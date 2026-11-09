2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 9

For today’s prompt, write a help poem. Your poem could be about somebody (yourself included) who needs help, or somebody who helps others. Sometimes help is something desired, but other times it's very much not. Some try to help and make things worse; some avoid help but receive it anyway. Of course, there are people who are paid to help in a variety of industries (and some of this is frustratingly automated nowadays), so sit a moment with the idea of help, and I'm sure a poem will wander along (and if not, look to other examples in the comments below for a little helpful inspiration).

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!

For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

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Here’s my attempt at a Help Poem:

“the answers”