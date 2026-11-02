4 Things Writers Can Learn From Reality TV

As a writer, I’ve always joked that I chose a profession where I always have homework. Deadlines and due dates still loom large in life when you’re a writer. There’s always a new project to be working on, an outline to finish, a story to pitch. And there’s also always a project that you haven’t worked on in a while that you feel guilty about. So, when it comes to some well-earned downtime, reality TV can be an amazing way to relax and not think about your deadline.

Reality TV is a fabulous accompaniment to a pair of sweatpants and a plate of nachos, but it can also be a source of storytelling inspiration.

I’ve been recapping and writing about reality TV for over 10 years and watching reality TV has made me a better writer. Reality TV teaches us a lot about what stories interest people, what kinds of characters we can’t stop thinking about, and what happens when people stop being polite and start getting real.

Whether you’re watching for inspiration or just avoiding starting your second draft, here are four things writers can learn from reality TV.

Relatable People in Unrelatable Situations

To understand what makes reality TV so well loved and so thrilling to watch is to understand what reality TV is at its core: Relatable people in unrelatable situations. Survivor drops everyday people on a deserted island and the audience watches to see who can “outwit, outplay, outlast” their competition. Love is Blind drops a pane of frosted glass between two regular people and sees if they can fall in love.

In all these shows, viewers are connecting with the people on their screens. Even when a reality TV star makes a mistake or does something the audience doesn’t agree with, if the audience can put themselves in the star’s shoes emotionally, they will keep watching.

Make the Insignificant Significant

Reality TV is known for conflict. Drinks are thrown, wigs are snatched, and tables are flipped! Many reality TV fights are about big issues: cheating, money, or politics. But the most iconic reality TV fights are about much smaller issues: a hotel room, a party invitation, or a pan of brownies.

In each case, the reason for the conflict might seem insignificant but it’s incredibly important to the people involved and often hides a more significant emotional truth. Hotel room selection is about status, a party invitation that never arrives is friendship, and a fight over a pan of brownies is really about boundaries being violated. Conflict doesn’t have to be about something important to be impactful.

The More Specificity, the Better

One of the joys of reality TV is discovering the specific details about the stars and environments featured on each show. What is the getting ready routine for the club-hopping cast of Jersey Shore? GTL—Gym, Tan, Laundry. What is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley’s go-to cocktail order? Belvedere and soda with three lemons, juiced and “carcass out.” Who is the best travel companion on The Amazing Race? The Travelocity Gnome.

When audiences are choosing to spend hours and hours of time with characters or in another world, specific details give stories, whether they’re in a novel, an essay, or reality TV, the authenticity that fans love.

The Audience Is Smarter Than You Think

It’s easy to think that reality TV viewers are uncritical, unintelligent viewers but reality TV viewers might just be some of the smartest audiences out there. They’re following story arcs and stars over years, they’re learning about unique skills to be more critical of their favorite competition shows, and they’re connecting the stories they’re watching to issues they’re thinking about outside of reality TV. They’re more than willing to chat with you about the differences in how love and sex are portrayed on The Bachelor versus Love Island.

The average reality TV viewer is part anthropologist, part sociologist, and part detective. And a reality TV fan loves to dissect and engage with a juicy story, no matter what form it is in. When you’re writing to the height of your audience’s intelligence, remember that reality TV fans are some of our greatest thinkers.

Check out Ali Barthwell's Reality TV for Snobs here: