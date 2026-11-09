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2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 9

For the 2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 9 is to write a help poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

For today’s prompt, write a help poem. Your poem could be about somebody (yourself included) who needs help, or somebody who helps others. Sometimes help is something desired, but other times it's very much not. Some try to help and make things worse; some avoid help but receive it anyway. Of course, there are people who are paid to help in a variety of industries (and some of this is frustratingly automated nowadays), so sit a moment with the idea of help, and I'm sure a poem will wander along (and if not, look to other examples in the comments below for a little helpful inspiration).

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

Note on commenting: If you wish to comment on the site, go to Disqus to create a free new account, verify your account on this site below (one-time thing), and then comment away. It's free, easy, and the comments (for the most part) don't require manual approval like on the old site.

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Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!

For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.

Click to continue.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

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Here’s my attempt at a Help Poem:

“the answers”

Where should I turn
when the world burns
and whom should I trust
when everything rusts,

when I feel all is lost
and not worth the cost
this inevitable slide
under a hopeless tide
of shame and regret
for what I can't forget
when the world's too much
and I feel out of touch
with who I want to be
in the turbulent sea;

there is still a light
in this solemn night
that won't fix it all
but keeps me enthralled
if I only look
for help in a book.

2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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