Announcing the Winners of the 26th Annual Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition
Congratulations to the winners of the 26th Annual Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition!
Out of many great entries, WD editors selected the following 25 winners:
- “In Case” by Kelsey Stewart
- “The Desert God at Mile Marker 16” by Alex Valle
- “A Murder by the Books” by Susan Goodwin
- “The Burning Question” by Daniel Lehnherr
- “’Til Death Do Us Part” by Tiffany Link
- “Please Eat Carefully” by Zixuan Cui
- “Sambar & Sarala” by Prem Lukose
- “Julia Roberts” by Madeline Kosten
- “The Last Good Summer” by Krystyn Maynard
- “There’s No Lupe Here” by Patricia L. Fitzgerald
- "Burn the Stars" by Elysia Whisler
- "In Memoriam" by Maggie E. S. Lang
- "Through the Glass, Tenderly" by Abel Saldaña
- "Hit and Run" by Tawny Hammond
- "Here I Am" by Nancy Antle
- "With Honey" by Dana Sarros
- "Had the Height" by Bill Simonitsch
- "The Mystery of Synchrony" by Carol J. Luther
- "Dia de la Muerte on The Moon" by Andrew Dunn
- "His Dream City" by Donald A. Ranard
- "The Library of Necessary Fictions" by Darryl Benjamin
- "The Foothills" by Lynn K. Sheridan
- "The Cleaving" by Mark Mrozinski
- "The Idea of Next" by Tomias Keno
- "A Little Night Story" by J. Ikimae
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
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