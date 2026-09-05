4 Rules of Creative Writing and Marketing

Graffiti artist and middle-grade author are both occupations that trace their roots to the wall of a prehistoric cave; but for me they never crossed paths until I started working on my most recent novel, The Sherlock Society: Art Attack. That’s when learning how to scrawl my tag with a can of spray paint became the latest in a string of skills that I previously had no idea were part of being an author.

I’m continually amazed by how much of my job involves things other than writing books. Over the course of 16 middle-grade novels, I’ve come to learn that being an author also means being a web designer, podcaster, social media strategist, content creator, graphic artist, video editor, and marketer.

Although my skill level varies from side hustle to side hustle, I always try to follow four guiding principles.

Rule #1: Make it so it looks like you weren’t the one who made it.

I want my website, social media graphics, book trailers, and everything else I create to look like they were made by professionals and not a writer with no training and a limited budget. This takes time, patience, and a whole lot of trial and error. But there’s nothing quite like the feeling when another author admires some of your homemade swag and asks, “Did you do this or was it your publisher?”

Rule #2: Expand the book beyond the page.

This is especially important because I write for kids. I want the story to come to life for young readers and for the world of the characters to overlap theirs. To promote my most recent City Spies book, I arranged a virtual event with Spy School author Stuart Gibbs and two retired CIA agents. For 90 minutes, Stu and I were able to compare and contrast our fictional spies with the real thing. Not only was it educational and fun, but at one point the former deputy director of the CIA talked about his favorite City Spies character. I almost fainted.

Rule #3: Work closely with your pub team.

It’s essential that my year-round promotion complements the release-specific work my publisher does. I have tremendous marketing and publicity support from Simon & Schuster and keep in regular communication with them about what I’m planning to make sure it works well with what they’re planning. This communication helps us amplify each other’s efforts and leads to collaboration.

The Sherlock Society is about four kids who turn an after-school club into a detective agency. In the book, the club meets in their middle school library. I thought it would be great if actual middle school libraries could form their own chapters of the Sherlock Society. (See Rule #2.) I shared this with the marketing team at S&S and they ran with the idea and designed certificates for the libraries and membership cards for students. (See Rule #1.)

Rule # 4: Be creative.

This is the most important one. We’re in the creativity business, and the first sign that we’re any good at it is whether or not we’re creative in our marketing. With so many balls in the air, it is easy to fall into the traps of formula and repetition. Social media posts start to have a sameness. Book trailers tend to follow predictable scripts. Author websites can look like they were made from a template.

To fight this, we need to be creative. Not in a shock value way, but in a manner that’s organic to the books that we’ve written. That’s why I had so much fun with the spy panel. Not only was it cool, but it made sense for a book about spies.

Which brings me back to the graffiti lesson.

Like most of my books, Art Attack began with a question. “What if Banksy witnessed a serious crime, but couldn’t tell the police about it without also revealing his identity and incriminating himself?”

It came to me while I was on a research trip. The Sherlock Society is set in Miami and I try to visit the city twice a year to do research for the book I’m currently writing and to look for inspiration for the book that will come next.

On this particular day, I was visiting the city’s Wynwood neighborhood. What started as graffiti in an abandoned RC Cola bottling factory has grown into one of the world largest concentrations of street art. Its 50 blocks of vibrant murals that are a key part of why Miami has become one of the country’s leading art centers.

When I was working on the book, I returned to Wynwood and signed up for a graffiti class taught by a talented artist named Santiago Conde. I had a great time but the quality of my “art” was terrible. At one point, I had a brainstorm and asked Santiago to scrawl the words Sherlock Society with a can of spray paint. I took a picture and thought it might make a good social post later on.

Art Attack is about an activist artist who protests the misdeeds of local politicians and business leaders with taunting graffiti featuring a character named Funky Munky. All of Miami wants to know who’s behind the art and the Sherlock Society is hired to see if they can crack the case.

When it came time to develop a marketing plan, I thought it would be great if we could expand the world of the book by using graffiti visuals in our promotions. The problem was, I knew that I didn’t remotely have the skills to create that kind of work. I did, however, have the picture of Santiago’s Sherlock Society tag.

My marketing director and I reached out to Santiago to see if he might be interested in bringing the graffiti in the book to life. He instantly got on board. This was new for all of us, which made it exciting.

I sent him a manuscript and highlighted where the graffiti is described. He started with pencil on paper designing the character and used the color palette from the text. This was important because the specific color is a key part of how the mystery is solved.

After going back and forth a few times, we had images that we all loved and Santiago went to work. We created a list of assets that we needed and he ran with it. Ultimately, he created images and videos that we’re using on social media, in the book trailer, and at the bookstore events on my tour.

My favorite is the video of him painting the graffiti on a wall in Wynwood. I don’t know how long it will last but on 24th Street between 2nd and 5th Avenues, there is a mural of a fictional character that fulfills all four of my rules of marketing. It’s creative. It extends the world of the book. It exists because I worked together with my pub team. And it absolutely does not look like it was made by me.

Check out James Ponti's The Sherlock Society: Art Attack here: