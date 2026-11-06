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2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 6

For the 2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge, poets write a poem a day in the month of November. Day 6 is to write a power poem.

Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee Brewer

Once we make it through today, we'll already be 20% of the way through this month's challenge. How is that even possible?

For today’s prompt, write a power poem. There are a lot of powerful possibilities for this prompt. Of course, there's electric power, gas power, water power, solar power, and all the other energetic powers out there. But there's also the power of love and the power of Castle Grayskull (on the planet of Eternia). There are power dynamics, super powers, flower power, Austin Powers, and many other powerful interpretations. Flex your poetic powers today.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!

For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.

Click to continue.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

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Here’s my attempt at a Power Poem:

“This Is Just to Say”

-after William Carlos Williams

I'll be ready
in a moment
but forgot to
recharge my phone

which I left unplugged
and is now
low on power
and nearly dead

Forgive me
I was searching
the icebox
for some plums

(Note on today's poem: Inspired by WCW's "This Is Just To Say.")

2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge
Robert Lee Brewer
Robert Lee BrewerAuthor
Robert Lee Brewer is Senior Editor of Writer's Digest, which includes managing the content on WritersDigest.com and programming virtual conferences. He's the author of Solving the World's Problems, The Complete Guide of Poetic Forms: 100+ Poetic Form Definitions and Examples for Poets, Poem-a-Day: 365 Poetry Writing Prompts for a Year of Poeming, and more. Also, he's the editor of Writer's Market, Poet's Market, and Guide to Literary Agents. Follow him on Twitter @robertleebrewer.
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