrote vaguely enough, I risked nothing. No one could understand what was going on.” There is no voice or style or humor in vagueness. No one can see you or the situation or what you’re writing and joking about. General, vague, neutral description can’t illustrate or invigorate a sentence, scene, person, etc. Instead, bring everyone and everything to life with specifics that animate the scene.

In the funny personal essay “Why I Lied to Everyone in High School About Knowing Karate,” Jabeen Akhtar writes,“I clutched the note in my hand, damp from perspiration, as I walked past a 1st-grader banging on a xylophone, and a darkened room with kindergartners asleep on gym mats, to the center of the school where the administrators worked. I found the principal behind a Formica desk, straightening her nude pantyhose.”

You know how the personal becomes universal through specificity? A scenario becomes funny through graphic specificity. Because humor is aural but it’s also visual. Also because comedy depends on understanding, and empathy is the prerequisite to comedy. Jabeen doesn’t crack jokes; she creates mental images that resonate. Readers can visualize these, recognize them, remember them, and relate to them and think I know just what you mean.

So, don’t try to be funny, try to be specific. Try to be accurate. In the funny personal essay “Body Negativity,” author Samantha Irby describes “mascara” as not just any tube of mascara but as “one tube of mascara that I bought from a vending machine in an airport when I was pretending I might be a different kind of person for the two days I was in Minnesota.”

For whatever object or person you’re writing about, it shouldn’t be just “anything” or “anyone.” The goal is to articulate a thought or experience in a way that is so specific you’ve never seen it described your way before. OK?

Use unexpected details.

Once more, with feeling: Comedy comes from surprise. In the funny personal essay “Body Negativity,” author Samatha Irby holds her body under a microscope and just…keeps…going (there’s always more to zoom in on), over every body part in a comprehensive, granular, and unexpected inventory. Details you wouldn’t think to include, she includes. She writes about eyebrow dandruff; wimpy lashes; a saggy thorax; breasts shaped like summer squash; a “six-dollar tube of over-the-counter face wash…capable of performing science on your face”; “the hair I should have shaved off my fingers”; among other things.

Squeeze your brain for unexpected details, for many or for one. R. Eric Thomas writes about the birth of Jesus, a story he knew “backwards and forwards—the angel and the three kings and the sheep and Mariah Carey singing ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You,’ etc.”

To get more specific and unexpected: use a thesaurus for synonyms, antonyms, and rhyming words. Try onelook.com, wordhippo.com, and The Synonym Finder. (But don’t go overboard like Joey Tribbiani in Friends when he uses a thesaurus to replace every word in his recommendation letter for Chandler and Monica to adopt children. His original sentence “they are warm, nice people with big hearts” became “they are humid, pre-possessing homo sapiens with full-sized aortic pumps,” which he signed, “Baby Kangaroo Tribbiani.”) Use a dictionary. Your computer dictionary is fine.

The dictionary offers us many gifts, and we cannot take it for granted. There are so many exciting words we don’t use, while we overuse words that say nothing. Look up every word in a work in progress, even if you believe you know the definition, because within the definitions or in the examples, there may be better words—more specific or accurate or precise. Use the encyclopedia (the Wikipedia entry for a word probably says something interesting), and search online (e.g., look up “milk,” and you will get a laundry list of specific milks).

For a draft in progress, highlight the general, generic, vague, abstract nouns. “It”; “they”; “car.” Replace each with actual names or specific or unexpected details. A sentence with all general nouns like “I bought meat, milk, and baked goods” can become—using one of the tools above—“I bought Wagyu beef, raw milk, and sourdough starter.” Now we know the type of person who is buying these ridiculous items. That second sentence can even become—after using many of the tools above—“I bought Japanese A5 Wagyu beef for $300 per proud, raw pigeon milk, and 5,300-year-old sourdough starter from mummy yeast.”

Delete every cliché; twist every idiom.

A line isn’t funny if anyone could have written it. Every sentence should carry your signature scent. For a work in progress, highlight every cliché and idiom (a familiar expression with formulaic language and figurative meaning that makes no literal sense but we say it anyway). Next, delete them. Your writing is already funnier without dead weight.

Parting with a cliché or an idiom is also an opportunity for a joke, to take the expected in an unforeseen direction. In her short story “Like Life,” Lorrie Moore describes a “guy who wears his asshole on his sleeve.” On 30 Rock, the idiom “keep your friends close and your enemies closer” becomes the joke “keep your friends close, and your enemies so close, they’re almost kissing.” You can and should do this with any idiom. Comic Ali Wong twists the idiom “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure” to be the joke, “One woman’s trash is another woman’s trained trash.”

Or unpack an idiom and take the figurative literally. Since idioms don’t make sense, it’s funny to call that out. The idiom “Happy as a clam” unpacked is the joke “So, clenched up tight, full of grit, and if you get pried open, you'll die?” in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

You’ve heard of mixed metaphors—try mixed idioms for extra surprise. “As the old saying goes, women are like snowflakes: they can’t drive,” Megan Amram writes in her satirical textbook parodyScience…for Her! that ridicules women's magazines and gender stereotypes. We expect the line to compare women to snowflakes (i.e. one of a kind), but instead she sneaks in a stereotype to satirize it.

Do the rule of three.

This is not the cultural superstition that “celebrities die in threes” around the same time (e.g., Tim Curry, Dolly Parton, Hayden Panettiere). Rather, it refers to joke structure: set-up, build-up, pay-off. Comedy is about creating patterns and breaking them. Three is the smallest number to create a pattern and break a pattern. Two items (i.e. adjectives, details, ideas) in a list isn’t enough. The rule of three can quickly turn a regular sentence into a joke. Readers expect the pattern to repeat again, and when it doesn’t, everyone is delighted and impressed. The line “My favorite food is grilled cheese with white bread and American cheese” is not a joke. But “My favorite food is grilled cheese with white bread, American cheese, and no sprinkles” is a joke.

To practice the rule of three, characterize someone with three personality traits. Take a real sentence—e.g. “I am a teacher”—and add two other adjectives/details/examples—e.g. “I am a teacher and a freelance writer and a freelance editor”—now, make the third random or obviously literally untrue or impossible, e.g. “I am a teacher and a freelance writer and a freelance saint [or freelance psychologist or freelance heroine].”

The rule of three ends on a punch line. Writing funnier is really about reordering sentences until they end on a punch line. As Jack Handey writes, “The crows seemed to be calling his name, thought Caw.”

Comedy is a release of tension—a piece or a sentence builds that tension, and the reward is at the end, with a surprise or funny word or dramatic reveal; Myriam Gurba in Mean writes, “She was so beautiful that she had a boyfriend. I knew when it was him on the phone because after answering, Ruth would say, ‘Yes, I accept,’ to the operator who’d asked her if she’d take a collect call from jail.”

Don’t bury your best moments in the middle of a sentence or paragraph. Give readers space to laugh or think or feel. “Don’t end sentences on a preposition” is an outdated grammar rule, but it’s also comedy advice; if you end on a specific noun or verb and not the vague and basic “it” or “that” or “of,” etc., your sentence is better than all the other sentences.

And don’t let a sentence or a paragraph trail off…

Read your writing aloud to hear how the ends of sentences and paragraphs sound–do they sound like the end?

To practice punchlines, rewrite your sentences so they end on the best word. For example, the sentence “I looked in the rearview mirror at my invisible children” rearranged to end on the funniest word becomes “I looked in the rearview mirror at my children, who are invisible.”

Check out Elissa Bassist's Inside Jokes here: