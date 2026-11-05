2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 5

For today’s prompt, write a tree poem. Write about one tree, two trees, or an entire forest. Poem through your family tree... or write about things made from trees: paper, pencils, or log cabins (maybe even old school wooden desks). Or use tree-like imagery; branching out in different directions, leaving for somewhere new, or barking up the wrong tree. Your tree could take center stage or be somewhere in the background.

Remember: These prompts are springboards to creativity. Use them to expand your possibilities, not limit them.

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Share your poetry for a chance at $1,000!

For the 21st Annual Writer’s Digest Poetry Awards, poets will have the ability to enter single-poem and/or poetry chapbook categories for an opportunity to win $1,000 cash and be featured in an issue of Writer's Digest magazine. Any form of poetry is eligible including epic, free verse, odes, pantoums, sonnets, villanelles, and even haiku. This is the only Writer’s Digest competition exclusively for poets. Check out the full guidelines to learn how to turn your poems into cash and an article about you.

(Note: This is completely separate of the November PAD Chapbook Challenge.)

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Here’s my attempt at a Tree Poem:

“& suddenly they're gone”