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4 Benefits of Joining (or Starting) a Writing Group

Lone wolf writers, you don’t have to do it alone! Author Maxie Dara shares four benefits of joining (or starting) a writing group.

Maxie Dara
Maxie Dara

Ah, the writer. A solitary creature. The lone wolf of the arts world, its natural habitat a remote cabin or an isolated seaside cottage, with only books and a single candle for company.

Or not.

(The Plot Twist That Saved My Life.)

As much as the image of a lone writer against the world may be a romantic one, and though the process of putting words on the page may be a solo endeavor, writing tends to be best played as a team sport. Finding a group of people going through the same exhilarating, hair-pulling, life-affirming, soul-crushing experience as you can be the difference between writing a book and finishing a book, or at least it was for me.

And so I give you my top four reasons for giving up that lone wolf life and finding a pack of writers for yourself.

Accountability, baby!

You’ve been staring at the same blank page in the same document for three weeks now. You kind of know where you want to go from here, but the words aren’t flowing. We’ve all been there. Hell, there have been times I’ve brought an inflatable mattress and moved in there. And if you’re flying solo on this writing journey, you may well take this stalemate as a sign to close your laptop and try again when inspiration hits, whenever that may be.

But let’s say you’ve got a group of other writers all eagerly awaiting your next chapter to read and critique at this month’s meeting. Suddenly it’s not quite so easy to close that laptop and wait for your muse to decide it’s time for a visit. Now you’ve got people depending on your words.

Maybe you force a few down on that blank page, just to have them there. And maybe they’re not perfect, and maybe that’s okay, because they weren’t there before, and now your document isn’t quite so blank. Now it’s one step closer to being a book.

Misery loves company

Writing is a joyous, cathartic, fulfilling process. It’s also hard. The best things usually are. But when you hit that writer’s block wall or find yourself stuck in a query rejection loop, having people there who get what you’re going through can be an invaluable morale boost.

And as much as your best friend or your partner or your mom might try to commiserate, it’s a different kind of support when it comes from someone who has been there too. Knowing you have a group you can turn to and say “my characters have stopped talking to me” without risk of being submitted for a psych evaluation is a pretty amazing feeling.

It’s great to learn (because knowledge is power!)

No matter how many writing classes and workshops you take or how many craft-related books you read, something about getting to learn from experience just hits different.

In a group setting, you’re not only receiving feedback about your own work, you’re also reviewing the work of others, which forced you to focus on craft in a very tangible way. You’re constantly honing in to what works and what doesn’t, which will only sharpen your eye when it comes to your own work.

Plus you get to experience feedback about your writing from a slew of different perspectives, which can help guide your work in directions you may never have thought of on your own.

It’s just fun, okay?

At the end of the day there is a fair amount of truth to the solitary writer stereotype. It can be an isolating process. It does mean living in your head alone on a regular basis. And while many writers, myself included, may fall into the introverted category, sometimes it’s nice just to have an excuse to hang with some likeminded people.

Writing groups require a decent amount of vulnerability and trust, and that inevitably leads to tight bonds and unique relationships. Some of my dearest friends have come from long-ago writing groups, and there’s something special about a bond that formed in the trenches and grew into so much more.

You don’t have to do this big, wonderful, terrifying thing by yourself. Check out your local library’s event listings, ask around on social media, or start a writing group of your own and give your fellow writers the chance to gush over your work. To all my lone writing wolves looking for a little company, just know that you have a pack out there waiting for you.

Check out Maxie Dara's A Grim Reaper's Guide to Living Twice here:

Bookshop | Amazon

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Healthy WritersJoining A Writing Groupwriter lifewriting advicewriting group
Maxie Dara
Maxie DaraAuthor
Maxie Dara is a writer and actor from Ontario, Canada. She has been a freelance journalist focusing on the local arts and culture scene for more than five years, with bylines in publications such as Hamilton Magazine and Beyond James, among others. She is also a two-time award-winning playwright, taking home the Best of Fringe award at the 2017 Hamilton Fringe Festival for the musical comedy This Is Not a Musical: The Musical! and the 2020 Torpedo Prize for her play Alone Together, a pandemic drama. Maxie knew she wanted to be a writer at the age of seven, when she first fell in love with the written word. She also wanted to be a mermaid but has mostly focused on the writing side of things.
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