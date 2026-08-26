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Announcing the Winners of the 26th Annual Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition

Congratulations to the winners of the 26th Annual Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition!

Moriah Richard
Moriah Richard

Out of many great entries, WD editors selected the following 25 winners:

  1. “In Case” by Kelsey Stewart
  2. “The Desert God at Mile Marker 16” by Alex Valle
  3. “A Murder by the Books” by Susan Goodwin
  4. “The Burning Question” by Daniel Lehnherr
  5. “’Til Death Do Us Part” by Tiffany Link
  6. “Please Eat Carefully” by Zixuan Cui           
  7. “Sambar & Sarala” by Prem Lukose
  8. “Julia Roberts” by Madeline Kosten 
  9. “The Last Good Summer” by Krystyn Maynard
  10. “There’s No Lupe Here” by Patricia L. Fitzgerald
  11. "Burn the Stars" by Elysia Whisler
  12. "In Memoriam" by Maggie E. S. Lang
  13. "Through the Glass, Tenderly" by Abel Saldaña
  14. "Hit and Run" by Tawny Hammond
  15. "Here I Am" by Nancy Antle
  16. "With Honey" by Dana Sarros
  17. "Had the Height" by Bill Simonitsch
  18. "The Mystery of Synchrony" by Carol J. Luther
  19. "Dia de la Muerte on The Moon" by Andrew Dunn
  20. "His Dream City" by Donald A. Ranard
  21. "The Library of Necessary Fictions" by Darryl Benjamin
  22. "The Foothills" by Lynn K.  Sheridan
  23. "The Cleaving" by Mark Mrozinski
  24. "The Idea of Next" by Tomias Keno
  25. "A Little Night Story" by J. Ikimae
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Moriah Richard
Moriah RichardAuthor
Since obtaining her MFA in fiction, Moriah Richard has worked with over 100 authors to help them achieve their publication dreams. As the managing editor of Writer’s Digest magazine, she spearheads the world-building column Building Better Worlds, a 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award winner. She also runs the Flash Fiction February Challenge on the WD blog, encouraging writers to pen one microstory a day over the course of the month and share their work with other participants. As a reader, Moriah is most interested in horror, fantasy, and romance, although she will read just about anything with a great hook. Learn more about Moriah's editorial services and writing classes on her personal website.
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